First Internet Bancorp to Participate in 16th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

First Internet Bancorp (the "Company”) (Nasdaq: INBK), the parent company of First Internet Bank, announced today that Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, David Becker, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Kenneth Lovik, will be participating in the 16th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference on May 29, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

During the conference, the management team will hold a series of meetings with institutional investors. A copy of the investor presentation that will be used at the conference will be made available on the Company’s website.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp is a bank holding company with assets of $3.7 billion as of March 31, 2019. The Company’s subsidiary, First Internet Bank, opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. The Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally as well as commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. First Internet Bancorp’s common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol "INBK” and is a component of the Russell 2000® Index. Additional information about the Company is available at www.firstinternetbancorp.com and additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com.

