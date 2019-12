Fifth Third Issues Statement on Temporary Network Outage

Fifth Third Bank, National Association, today issued the following statement related to a temporary network outage this afternoon:

"Earlier today we experienced a temporary outage with our network connectivity. The issue involved a simultaneous failure in both the primary system and a backup which impacted our ability to provide normal levels of service to customers. We worked closely with Cisco Systems to identify the issue and restore service. We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience and will make every effort to make things right for our customers who were affected.”

About Fifth Third

