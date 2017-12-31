Find the Right Summer Tyres With Mytyres.co.uk

Easter is just around the corner, and its time for motorists to start
thinking about changing to summer tyres. If you are switching to last
years summer tyres, you need to check them for quality, otherwise the
risk of serious accidents increases. Do the tyres have cracks or bumps?
Is the tread depth acceptable? If you see signs of damage or
irregularities, and of course if the tread depth is less than the
recommended three millimetres, you should invest in new summer tyres.
When selecting tyres, you will be spoilt for choice. Mytyres.co.uk
explains what to look for, and what information you need to find the
right tyres for you.
Tyre size
Each vehicle is limited to certain tyre dimensions. You need to know
what they are before buying tyres, as the wrong size tyres increases the
risk of accidents. Information about the correct size can be found on
the vehicle registration certificate, as well as on the sidewall of the
tyres currently on your vehicle.
Speed index
The speed index indicates the permissible maximum speed of a tyre.
Manufacturers only guarantee long-term problem-free use up to this
limit. The speed index must be in accordance with the cars maximum
speed. It can be found on the vehicle registration certificate, as well
as on the sidewall of the tyre. In the case of summer tyres, the
specified value may be exceeded, unlike winter tyres. The speed index
limit must never be exceeded in winter tyres.
Driving behaviour
The drivers individual style and the main use of the tyres are also
important factors in the purchase decision. If you are a sporty driver
or often go on long journeys, you may need a different tyre than drivers
who are more concerned with cost-effectiveness or comfort, or who only
travel short distances.
"The tyres are the only part of the vehicle that touch the road, making
them crucial for safety, fuel consumption and comfort. Thats why its
crucial to think about checking and changing them in plenty of time
and not to focus solely on the price when buying new ones, says Thierry
Delesalle from Mytyres.co.uk.
The online shop offers a wide range of summer and all-season tyres for
every vehicle and every need. The central input field allows you to
search for tyres by type, model, and size, or alternatively you can
enter your particular vehicle model. The product descriptions also
contain all the information and explanations you need about the tyres
properties and performance. Also, drivers can find customer reviews and
official tyre test results from the online tyre testing platform, Tyretest.com,
giving customers an extra helping hand to find the right tyres quickly
and easily. If you dont fancy getting your toolbox out after buying new
tyres, you can also have them sent to one of over 2,000 fitting
partners, where specialists will fit them to your car for you free of
charge.
You can find all the information you need on changing to summer tyres in
this video from Mytyres.co.uk:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OE5wWgUmi2k.
