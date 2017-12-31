08.05.2018 23:24
First Internet Bank Receives Honors

First Internet Bank has received honors for its corporate culture and communications.

In a ceremony held May 3 to celebrate 125 companies in Indiana, First Internet Bank was ranked #8 among medium-sized (75-249 employees) companies. This marked the Banks fourth appearance among the "Best Places to Work in Indiana and its second consecutive appearance in the top ten.

The states top companies were determined through comprehensive employee surveys and employer reports, as part of the initiative dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in Indiana.

In a separate ceremony held May 3, the Bank earned an award for marketing excellence from the Indiana Bankers Association. A panel of bankers reviewed entries and selected the honorees. The creative elements and messaging of the Banks winning digital marketing campaign summed up the Banks branchless banking value proposition with the reminder: "Money doesnt grow on trees. But it does grow faster without branches.TM

Of the awards, First Internet Bank President and CEO David Becker commented, "We are delighted to be recognized at the state level for our corporate culture and marketing communications. In every area of the organization, we are focused on creating an environment in which our employees can thrive, so they, in turn, can help our customers achieve their financial goals. For our efforts to be recognized twice in one day was deeply satisfying.

About First Internet Bank

First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $2.9 billion as of March 31, 2018, the Bank now provides consumer and small business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans and treasury management services in select geographies. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK).

About Best Places to Work in Indiana

The Best Places awards program was created in 2006 and is a project of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, BizVoice®, Inside INdiana Business, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) - IN State Council, the Wellness Council of Indiana and Best Companies Group. For more information about the program, visit www.bestplacestoworkIN.com.

About the Maxi Awards

For more than 30 years, the Maxi Awards, presented by the Indiana Bankers Association, have been recognizing excellence in bank marketing and advertising throughout the state.

BRIEF-First Internet Bancorp Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.63

