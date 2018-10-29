Fifth Third Increases Its Community Commitment to $32 Billion; Added $2 Billion Reflects Planned Expansion in Greater Chicago

Fifth Third Bancorp (Nasdaq: FITB) today announced a $2 billion increase
in its five-year, companywide Community Commitment, expanding it from
$30 billion to $32 billion. The $2 billion increase will be invested
entirely in greater Chicago, enlarging the Banks local commitment from
$3.6 billion to $5.6 billion. The increase in the Commitment reflects
Fifth Thirds planned expansion in the Chicago-area market.
Todays announcement represents the second increase in the Banks
Commitment since it was originally communicated in February 2016, having
been increased from $27.5 billion to $30 billion in November 2016. The
$30 billion plan was developed with the National Community Reinvestment
Corporation (NCRC) after in-depth consultative sessions with more than
200 community organizations. At the halfway mark (June 30, 2018), Fifth
Third had delivered $17.1 billion under the plan, which runs through
2020.
"We are committed to all the markets we serve, and were especially
focused on improving lives in greater Chicago, where we plan to expand
significantly in the coming years, said Greg D. Carmichael, chairman,
president & CEO of Fifth Third Bancorp. "The Fifth Third Chicago team
has worked closely with local community organizations and business
associations to drive positive change for many years. This work --
including the $2.1 billion the team has already delivered as part of our
original Commitment announced in 2016 -- is inspiring. We expect to
deliver the remaining $1.5 billion, plus this additional $2 billion,
within the initial time frame that runs through the end of 2020.
Eric S. Smith, regional president for Fifth Third in Chicago, said,
"This additional investment reflects leaderships confidence that we
will continue our track record of strong commercial and consumer bank
business. It also is a clear expression of our determination to increase
and deepen our investment in greater Chicago.
The enhanced $32 billion Community Commitment includes:
-
$200 million more in mortgage credit access in the Chicago area,
from $1.166 billion to $1.366 billion. That includes the planned
offering of Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) loan
products that support up to 120 percent area median income (AMI), FHA
203k programs, and the Banks own Down Payment Assistance grant
program. The increase will mean $11.2 billion in mortgage credit
access across the Bank, up from $11 billion.
-
$1.1 billion more in small business lending loans and investments
in the Chicago area, increasing from $1.360 billion to $2.460 billion. That
includes the launch of a credit platform for financial centers to
accelerate and simplify the application process. The platform will
include a second-look process for clients that the Bank is unable to
accommodate on its balance sheet. The increase means $11.1 billion
in small business lending loans and investments across the Bank,
up from $10 billion.
-
$600 million more in community development loans in the Chicago
area, up from $968 million to $1.568 billion. These are loans that
create or retain jobs, revitalize and stabilize neighborhoods, and
provide affordable housing and capital for non-profit and municipal
entities. The Banks total commitment increases to $8.6 billion in
community development loans, up from $8 billion.
-
$65 million more in Fifth Third Community Development Corporation
(CDC) investments in the Chicago area, up from $148 million to
$213 million. That includes an evaluation of the opportunity zone
tax credit. The Banks total commitment increased to $1.065
billion, up from $1 billion.
-
Additionally, Fifth Third Bank is committing to $54.8 million more
in additional facility investments, service and marketing in the
Chicago area. These investments include housing- and small
business-related support, Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) donations,
and investments that support diverse hiring, supplier programs, retail
accessibility enhancements and Fifth Thirds L.I.F.E. (Lives Improved
through Financial Empowerment®) programs. The Banks total
commitment is $213.2 million, up from $158.4 million.
"Chicago is home to a strong civic community that works together across
corporate, government and nonprofit organizations to make a difference
in the lives of our residents," said Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel. "Fifth
Third is a great example of a tremendous partner who has supported small
business growth, programming for our schools and revitalization
efforts that are helping improve neighborhoods across the city. The
additional $2 billion further strengthens this commitment and I look
forward to the positive outcomes the funding will provide our residents
and communities."
John Taylor, president and founder, National Community Reinvestment
Coalition, said, "The NCRC and its member organizations were pleased to
be included in development and expansion of Fifth Thirds Community
Commitment and its specific plans for the Chicago market. Weve
continued to share our assessment about the critical needs in this
community and are eager to continue our collaboration with Fifth Third
Bank to achieve the goals we have set.
The primary goal of Fifth Thirds Community Commitment is to deliver
more access and quality products and services to low- and
moderate-income (LMI) and/or minority borrowers to improve lives. In
lending to low- and moderate-income borrowers, Fifth Third has increased
its CRA loan production in the market by 13 percent, from 28 percent of
its total loan production in June 2017 to 32 percent of the same in June
2018. It also has provided $658,000 in down payment assistance to 242
families in the same time period, increases of more than 200 percent in
terms of dollar volume and families helped. Fifth Third also made a $3
million investment in Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago to
increase the accessible mortgage loans to LMI borrowers.
Fifth Third invested $5 million in a revolving loan fund with IFF, a
mission-driven lender, real estate consultant and developer, that helps
communities thrive by creating opportunities for low-income communities
and people with disabilities in Chicago. The Bank also provided
financial education to over 10,000 students and invested in Chicago
Public Schools to help the district reach its goal of providing
equitable financial education for all students. Seventy-seven percent of
students in the district come from economically-disadvantaged homes.
In support of small businesses, Fifth Third has developed a significant
collaboration with Accion U.S. Networks, a Chicago-based community
development financial institution, that works to expand access to
capital and education resources to underserved small businesses. The
Bank also recently announced a $2.5 million investment for the
Entrepreneurs of Color Fund to provide vital capital access and
technical assistance services that fuel business expansion, job growth,
and community economic health.
Kristin Faust, president of Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago and
a member of Fifth Thirds Community Advisory Forum, said, "After many
years of working with Fifth Third, I can attest that it stands behind
its Community Commitment. It invested $3 million in our loan pool to
create more opportunities for homeownership in Chicago, especially in
the south and west sides, serving on our neighborhood boards, partnering
with us to provide financial empowerment and providing continued
support. I am thrilled to hear of its additional investments here in
Chicagoland and know it will continue to be a great partner and lend its
talents to improving the lives of all residents in greater Chicago.
Fifth Thirds planned expansion in Chicago includes its pending merger
with MB Financial, which as of todays date, has received shareholder
approval. The transaction awaits regulatory approval. The $2 billion
increase in the Community Commitment is contingent upon the closing of
the transaction with MB Financial, which is expected in the first
quarter of 2019.
Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company
headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. As of September 30, 2018, the Company
had $142 billion in assets and operates 1,152 full-service Banking
Centers, and 2,443 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana,
Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia and North
Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to
approximately 53,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third
operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking,
Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. As of September 30,
2018, Fifth Third also had a 3.3% interest in Worldpay Holding, LLC, a
subsidiary of Worldpay, Inc. Fifth Third is among the largest money
managers in the Midwest and, as of September 30, 2018, had $376 billion
in assets under care, of which it managed $38 billion for individuals,
corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and
Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor
information and press
releases can be viewed at www.53.com.
Fifth Thirds common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market
under the symbol "FITB.
