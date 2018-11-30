finanzen.net
11.04.2019 20:45
Fifth Third Earns Top Marks in 2019 Corporate Equality Index

Fifth Third Bank has announced that it received a perfect score of 100 on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index, the nations premier benchmark survey and report on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. The CEI is administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

"The top-scoring companies on this years CEI are not only establishing policies that affirm and include employees here in the United States, they are applying these policies to their global operations and impacting millions of people beyond our shores, said HRC President Chad Griffin. "Time and again, leading American businesses have shown that protecting their employees and customers from discrimination isnt just the right thing to do  its also good for business.

"We are honored once again to be on the Human Rights Campaigns Corporate Equality Index, said Stephanie Smith, chief inclusion and diversity officer at Fifth Third. "Including different perspectives in the workplace makes us a better business. At Fifth Third, we strive to create an inclusive culture in which each of our employees feels welcome and valued regardless of ethnicity, race, religion, gender identity or sexual orientation.

The 2019 CEI evaluates LGBTQ-related policies and practices, including nondiscrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. Fifth Thirds efforts in satisfying all of the criteria resulted in a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality. Over 560 major U.S. businesses earned top marks this year.

For more information on the 2019 Corporate Equality Index or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual transgender and queer people. HRC envisions a world in which LGBTQ people are embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, an Ohio-chartered bank. As of December 31, 2018, Fifth Third had $146 billion in assets and operated 1,121 full-service Banking Centers and 2,419 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of Dec. 31, 2018, had $356 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $37 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Thirds common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB. Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank. Member FDIC.

