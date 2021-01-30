  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
28.01.2022 22:05

First Business Announces 10% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

First Business Financial Services, Inc. ("First Business) (Nasdaq: FBIZ) announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.1975 per share which is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.57% based on Thursdays market close price of $30.71. The quarterly dividend represents a 10% increase over the quarterly dividend declared in October 2021, and based on fourth quarter 2021 earnings per share, a dividend payout ratio of 17.0%. This regular cash dividend is payable on February 17, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 7, 2022.

"First Business growth in revenue and earnings in 2021, and our expectations for 2022 and beyond, readily support the Companys 10th consecutive annual increase in the dividend, President and Chief Executive Officer, Corey Chambas said. "Even after investing in the business, including our high-growth specialized lending offerings, we remain focused on our continuing commitment to drive shareholder value by providing a meaningful return to shareholders through quarterly cash dividends.

About First Business Financial Services, Inc.

First Business Financial Services, Inc., (Nasdaq: FBIZ) is the parent company of First Business Bank. First Business Bank specializes in Business Banking, including Commercial Banking and Specialized Lending, Private Wealth, and Bank Consulting services, and through its refined focus, delivers unmatched expertise, accessibility, and responsiveness. Specialized Lending solutions are delivered through First Business Banks wholly owned subsidiary First Business Specialty Finance, LLC. For additional information, visit firstbusiness.bank.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements related to First Business Financial Services, Inc. that can generally be identified as describing the Companys future plans, objectives or goals. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those currently anticipated. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For further information about the factors that could affect the Companys future results, please see the Companys 2020 annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf First Business Financial Services IncShs
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Produkte auf First Business Financial Services IncShs
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Laufzeit

Nachrichten zu First Business Financial Services IncShs

  • Relevant
    1
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
06:39 Uhr
First Business Financial Services verkündete Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
30.10.21
First Business Financial Services zog Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
31.07.21
First Business Financial Services stellte das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
First Business Financial Services-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
01.05.21
First Business Financial Services mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
28.02.21
Analysten sehen bei First Business Financial Services-Aktie Potenzial (finanzen.net)
30.01.21
First Business Financial Services stellte Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr First Business Financial Services News
RSS Feed
First Business Financial Services zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu First Business Financial Services IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene First Business Financial Services News

20.01.22First Business Financial Services (FBIZ) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
Weitere First Business Financial Services News
Werbung

Trading-News

Coronasorgen nehmen ab, doch Zinsängste steigen: Was sind die Perspektiven für den DAX?
Apple im Rekordwahnsinn
Vontobel: Interview: Microsoft - Am Erfolg des Softwareriesen partizipieren
Netflix kollabiert - Eine Chance!
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Solidvest Winteraktion letzte Chance: Bis zu 2.000 Euro Winterbonus sichern
Eyb & Wallwitz: Metaversum: Eine Zukunftsreise in eine neue Welt, die niemals schläft
Private Altersvorsorge - Den Ruhestand abgesichert genießen
Schwerpunkt der Woche:  und sie dreht sich doch
BIT Capital erweitert Angebot mit Crypto-Fonds
Billig ist nicht immer günstig
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur First Business Financial Services-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

First Business Financial Services Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Bezahlbares Wohnen  Wie Berlin das ewige Versprechen einlösen will
Kaufen, wenn Kanonen donnern  deshalb ist Russland eine Chance für Mutige
Aus fürs Einfamilienhaus? Der heimliche Traum der Grünen droht sich zu erfüllen
Wahnsinnsgewinn bei Apple und Absturz beim Meme-König
Bis zu sieben Zinserhöhungen  das ist mehr als wir alle erwartet haben

News von

SAP-Aktie bricht ein: Taulia-Übernahme und Jahreszahlen - was Anleger wissen müssen
Amazon-Aktie mit 16 Prozent Minus seit Jahresauftakt: Das ist los
Gazprom-Aktie: Hohe Chancen, hohes Risiko
DAX tritt auf der Stelle: Europäische Anleger singen wegen US-Zinswende den Blues
DAX im Minus: Zins- und Konjunktursorgen ziehen Börsen weiter nach unten

Heute im Fokus

US-Börsen schließen sehr stark -- DAX geht deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Henkel ordnet Consumer-Bereich neu -- Apple steigert Gewinn -- Just Eat, BMW, Robinhood, Visa, UniCredit im Fokus

Caterpillar schlägt Erwartungen. Home Depot ernennt Ted Decker zum CEO. Argentinien und IWF mit Durchbruch bei Schuldenverhandlungen. Vorlage von ADLER-Jahresabschluss verzögert. Porsche SE erweitert Vorstand. CHEPLAPHARM verschiebt Börsengang. Colgate-Palmolive mit Gewinnrückgang. Chevron vermeldet profitabelstes Jahr seit 2014.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 4 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 4 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 4 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Währungen verbuchten 2021 den größten Wertverlust
Die am schlechtesten performende Währungen 2021
Die toten Topverdiener 2021
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Dezember 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Halten Sie es für richtig, dass die EZB an ihrer lockeren Geldpolitik festhält?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen