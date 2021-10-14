  • Suche
14.10.2021 18:50

Financial Advisors Scott Seifert and Joe Hertig join UBS in Missoula, MT

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Financial Advisors, Scott Seifert and Joe Hertig, have joined the firm in Missoula, Montana. Scott and Joe jointly manage $485 million in client assets.

"We continue to focus on recruiting and retaining the most productive advisors in the industry, said Chuck Powers, Desert Mountain Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. "We believe we have one of the strongest platforms for advisors in the Americas, and with our suite of capabilities, advisors like Scott and Joe will be able to deliver the full power of UBS to their clients.

Scott Seifert has joined UBS as a Financial Advisor and Senior Portfolio Manager, after serving as a Senior Vice President and Financial Advisor at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. Scott has 33 years of experience in the financial services industry and works directly with families, executives, and business owners to assist them in achieving their financial goals. He holds a business degree from the University of Montana and holds the designation of Certified Financial Planner, that he obtained from the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards. In his local community, Scott is a Missoula Chamber Ambassador with the Missoula Chamber of Commerce. He is a Polson, Montana native and enjoys spending time with his wife and two children.

Joe Hertig has joined UBS as a Financial Advisor and Branch Manager of the Desert Mountain Montana Market, after serving as a Vice President at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. He has over 22 years of experience in the financial services industry. Joe graduated from Pacific Lutheran University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance in 1996. In his local community, Joe is involved with the local church, is a coach for the Missoula Mammoths, and serves as a board member for Missoula Sunrise Rotary and the WestSlope Chapter of Trout Unlimited. He resides in Missoula with his wife of 29 years and their two children.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

© UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

