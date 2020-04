First Internet Bank Commits $250,000 for COVID-19 Relief

First Internet Bank announced today a commitment of $250,000 to help address the immediate economic challenges of COVID-19. Through a dollar-for-dollar match with IMPACT Central Indiana (IMPACT), funds will be rapidly deployed through the Indy Chamber's Business Ownership Initiative (BOI) to help small businesses, funds and nonprofits in Marion and Hamilton Counties weather the short-term health crisis and promote continued long-term economic growth.

"The need to stand with our local businesses and communities is critical, now more than ever,” said David Becker, President and CEO of First Internet Bank. "We have mobilized resources to provide additional support to our customers, associates and communities. Now, by joining forces with IMPACT, First Internet Bank can also help the most vulnerable in underserved areas receive the financial assistance they need today and in the future.”

About First Internet Bank

First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $4.1 billion as of December 31, 2019, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200415005706/en/