  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Investieren Sie in den aktuellen BVT Zweitmarktportfolio II. Dieser Fonds bietet Ihnen Zugang zu einem breit gestreuten Engagement am Zweitmarkt für geschlossene Immobilienbeteiligungen. Jetzt informieren! -w-
16.12.2021 15:52

Fifth Thirds Community Development Lending and Investments Group Funds More than $500 Million in 2021 Projects

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Fifth Third Banks Community Development Lending and Investments group has closed on more than $500 million in loans and investments in 2021. The financing provided for over 6,000 units of new and preserved housing for low- and moderate-income people, including families and seniors. In addition, over six loans and investments went to development projects that will provide jobs and services for communities in the Banks footprint.

The Community Development Lending and Investments group focuses on benefiting low- to moderate-income communities and people by creating or preserving affordable housing, providing access to capital for small businesses and revitalizing distressed areas by investing in commercial buildings.

"Fifth Thirds Community Development Lending and Investments group works in collaboration with public and private organizations to help revitalize neighborhoods so people will have the opportunity to thrive in the environments where they live and work, said Keith Burgess, senior vice president and group head of Community Development Lending and Investments. "These projects are critical to the stabilization of neighborhoods and economic growth for the communitys residents.

Two notable investments in 2021 were the John Arthur Flats and Blair Lofts affordable housing projects in Cincinnati. The John Arthur Flats project contains 57 newly constructed one- and two-bedroom apartments for LGBTQ seniors whose income range from 30% to 60% of the area mean income. The Blair Lofts project is in Cincinnatis Avondale neighborhood, one of Fifth Thirds Neighborhood Investment Program recipients. The project will include 64 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments that also will be available to families earning between 30% and 60% of the areas mean income.

The Fifth Third Community Development Lending and Investments group provided $9.4 million of equity and a $10.5 million construction loan for Blair Lofts. It provided $13.2 million of equity and a construction loan of $7.6 million for the John Arthur Flats.

In addition to providing lending and investments for affordable housing, the Community Development Lending and Investments group also invests in health care-related projects such as Five Rivers Health Centers, a federally qualified health center. The groups investment will assist the organization in the construction of its new Edgemont campus, located in the racially and economically diverse neighborhood of West Dayton, Ohio. The new facility will allow Five Rivers Health Centers to offer services in several specialties, including internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology, pediatrics, dental, hematology and oncology, psychiatry, sports medicine, addiction medicine, general surgery, infectious diseases, gastroenterology, acupuncture, and massage therapy in one location. The new complex will serve over 15,000 patients annually, regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay, and will include 12,000 square feet for future expansion.

Gina McFarlane-El, chief executive officer of Five Rivers Health Centers, said the groups investment will help the center grow to offer services to more people. "Without the unwavering commitment from Fifth Third to this project, there is no way that Five Rivers Health Centers could have embarked on this endeavor. In our short 10 years as a provider to the underserved, we have outgrown all of our spaces, and this new Edgemont Campus in West Dayton sets our organization up for success.

While the majority of the Community Development and Lending Investment groups focus is on brick and mortar developments, in October of 2021, with the groups investment, Fifth Third was one of nine banks to invest a total of $85 million in first-round funding for the National Equity Fund Emerging Minority Developer Fund. This fund was established to help developers of color overcome high barriers to entry in accessing Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) to develop affordable housing. The EMDF does this by providing tax credit equity capital combined with technical support and tailored project underwriting to help emerging minority developers establish a track record of success and improve their balance sheet and financial stability as they grow their businesses.

"The Emerging Minority Developer Fund was created to break down barriers and drive affordable housing forward while openly addressing and fighting the inherent racism, discrimination, and inequity that still exists today in systemic LIHTC funding practices, said Matt Reilein, president and CEO of National Equity Fund. "Fifth Thirds support for the fund will help the next generation of developers to establish and strengthen their businesses, which will ultimately create more opportunities to build and preserve affordable housing solutions for individuals, families, and communities.

Since 1989, Fifth Thirds Community Development Lending and Investment Group has funded over 900 projects that focus on affordable housing, commercial, retail, office, and historic buildings. To learn more about Fifth Thirds community development and empowerment efforts, please visit go.53.com/Community.

About Fifth Third

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of Sept. 30, 2021, Fifth Third had $208 billion in assets and operated 1,100 full-service banking centers and 2,336 branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In total, Fifth Third provides its customers with access to approximately 52,000 fee-free ATMs across the United States. Fifth Third operates four main businesses: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending, and Wealth & Asset Management. Fifth Third is among the largest money managers in the Midwest and, as of Sept. 30, 2021, had $541 billion in assets under care, of which it managed $61 billion for individuals, corporations and not-for-profit organizations through its Trust and Registered Investment Advisory businesses. Investor information and press releases can be viewed at www.53.com. Fifth Thirds common stock is traded on the Nasdaq® Global Select Market under the symbol "FITB."

Nachrichten zu Fifth Third Bancorp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
15.12.21
Fifth Third Bancorp meldet Dividende (MyDividends)
21.10.21
Fifth Third Bancorp zog Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
17.10.21
Ausblick: Fifth Third Bancorp zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Fifth Third Bancorp-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
04.10.21
Erste Schätzungen: Fifth Third Bancorp veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
14.09.21
Fifth Third Bancorp steigert die Dividende (MyDividends)
23.07.21
Fifth Third Bancorp öffnete die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
20.07.21
Ausblick: Fifth Third Bancorp zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
07.07.21
Erste Schätzungen: Fifth Third Bancorp zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Fifth Third Bancorp News
RSS Feed
Fifth Third Bancorp zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Fifth Third Bancorp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.01.2019Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
04.09.2018Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
02.01.2018Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
25.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
02.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp UnderperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
04.09.2018Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
25.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
24.10.2016Fifth Third Bancorp BuyUBS AG
22.04.2016Fifth Third Bancorp OutperformRBC Capital Markets
08.04.2016Fifth Third Bancorp Market PerformBMO Capital Markets
02.01.2019Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
02.01.2018Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
05.06.2017Fifth Third Bancorp NeutralRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
25.01.2017Fifth Third Bancorp NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
03.01.2017Fifth Third Bancorp Equal WeightBarclays Capital
02.10.2017Fifth Third Bancorp UnderperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
11.01.2017Fifth Third Bancorp SellUBS AG
16.11.2016Fifth Third Bancorp UnderperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
14.09.2006Update Fifth Third Bancorp: SellBanc of America Sec.
18.01.2006Update Fifth Third Bancorp: UnderweightMorgan Stanley

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Fifth Third Bancorp nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Fifth Third Bancorp News

15.12.21Fifth Third Bancorp meldet Dividende
19.11.21Fifth Third Bancorp 2020 Environmental. Social and Governance Report Earns Five MarCom Awards
19.11.21Fifth Third Bank Announces Redemption of Senior Bank Notes due February 1. 2022
18.11.21Why Is Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Down 3.1% Since Last Earnings Report?
14.12.21Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Cash Dividends
08.12.21Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Redemption of Senior Notes due March 15. 2022
08.12.21Fifth Third Earns Recognition as ESG Leader with Third Consecutive Leadership Score from CDP
01.12.21Fifth Third Bancorp to Participate in the Goldman Sachs U.S. Financial Services Conference
Weitere Fifth Third Bancorp News
Werbung

Trading-News

Vontobel: Noch bis 20.12.2021: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Nasdaq 100  Comeback der Bullen
Alphabet agiert konsequent in Corona-Krise
Allgeier hilft bei der digitalen Transformation
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Ein Meister der Rendite
Ethenea: Marktkommentar
Vergleich: Die Krypto-ETPs auf wikifolio.com
Keiner kann gewinnen
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Fifth Third Bancorp-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeRating
OrderbuchVergleich
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFundamentalanalyse
Fonds 

Fifth Third Bancorp Peer Group News

15:09 UhrBank of New York Mellon upgraded to overweight from neutral at JPMorgan. price target raised to $67 from $62.50
11:08 UhrJP Morgan Sec LLC : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)-NortonLifeLock Inc
11:04 UhrJPMorgan Sec.Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Clinigen Group plc
15.12.21JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends
15.12.21JPMorgan hands $25m in stock options to top Jamie Dimon lieutenant
15.12.21JPMorgan Sec.Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Daily Mail and General Tru Amend
15.12.21JPMorgan Sec.Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Avast plc Amend
15.12.21JPMorgan Multi-Asset : Dividend Declaration
15.12.21JPMorgan Russian Sec : Transaction in Own Shares
15.12.21Installed Building Products downgraded to neutral from overweight at JPMorgan. price target $166

News von

Euphorische Börse trotz Zins-Gift und der Spider-Man-Hype
28.000.000.000.000 Dollar  Die Welt versinkt in neuen Schulden
Hoffnung für Deutschlands Mieter  es naht das Ende der Preis-Eskapaden
Inflation von 5 Prozent über Jahre? Ein Indikator spricht klar dafür
Die Wärmepumpe kommt - Das sind die Fehler, die Hausbesitzer vermeiden sollten

News von

DAX fester: Europas Börsen leicht erholt - Warten auf Fed
DAX-Chartanalyse: Erneuter Rückschlag
Das ABC der Tech-Aktien: Die drei großen Trends, die Gewinner von morgen
Versicherer AXA steht vor gerichtlicher Niederlage
DAX deutlich im Plus: Börsen am "Super Donnerstag" der Notenbanken im Aufwind

Heute im Fokus

Nach EZB-Entscheid: DAX bleibt stark -- Wall Street eröffnet höher -- EZB lässt PEPP im März auslaufen -- Bank of England hebt Leitzins überraschend an -- Fed, VW, METRO, Deutsche Post im Fokus

ING Deutschland beruft neuen Vorstand. Sartorius übernimmt Labortechnologie-Unternehmen ALS. Dermapharm erhöht ein weiteres Mal sein Ergebnisziel. Zalando stärkt Vorstand ab März durch COO. Gerresheimer entwickelt Medikamentenpumpe für US-Biotech-Konzern. AUDI erhöht Investitionen in Elektromobilität.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
Weihnachtsgeld 2021: Die Top 10-Branchen
In diesen Branchen wird am meisten Weihnachtsgeld gezahlt
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 49 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind Deutschlands beste Städte für Gründer
Startups im Blick
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Weihnachtsgeschenke 2021
Diese Geschenke landen 2021 unter dem Weihnachtsbaum
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Das Portfolio des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie sind Ihre Erwartungen am die neue Ampel-Regierung und Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen