Fifth Third Earns Top Marks in 2019 Corporate Equality Index

Fifth Third Bank has announced that it received a perfect score of 100
on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index, the nations premier benchmark
survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ
workplace equality. The CEI is administered by the Human Rights Campaign
Foundation.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005803/en/
Stephanie Smith, chief diversity and inclusion officer, Fifth Third Bank (Photo: Business Wire)
"The top-scoring companies on this years CEI are not only establishing
policies that affirm and include employees here in the United States,
they are applying these policies to their global operations and
impacting millions of people beyond our shores, said HRC President Chad
Griffin. "Time and again, leading American businesses have shown that
protecting their employees and customers from discrimination isnt just
the right thing to do its also good for business.
"We are honored once again to be on the Human Rights Campaigns
Corporate Equality Index, said Stephanie Smith, chief inclusion and
diversity officer at Fifth Third. "Including different perspectives in
the workplace makes us a better business. At Fifth Third, we strive to
create an inclusive culture in which each of our employees feels welcome
and valued regardless of ethnicity, race, religion, gender identity or
sexual orientation.
The 2019 CEI evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices, including
nondiscrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits,
transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs and
public engagement with the LGBTQ community. Fifth Thirds efforts in
satisfying all of the criteria resulted in a 100 percent ranking and the
designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality. Over 560 major
U.S. businesses earned top marks this year.
For more information on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index or to download
a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.
The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's
largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for
lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a
world in which LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at
home, at work and in every community.
About Fifth Third
Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company
headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and the indirect parent company of
Fifth Third Bank, an Ohio-chartered bank. As of December 31, 2018, Fifth
Third had $146 billion in assets and operated 1,121 full-service Banking
Centers and 2,419 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky,
Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia
and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with
access to approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States.
Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch
Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is
among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of Dec. 31,
2018, had $356 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $37
billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations
through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses.
Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com.
Fifth Thirds common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market
under the symbol "FITB. Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858.
Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank. Member FDIC.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190411005803/en/