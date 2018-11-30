Fifth Third Foundation Donates $100,000 to Assist with Tornado Relief

Fifth Third Foundation contributed $100,000 to support relief efforts for those impacted by tornadoes in the Dayton and Greater Indianapolis areas.

Greg Carmichael, chairman, president and CEO of Fifth Third Bancorp, said the donation to the American Red Cross represents our commitment to improving lives in the communities we serve.

"Disasters such as the recent tornadoes in the Dayton and Greater Indianapolis areas affect the communities that many of our customers and employees call home, Carmichael said. "Through our financial donations, we are dedicated to helping them recover.

A special Fifth Third microsite has been created to make it easy for employees, customers and communities to contribute to this effort. You can find the site here, along with information on how to give. To direct contributions specifically to relief efforts in the Dayton and Greater Indianapolis areas, select the Midwest Tornadoes and Floods fund on the site. Gifts are tax-deductible. People also may contribute to the cause through any Fifth Third banking center across the Banks 10-state footprint. Donors can direct their gifts to the Fifth Third Bank Disaster Relief Account; money will go to the Midwest Tornadoes and Floods fund of the American Red Cross.

About the Fifth Third Foundation

Established in 1948, the Fifth Third Foundation was one of the first charitable foundations created by a financial institution. The Fifth Third Foundation supports worthy causes in the areas of health and human services, education, community development and the arts in the states where Fifth Third Bank operates.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, an Ohio-chartered bank. As of March 31, 2019, Fifth Third had $168 billion in assets and operated 1,207 full-service banking centers and 2,559 ATMs with Fifth Third branding in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of March 31, 2019, had $394 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $44 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Thirds common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB. Fifth Third Bank was established in 1858. Deposit and Credit products are offered by Fifth Third Bank. Member FDIC.

