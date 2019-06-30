finanzen.net
08.01.2020
First Internet Bancorp to Announce Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, January 22

First Internet Bancorp (the "Company) (Nasdaq: INBK), the parent company of First Internet Bank (www.firstib.com), announced today that it plans to issue its fourth quarter 2019 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held the following day, Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 12:00 p.m., Eastern Time.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

Date and Time:

 

Thursday, January 23, 2020, 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

 

Telephone Access:

 

1-888-348-3664 (U.S. toll free)

(Passcode not required)

 

1-855-669-9657 (Canada toll free)

 

1-412-902-4233 (International)

 

Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the start of the call.

   

Telephone Replay:

 

1-877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free)

 

 

1-855-669-9658 (Canada toll free)

 

1-412-317-0088 (International)

 

Available through February 23, 2020

   

Replay Access Code:

 

10138147

 

The conference call replay will be available one hour after the live call has ended.

   

Webcast and Presentation Slides:

 

To access the webcast and view the presentation slides, please visit http://www.firstinternetbancorp.com and click the link provided for Earnings Call Webcast.

 

The webcast and slides will be available on the Companys website shortly after the call has ended and will be archived on the Companys website for 12 months.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company with assets of $4.1 billion as of September 30, 2019. The Companys subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. The Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. First Internet Bancorps common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "INBK and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index. Additional information about the Company is available at www.firstinternetbancorp.com and additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com.

28.01.2019First Internet Bancorp Market PerformHovde Group
25.01.2019First Internet Bancorp HoldMaxim Group
26.10.2018First Internet Bancorp BuyMaxim Group
23.10.2017First Internet Bancorp OutperformHovde Group
17.04.2017First Internet Bancorp OutperformHovde Group
26.10.2018First Internet Bancorp BuyMaxim Group
23.10.2017First Internet Bancorp OutperformHovde Group
17.04.2017First Internet Bancorp OutperformHovde Group
27.07.2015First Internet Bancorp BuyMaxim Group
27.04.2015First Internet Bancorp BuyMaxim Group

