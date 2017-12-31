First Internet Bank Receives Honors

First Internet Bank has received honors for its corporate culture and
communications.
In a ceremony held May 3 to celebrate 125 companies in Indiana, First
Internet Bank was ranked #8 among medium-sized (75-249 employees)
companies. This marked the Banks fourth appearance among the "Best
Places to Work in Indiana and its second consecutive appearance in the
top ten.
The states top companies were determined through comprehensive employee
surveys and employer reports, as part of the initiative dedicated to
identifying and recognizing the best employers in Indiana.
In a separate ceremony held May 3, the Bank earned an award for
marketing excellence from the Indiana Bankers Association. A panel of
bankers reviewed entries and selected the honorees. The creative
elements and messaging of the Banks winning digital marketing campaign
summed up the Banks branchless banking value proposition with the
reminder: "Money doesnt grow on trees. But it does grow faster without
branches.TM
Of the awards, First Internet Bank President and CEO David Becker
commented, "We are delighted to be recognized at the state level for our
corporate culture and marketing communications. In every area of the
organization, we are focused on creating an environment in which our
employees can thrive, so they, in turn, can help our customers achieve
their financial goals. For our efforts to be recognized twice in one day
was deeply satisfying.
About First Internet Bank
First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer
in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $2.9
billion as of March 31, 2018, the Bank now provides consumer and small
business deposit, consumer loan, residential mortgage, and specialty
finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate
loans, commercial and industrial loans and treasury management services
in select geographies. Additional information about the Bank, including
its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com.
The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq:
INBK).
About Best Places to Work in Indiana
The Best Places awards program was created in 2006 and is a project of
the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, BizVoice®, Inside INdiana Business, the
Indiana Economic Development Corporation, the Society for Human Resource
Management (SHRM) - IN State Council, the Wellness Council of Indiana
and Best Companies Group. For more information about the program, visit www.bestplacestoworkIN.com.
About the Maxi Awards
For more than 30 years, the Maxi Awards, presented by the Indiana
Bankers Association, have been recognizing excellence in bank marketing
and advertising throughout the state.
