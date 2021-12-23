  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Investieren Sie in den aktuellen BVT Zweitmarktportfolio II. Dieser Fonds bietet Ihnen Zugang zu einem breit gestreuten Engagement am Zweitmarkt für geschlossene Immobilienbeteiligungen. Jetzt informieren!-w-
23.12.2021 21:17

First Internet Bancorp Announces Extension of Exchange Offer for 3.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes Due 2031

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

First Internet Bancorp (the "Company) (Nasdaq:INBK) today announced that it is extending to 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December 30, 2021, its offer to exchange up to $60,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2031 (the "Exchange Notes), which have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act), for an equal aggregate principal amount of its unregistered outstanding 3.75% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2031 (the "Original Notes) in order to allow holders to tender in the exchange offer. Except for the extension of the expiration date, all of the terms of the exchange offer remain as set forth in the Companys prospectus dated November 17, 2021.

The Original Notes were issued on August 16, 2021 in a transaction exempt from registration under the Act. The terms of the Exchange Notes are substantially identical to the terms of the Original Notes, except that the Exchange Notes have been registered under the Act, are not subject to restrictions on transfer, and do not entitle their holders to registration rights or special interest. As of 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December 22, 2021, which was the original expiration date of the exchange offer, $53,300,000 in principal amount of the outstanding Original Notes, representing 88.83% of the outstanding principal amount of the Original Notes, had been validly tendered in exchange for an equal aggregate principal amount of the Exchange Notes.

This news release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase any Original Notes or sell any Exchange Notes, or a solicitation of an offer to sell any Original Notes or purchase any Exchange Notes. The exchange offer was made only pursuant to a prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC) as part of the Companys Registration Statement on Form S-4 (File No. 333-260282). The Registration Statement was declared effective by the SEC on November 17, 2021.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company with assets of $4.3 billion as of September 30, 2021. The Companys subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. The Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, SBA financing, residential mortgage loans, consumer loans, and specialty finance services nationally, as well as commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and treasury management services on a regional basis. First Internet Bancorps common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "INBK and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index. Additional information about the Company is available at www.firstinternetbancorp.com and additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com.

Nachrichten zu First Internet Bancorp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr First Internet Bancorp News
RSS Feed
First Internet Bancorp zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu First Internet Bancorp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.01.2019First Internet Bancorp Market PerformHovde Group
25.01.2019First Internet Bancorp HoldMaxim Group
26.10.2018First Internet Bancorp BuyMaxim Group
23.10.2017First Internet Bancorp OutperformHovde Group
17.04.2017First Internet Bancorp OutperformHovde Group
26.10.2018First Internet Bancorp BuyMaxim Group
23.10.2017First Internet Bancorp OutperformHovde Group
17.04.2017First Internet Bancorp OutperformHovde Group
27.07.2015First Internet Bancorp BuyMaxim Group
27.04.2015First Internet Bancorp BuyMaxim Group

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für First Internet Bancorp nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene First Internet Bancorp News

14.12.21First Internet Bancorp Appoints Two Directors
21.12.21First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend
Weitere First Internet Bancorp News
Werbung

Trading-News

Technische Indikatoren: Was ist der RSI-Indikator?
Vontobel: Fröhliche Weihnachten und einen guten Start ins neue Jahr
Biogen hat Ärger wegen Preis-Leistungsverhältnis
Bullen nehmen Gap-Closing ins Visier
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Dr. Jens Ehrhardts Kapitalmarktausblick 2022: Alles eine Frage der Zinsen
BIT-Capital-Gründer Jan Beckers über seinen Werdegang und neue Fonds
Baker Steel: Wie einfach es wäre, ließe ein Tief die Glocken erklingen!
So wird das Investmentjahr 2022!
Um jeden Preis
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur First Internet Bancorp-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

First Internet Bancorp Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So machen Sie 500.000 Euro in 30 Jahren
Auf der Suche nach der goldenen Formel  So erzielten Anleger 2021 die höchsten Profite
Buffett zeigts allen und Vorfreude auf den Januar-Effekt
Preisrekord bei Immobilien  doch die Vermögensrally wird ein Ende finden
Wir müssen Regeln finden, wie wir mit Telegram umgehen

News von

Acht Qualitätsaktien, die 2022 wieder durchstarten
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Test von Covid-Mittel beflügelt Cocrystal
Der Morgen kompakt: heute mit Corona-Beschlüsse, Bayer, Beiersdorf, Thyssenkrupp und Morphosys
DAX vor Weihnachten im Plus - Börsen verteilen Weihnachtsgeschenke an Anleger
DAX hält sich knapp im Plus - Vorweihnachtliche Ruhe an Europas Börsen

Heute im Fokus

US-Börsen im Plus -- DAX geht über 15.700-Punkte-Marke in die Feiertagspause -- Continental-Chef optimistisch für Q4 -- Airbus erhält Milliarden-Auftrag -- LANXESS, United Internet im Fokus

Nikola offenbar mit erster Auslieferung. Lufthansa streicht Flüge. Tesla-CEO Musk ist mit Aktienverkäufen "fast fertig". Flutter Entertainment übernimmt Sisal. DIC Asset löst Konsortialkredit vorzeitig ab. Holcim übernimmt Malarkey Roofing Products. Intel entschuldigt sich für Boykott der Region Xingjiang. FAA fordert Nachbesserungen für Boeing 777-Triebwerke.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 51 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 51 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 51 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt
Wer ist oben angekommen?
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
Weihnachtsgeld 2021: Die Top 10-Branchen
In diesen Branchen wird am meisten Weihnachtsgeld gezahlt
Das sind Deutschlands beste Städte für Gründer
Startups im Blick
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im November 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen