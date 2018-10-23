finanzen.net
26.03.2019 15:07
Bewerten
(0)

First Internet Bank Expands Small Business Team, Welcomes New Lender

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

First Internet Bank announced that Eve Wilkerson has joined its Commercial Banking group as Vice President, SBA Loan Officer. Ms. Wilkerson will expand the Banks government guaranteed loan portfolio as First Internet Bank continues to build its presence among small businesses. Ms. Wilkerson joins a team of professionals with significant SBA program experience who joined the Bank recently to support the growth of this business line.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005636/en/

Eve Wilkerson, Vice President, SBA Loan Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Eve Wilkerson, Vice President, SBA Loan Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

"Eves experience with government guaranteed loan programs adds another layer of depth to our commercial banking capabilities, said David Becker, President and CEO of First Internet Bank. "Our ability to bring both conventional as well as SBA products to the table satisfies our clients needs for a comprehensive range of financial solutions while also adding value to the Bank.

"Im so excited to join this talented team and continue expanding the Banks reach, both in terms of the products we are able to offer and the geographic area we can cover, said Ms. Wilkerson. "Throughout my career, I have found it especially rewarding to help small business owners fund their dreams.

Ms. Wilkerson brings to First Internet Bank more than 10 years of SBA experience. She previously held lending and business development roles with Legence Bank and PNC Bank.

About First Internet Bank

First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $3.5 billion as of December 31, 2018, the Bank now provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and treasury management services in select geographies. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK).

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu First Internet Bancorp

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr First Internet Bancorp News
RSS Feed
First Internet Bancorp zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu First Internet Bancorp

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
28.01.2019First Internet Bancorp Market PerformHovde Group
25.01.2019First Internet Bancorp HoldMaxim Group
26.10.2018First Internet Bancorp BuyMaxim Group
23.10.2017First Internet Bancorp OutperformHovde Group
17.04.2017First Internet Bancorp OutperformHovde Group
26.10.2018First Internet Bancorp BuyMaxim Group
23.10.2017First Internet Bancorp OutperformHovde Group
17.04.2017First Internet Bancorp OutperformHovde Group
27.07.2015First Internet Bancorp BuyMaxim Group
27.04.2015First Internet Bancorp BuyMaxim Group

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für First Internet Bancorp nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Enormes Potenzial

Der Megatrend Gesundheit bietet enormes Potenzial. Und Sie als Anleger können daran teilhaben, wenn Sie auf die richtigen Unternehmen setzen. Welche das sind und wie Sie am besten vom Megatrend Gesundheit profitieren, erfahren Sie heute um 18 Uhr.
Hier kostenlos anmelden und live dabei sein!

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene First Internet Bancorp News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere First Internet Bancorp News
Anzeige

Inside

DZ BANK - HeidelbergCement: Ausblick bestätigt
Goldpreis: Physische Nachfrage stabilisiert sich, aber
Vontobel: Video: Boeing - Vertrauen in die Flieger und in die Aktie?
UBS: S&P 500  Bewährungsprobe für die Käufer
DekaBank: Zehn neue Aktienanleihen auf europäische Standardtitel, den DekaFonds CF und Deka-Industrie 4.0 CF
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Das R-Wort lähmt die Aktienmärkte
Marktidee: Airbus  Pullback nach Ausbruch
ING Markets: DAX - Erholung bis 11.450 Punkte?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur First Internet Bancorp-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

First Internet Bancorp Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Sturm-und-Drang-Zeit bei Apple ist vorbei
Diese Kurve prophezeit der Welt die Rezession
Eine Befragung der Bürger ist nicht zielführend
Huawei unterbietet Apples MacBook mit einem Doppelgänger
In diesen Bundesländern warten Sie am längsten auf den Steuerbescheid

News von

Goldpreis: Die Stimmung der Profis hellt sich auf
Kommt jetzt der Absturz? "Inverse Zinskurve" macht Angst
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Geht Buffetts Milliardenwette auf?
DAX im Abwärtstrend: Wie tief die Kurse jetzt fallen können
Nebenwerte Kaufen: Neun Geheimtipps mit hohem Kurspotenzial

News von

BMW, Daimler und Co.: Diese Prämien zahlen Deutschlands Autobauer ihren Mitarbeitern
"Länder wie Norwegen sind viel weiter": Warum Deutschland bei der Energiewende doch kein schillerndes Vorbild ist
Die Erfolgsstrategie von dm: Wie der Drogerie-Riese ohne Schnäppchen auskommt und trotzdem an der Spitze steht
Neuer Flop: Prosieben muss sich endlich aus seiner Abhängigkeit von Stefan Raab lösen
Städteranking: Das sind die teuersten Metropolen der Welt

Heute im Fokus

DAX legt zu -- Dow deutlich fester -- Unterhaus sucht Brexit-Alternativen -- Wirecard-Aktie schießt nach oben: Ergebnisse der externen Untersuchung sind da -- Nordex, Bayer, Deutsche Wohnen im Fokus

Telekom startet in Österreich mit 5G - Land sieht sich als Vorreiter. Merck KGaA gibt Übernahmeangebot für Versum ab. Nintendo-Aktie schießt hoch: Kommen 2019 noch zwei neue Switch-Modelle? AIXTRON: Spezialmaschinenbau mit Hang zur Dramatik. Uber übernimmt Mitfahrdienst Careem für 3,1 Milliarden Dollar.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 12 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 12 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 12 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die zehn größten Kapitalvernichter
Hier wurde am meisten Anlegergeld verbrannt
DIe innovativsten Unternehmen
Diese Unternehmen sind am fortschrittlichsten
Die Top-Autos des Genfer Autosalon 2019
Das sind die Highlights
Das hat sich geändert
Diese Aktien hat George Soros im Depot
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Der Vorstandschef der Deutsche Wohnen AG hat sich gegen Enteignungen privater Wohnungsunternehmen in Berlin ausgesprochen. Was halten Sie von dieser Bürgerinitiative?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
15:03 Uhr
DAX legt zu -- Dow deutlich fester -- Unterhaus sucht Brexit-Alternativen -- Wirecard-Aktie schießt nach oben: Ergebnisse der externen Untersuchung sind da -- Nordex, Bayer, Deutsche Wohnen im Fokus
Private Finanzen
15:00 Uhr
Madame Bettencourt - Mit Make-up und Beauty-Creme zur reichsten Frau der Welt
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
15:04 Uhr
Europaparlament stimmt für Urheberrechtsreform
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
BayerBAY001
Apple Inc.865985
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
CommerzbankCBK100
Amazon906866
Nordex AGA0D655
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
BASFBASF11
TeslaA1CX3T
E.ON SEENAG99
EVOTEC AG566480
Allianz840400