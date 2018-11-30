Fifth Third Foundation Donates $100,000 to Assist with Tornado Relief

Fifth Third Foundation contributed $100,000 to support relief efforts
for those impacted by tornadoes in the Dayton and Greater Indianapolis
areas.
Greg Carmichael, chairman, president and CEO of Fifth Third Bancorp,
said the donation to the American Red Cross represents our commitment to
improving lives in the communities we serve.
"Disasters such as the recent tornadoes in the Dayton and Greater
Indianapolis areas affect the communities that many of our customers and
employees call home, Carmichael said. "Through our financial donations,
we are dedicated to helping them recover.
A special Fifth Third microsite has been created to make it easy for
employees, customers and communities to contribute to this effort. You
can find the site here,
along with information on how to give. To direct contributions
specifically to relief efforts in the Dayton and Greater Indianapolis
areas, select the Midwest Tornadoes and Floods fund on the site. Gifts
are tax-deductible. People also may contribute to the cause through any
Fifth Third banking center across the Banks 10-state footprint. Donors
can direct their gifts to the Fifth Third Bank Disaster Relief Account;
money will go to the Midwest Tornadoes and Floods fund of the American
Red Cross.
About the Fifth Third Foundation
Established in 1948, the Fifth Third Foundation was one of the first
charitable foundations created by a financial institution. The Fifth
Third Foundation supports worthy causes in the areas of health and human
services, education, community development and the arts in the states
where Fifth Third Bank operates.
About Fifth Third
Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company
headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of
Fifth Third Bank, an Ohio-chartered bank. As of March 31, 2019, Fifth
Third had $168 billion in assets and operated 1,207 full-service banking
centers and 2,559 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky,
Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia
and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with
access to approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States.
Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch
Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is
among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31,
2019, had $394 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $44
billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations
through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses.
Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com.
Fifth Thirds common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global
Select Market under the symbol "FITB. Fifth Third Bank was established
in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank.
Member FDIC.
