First Internet Bank Expands Small Business Team, Welcomes New Lender

First Internet Bank announced that Eve Wilkerson has joined its Commercial Banking group as Vice President, SBA Loan Officer. Ms. Wilkerson will expand the Banks government guaranteed loan portfolio as First Internet Bank continues to build its presence among small businesses. Ms. Wilkerson joins a team of professionals with significant SBA program experience who joined the Bank recently to support the growth of this business line.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005636/en/

Eve Wilkerson, Vice President, SBA Loan Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

"Eves experience with government guaranteed loan programs adds another layer of depth to our commercial banking capabilities, said David Becker, President and CEO of First Internet Bank. "Our ability to bring both conventional as well as SBA products to the table satisfies our clients needs for a comprehensive range of financial solutions while also adding value to the Bank.

"Im so excited to join this talented team and continue expanding the Banks reach, both in terms of the products we are able to offer and the geographic area we can cover, said Ms. Wilkerson. "Throughout my career, I have found it especially rewarding to help small business owners fund their dreams.

Ms. Wilkerson brings to First Internet Bank more than 10 years of SBA experience. She previously held lending and business development roles with Legence Bank and PNC Bank.

About First Internet Bank

First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $3.5 billion as of December 31, 2018, the Bank now provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and treasury management services in select geographies. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005636/en/