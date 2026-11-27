mobilezone holding ag / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

First in the Swiss smartphone and mobile communications market: mobilezone enables advice, ordering and payment directly in the chat



27.11.2026 / 13:04 CET/CEST



Werbung PRESS RELEASE Rotkreuz, 27 November 2026 As the first company in the Swiss smartphone and mobile communications market, mobilezone brings advice, product selection, checkout and payment together in a single conversation. Just in time for Black Friday, customers on mobilezone.ch can select products in a chat with the digital assistant “Mia”, add them to their basket and complete their purchase, including payment. In this way, mobilezone combines personalised advice with a fast, seamless shopping experience. Werbung Mia is mobilezone’s AI-powered digital customer adviser. Since February 2026, she has been answering questions around the clock on mobilezone.ch, providing basic advice on mobile plans and, when needed, handing conversations over to employees in Customer Service or Inhouse Sales. Instead of clicking through categories, filters and product pages, users simply describe what they are looking for in the chat. Mia asks follow-up questions when needed, compares suitable offers and makes personalised recommendations in German, French, Italian or English. With the new conversational commerce feature, advice now becomes a complete purchasing process: the desired product can be added to the basket directly from the conversation. Mia then guides the customer seamlessly through checkout and payment. Payment can be made by TWINT or credit card. This means an order can be completed in just a few steps within the same conversation, at any time and on any device. With conversational commerce, mobilezone is consistently taking traditional e-commerce a step further. This makes mobilezone the first company in the Swiss smartphone and mobile communications market, whether a network operator or an electronics retailer, to bring advice, product selection, checkout and payment together entirely on the basis of the customer’s dialogue with Mia. The customer’s specific needs are at the centre of the experience. Mia narrows the search to relevant offers and guides the customer from their initial request through to the completed order. This provides greater clarity and convenience, particularly for customers who want personalised support while retaining the flexibility of shopping online. Werbung “Digital advice is most valuable when it does not end with a product recommendation. With Mia, we have created a seamless process that combines advice, selection and purchase in a single conversation. This enables customers to find the right product more quickly and easily,” says Mark Schwarz, Chief Digital & Information Officer at mobilezone. The new feature is available now on mobilezone.ch. Press release (PDF) Media contact

Gregor Vogt

Chief Marketing & Product Officer

mobilezone holding ag

mobilezoneholding@mobilezone.ch About mobilezone

mobilezone holding ltd is the leading company in the Swiss market specialising in telecommunications and mobile lifestyle products. The registered shares of mobilezone holding ag (MOZN) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange AG.



mobilezone employs around 700 people at its locations in Rotkreuz, Baden, Spreitenbach, Urnäsch and in approximately 125 company-owned shops across Switzerland. The Group, which focuses on telecommunications and mobile lifestyle products, is broadly diversified and holds leading market positions in Swiss retail with the mobilezone brand, as well as in e-commerce with the platforms Apfelkiste.ch, mobilezone.ch and jusit.ch. mobilezone’s offering (available at POS and online) includes a full range of mobile devices as well as tariff plans for mobile and fixed-line telephony, digital TV and internet services from all providers. Apfelkiste offers a broad assortment of device accessories, lifestyle and trend products.

Further key strategic pillars include the MVNO business (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) with the brands TalkTalk and Digital Republic, the B2B business, and the sustainability-focused “Second Life” business (repairs and refurbished devices) under the jusit brand. MAREIN has comprehensive expertise in trend scouting, private label development and product sourcing. mobilezone’s product offering addresses both private and business customers, with a particular focus on expanding recurring business (“recurring revenue”).

www.mobilezoneholding.ch

End of Media Release

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