05.05.2020

First Internet Bank Continues SBA Growth; New Vice President Joins Operations Team

First Internet Bank announced today that Pam Scott has joined its Small Business Administration (SBA) Lending team as Vice President, SBA Operations. In this role, she will further optimize pre- and post-closing processes to create greater efficiencies that promote a superior borrower experience.

Pam Scott, Vice President, SBA Operations (Photo: Business Wire)

"Pams understanding of government-guaranteed lending and the role the lender plays in delivering a successful loan makes her an important team addition, said Nicole Lorch, Chief Operating Officer at First Internet Bank. "At First Internet Bank, we have a long-standing commitment to providing the best service possible for our clients. Each borrower is unique. Pam has demonstrated an ability to build both teams and consistent processes that serve their individualized needs. Additionally, Pams vast experience, from lending to commercial real estate, is a huge asset for the small business owners we serve.

Ms. Scott noted, "The operational component of SBA lending is critical to ensuring a smooth process for our borrowers. Combined with our Preferred Lender status, First Internet Bank can provide an exceptional loan experience. Working with this knowledgeable, responsive team, I look forward to helping our clients succeed.

With more than 30 years experience in financial services, she joins First Internet Bank from Harvest Small Business Finance. Past tenure includes leadership roles with CIT Small Business Lending Corporation, Radar Lender Services and First Home Bank.

About First Internet Bank

First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $4.2 billion as of March 31, 2020, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK).

