10.10.2018
First Internet Bancorp to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Wednesday, October 24

First Internet Bancorp (the "Company) (Nasdaq: INBK), the parent company of First Internet Bank (www.firstib.com), announced today that it plans to report its third quarter 2018 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, October 24, 2018.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held the following day, Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 12:00 p.m., Eastern Time.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

 
Date: Thursday, October 25, 2018
 
Time: 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Telephone Access: 1-888-317-6016 (U.S. toll free)
(Passcode not required) 1-855-669-9657 (Canada toll free)
1-412-317-6016 (International)
Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the start of the call.
 
Telephone Replay: 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free)
1-855-669-9658 (Canada toll free)
1-412-317-0088 (International)
Available through November 25, 2018
 
Replay Access Code: 10125208

The conference call replay will be available one hour after the live call has ended.

 
Webcast:

To access the webcast, please visit http://www.firstinternetbancorp.com and click the link provided for Earnings Call Webcast.

Webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the call has ended and will be archived at the Companys website for 12 months.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company with assets of $3.1 billion as of June 30, 2018. The Companys subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. The Bank now provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and treasury management services in select geographies. First Internet Bancorps common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "INBK and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index. Additional information about the Company is available at www.firstinternetbancorp.com and additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com.

