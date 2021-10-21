  • Suche
21.10.2021 23:30

First Episode of "Construction DEI Talks Podcast with CEOs Kyle Larkin and Mike Greenawalt Now Available

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced today the release of the first Construction DEI Talks podcast. This new podcast is produced in partnership with Rosendin and is co-hosted by Granite Vice President of Inclusive Diversity, Jorge Quezada; Rosendin Director of Lean Culture, Stephanie Roldan; and Granite Inclusive Diversity Business Partner, Aby Combs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211021005923/en/

"Construction DEI Talks" is a joint production of <a href=Granite Construction and Rosendin. (Graphic: Business Wire)"/>

"Construction DEI Talks" is a joint production of Granite Construction and Rosendin. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Quezada joined Granite in 2019 and has been leading the companys inclusion and diversity initiatives.

"Weve made a language distinction between diversity and inclusion, which may separate the two concepts, and what Granite strives for with inclusive diversity, which asks us to be inclusive of all the diversity we have today, tomorrow, and into the future, he explained. "The new podcast is a chance to take these ideas, examine them in a broader context, and drive conversations that can be part of shaping the industry.

The podcast, aimed at construction professionals and those interested in the industry, will explore issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion through discussions with company leaders, DEI professionals, and industry visionaries. Episode 1, featuring conversations with Granite President and CEO, Kyle Larkin and Rosendin CEO, Mike Greenawalt, is now available on all major podcast platforms.

"We are excited to help provide a venue for these essential conversations, said Larkin. "At Granite, we believe in creating a culture that is inclusive and diversewe think it makes us better as a company and better as an industry.

Construction DEI Talks will be released monthly and is available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, and Google Podcasts.

About Granite

Granite is Americas Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granites Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Rosendin

Rosendin, headquartered in San Jose, is one of the largest employee-owned electrical contractors in the United States, employing over 7,000 people, with revenues upwards of $2 billion. Established in 1919, Rosendin remains proud of our more than 100 years of building quality electrical and communications installations and value for our clients but, most importantly, for building people within our community and our company. At Rosendin, we foster a culture of diversity, inclusion, and shared ownership. For more information, visit www.rosendin.com

