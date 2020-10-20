First Internet Bank Welcomes Dustin DeNeal as Counsel

First Internet Bank announced today that Dustin DeNeal has joined as First Vice President, Counsel. He will be responsible for a range of legal and regulatory matters, while also providing guidance to the First Internet Bank executive leadership team.

"Dustin's extensive experience working with a variety of financial institutions through his practice in the private law sector will prove valuable as we continue to execute our strategic growth plans, said Nicole Lorch, President and Chief Operating Officer at First Internet Bank. "We have worked with him through an external legal counsel relationship for the past decade and are so pleased to welcome him. His ability to evaluate risk and explore alternatives enhances our teams capabilities.

"First Internet Bank is known for trailblazing leadership in the development of digital banking products and services, customer commitment and unique workplace culture, noted Mr. DeNeal. "I am excited to join this forward-thinking team and to work alongside them as we build for the future.

Mr. DeNeal joins First Internet Bank from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP where he practiced for 13 years. He received his B.A. from Wabash College and his J.D. from Indiana University.

