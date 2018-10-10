First Internet Bancorp to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Wednesday, October 24

First Internet Bancorp (the "Company) (Nasdaq: INBK), the parent
company of First Internet Bank (www.firstib.com),
announced today that it plans to report its third quarter 2018 financial
results after the market close on Wednesday, October 24, 2018.
A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held the
following day, Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 12:00 p.m., Eastern Time.
Conference Call and Webcast Information:
Date:
Thursday, October 25, 2018
Time:
12:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Telephone Access:
1-888-317-6016 (U.S. toll free)
(Passcode not required)
1-855-669-9657 (Canada toll free)
1-412-317-6016 (International)
Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the start of the call.
Telephone Replay:
1-877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free)
1-855-669-9658 (Canada toll free)
1-412-317-0088 (International)
Available through November 25, 2018
Replay Access Code:
10125208
The conference call replay will be available one hour after the
live call has ended.
Webcast:
To access the webcast, please visit http://www.firstinternetbancorp.com
and click the link provided for Earnings Call Webcast.
Webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the
call has ended and will be archived at the Companys website for
12 months.
About First Internet Bancorp
First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company with assets of $3.1
billion as of June 30, 2018. The Companys subsidiary, First Internet
Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the
branchless delivery of banking services. The Bank now provides consumer
and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and
specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate
loans, commercial and industrial loans and treasury management services
in select geographies. First Internet Bancorps common stock trades on
the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "INBK and is a
component of the Russell 2000® Index. Additional information about the
Company is available at www.firstinternetbancorp.com and
additional information about the Bank, including its products and
services, is available at www.firstib.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005938/en/