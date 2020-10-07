  • Suche
12.02.2021 20:55

Fifth Third Executive Vice President Joins National Urban League Board of Directors

Kala Gibson, chief enterprise corporate social responsibility officer and head of Business Banking at Fifth Third Bank has joined the National Urban Leagues Board of Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210212005496/en/

Kala Gibson, chief enterprise corporate social responsibility officer and head of Business Banking, Fifth Third Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Kala Gibson, chief enterprise corporate social responsibility officer and head of Business Banking, Fifth Third Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

Board members are responsible for determining the organizations mission and purpose, delivering transparent, strategic and collaborative trustee governance, providing counsel, advice and encouragement to staff and representing and advocating for the organization and its work in the community.

"Kalas extensive experience in the financial services industry, particularly in the area of community responsibility and racial equity, make him the perfect addition to our Board of Trustees, said National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial. "With his expertise and guidance, we will be able to enhance and expand our mission of economic justice.

With more than 30 years in the financial services industry, Gibson has extensive experience in strategic planning, operations, regulatory compliance, product development and relationship management. He oversees strategic planning, operations, sales force and products for Business Banking. He also has been a powerful voice in matters of community responsibility and accountability, as well as social justice and equity. He joined Fifth Third in 2011 as a Business Banking executive in Eastern Michigan and was named head of Business Banking in 2013. He was named chief enterprise corporate social responsibility officer in 2020.

His Business Banking leadership was integral to Fifth Thirds ability to successfully deliver $5.4 billion in the Small Business Administrations Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) to more than 40,000 clients in 2020. Gibson was a leader on the team that delivered the Banks $32 billion Community Commitment and serves as chair of the Banks Executive Diversity Leadership Council.

As an active member of the community, Gibson dedicates his time and expertise to a variety of causes including the Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American History, the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and the Business Banking Executive Circle. He serves on the board for ArtsWave and the National Minority Supplier Development Council, and is the president for the board of MORTAR, an entrepreneurship organization. He has received several awards for his civic and professional contributions, including Fifth Third Bank Leader of the Year, Fifth Third Bank Community Commitment, the Michigan Chronicles Men of Excellence and Crains Detroit Business 40 Under 40.

"I am looking forward to serving on the National Urban Leagues Board as we focus on workforce development programs and the availability of pathways for economic stability and growth in minority and underserved communities, said Gibson. Gibsons appointment to the board will last for three years.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of Dec. 31, 2020, Fifth Third had $205 billion in assets and operated 1,134 full-service banking centers and 2,397 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of Dec. 31, 2020, had $434 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $54 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Thirds common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB. Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank, National Association. Member FDIC.

31.01.21
Januar 2021: Experten empfehlen Fifth Third Bancorp-Aktie mehrheitlich zum Kauf (finanzen.net)
22.01.21
Fifth Third Bancorp: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen (finanzen.net)
19.01.21
Ausblick: Fifth Third Bancorp stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
06.01.21
Erste Schätzungen: Fifth Third Bancorp öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
31.12.20
So stuften die Analysten die Fifth Third Bancorp-Aktie im vergangenen Monat ein (finanzen.net)
23.10.20
Fifth Third Bancorp legte Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
21.10.20
Ausblick: Fifth Third Bancorp stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
07.10.20
Erste Schätzungen: Fifth Third Bancorp gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)

02.01.2019Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
04.09.2018Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
02.01.2018Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
25.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
02.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp UnderperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
04.09.2018Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
25.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
24.10.2016Fifth Third Bancorp BuyUBS AG
22.04.2016Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.04.2016Fifth Third Bancorp Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
02.01.2019Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
02.01.2018Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
05.06.2017Fifth Third Bancorp NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
25.01.2017Fifth Third Bancorp NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
03.01.2017Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
02.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp UnderperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
11.01.2017Fifth Third Bancorp SellUBS AG
16.11.2016Fifth Third Bancorp UnderperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
14.09.2006Update Fifth Third Bancorp: SellBanc of America Sec.
18.01.2006Update Fifth Third Bancorp: UnderweightMorgan Stanley

19.01.21Ausblick: Fifth Third Bancorp stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
22.01.21Fifth Third Bancorp: Das sind die jüngsten Quartalszahlen
22.01.21Stocks This Week: Buy Qualcomm And Fifth Third Bancorp
31.01.21Januar 2021: Experten empfehlen Fifth Third Bancorp-Aktie mehrheitlich zum Kauf
22.01.21Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
