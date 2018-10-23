First Internet Bank Expands Small Business Team, Welcomes New Lender

First Internet Bank announced that Eve Wilkerson has joined its
Commercial Banking group as Vice President, SBA Loan Officer. Ms.
Wilkerson will expand the Banks government guaranteed loan portfolio as
First Internet Bank continues to build its presence among small
businesses. Ms. Wilkerson joins a team of professionals with significant
SBA program experience who joined the Bank recently to support the
growth of this business line.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190326005636/en/
Eve Wilkerson, Vice President, SBA Loan Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
"Eves experience with government guaranteed loan programs adds another
layer of depth to our commercial banking capabilities, said David
Becker, President and CEO of First Internet Bank. "Our ability to bring
both conventional as well as SBA products to the table satisfies our
clients needs for a comprehensive range of financial solutions while
also adding value to the Bank.
"Im so excited to join this talented team and continue expanding the
Banks reach, both in terms of the products we are able to offer and the
geographic area we can cover, said Ms. Wilkerson. "Throughout my
career, I have found it especially rewarding to help small business
owners fund their dreams.
Ms. Wilkerson brings to First Internet Bank more than 10 years of SBA
experience. She previously held lending and business development roles
with Legence Bank and PNC Bank.
About First Internet Bank
First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer
in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $3.5
billion as of December 31, 2018, the Bank now provides consumer and
small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and
specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial
real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and treasury
management services in select geographies. Additional information about
the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com.
The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq:
INBK).
