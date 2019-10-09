finanzen.net
First Internet Bancorp to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, October 23

First Internet Bancorp (the "Company) (Nasdaq: INBK), the parent company of First Internet Bank (www.firstib.com), announced today that it plans to report its third quarter 2019 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the results will be held the following day, Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 12:00 p.m., Eastern Time.

Conference Call and Webcast Information:

 

Date:

Thursday, October 24, 2019

 

Time:

12:00 p.m. Eastern Time

 

Telephone Access:

(Passcode not required)

1-888-348-3664 (U.S. toll free)

1-855-669-9657 (Canada toll free)

1-412-902-4233 (International)

Please dial in five to ten minutes prior to the start of the call.

 

Telephone Replay:

 

1-877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free)

1-855-669-9658 (Canada toll free)

1-412-317-0088 (International)

Available through November 24, 2019

 

Replay Access Code:

10135531

 

The conference call replay will be available one hour after the live call has ended.

 

Webcast:

To access the webcast, please visit http://www.firstinternetbancorp.com and click the link provided for Earnings Call Webcast.

 

Webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the call has ended and will be archived at the Companys website for 12 months.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company with assets of $4.0 billion as of June 30, 2019. The Companys subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. The Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. First Internet Bancorps common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "INBK and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index. Additional information about the Company is available at www.firstinternetbancorp.com and additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com.

