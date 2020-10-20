First Internet Bank Welcomes Dustin DeNeal as Counsel

  • Suche
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

First Internet Bank announced today that Dustin DeNeal has joined as First Vice President, Counsel. He will be responsible for a range of legal and regulatory matters, while also providing guidance to the First Internet Bank executive leadership team.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210928005851/en/

Dustin DeNeal (Photo: Business Wire)

Dustin DeNeal (Photo: Business Wire)

"Dustin's extensive experience working with a variety of financial institutions through his practice in the private law sector will prove valuable as we continue to execute our strategic growth plans, said Nicole Lorch, President and Chief Operating Officer at First Internet Bank. "We have worked with him through an external legal counsel relationship for the past decade and are so pleased to welcome him. His ability to evaluate risk and explore alternatives enhances our teams capabilities.

"First Internet Bank is known for trailblazing leadership in the development of digital banking products and services, customer commitment and unique workplace culture, noted Mr. DeNeal. "I am excited to join this forward-thinking team and to work alongside them as we build for the future.

Mr. DeNeal joins First Internet Bank from Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP where he practiced for 13 years. He received his B.A. from Wabash College and his J.D. from Indiana University.

About First Internet Bank

First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $4.2 billion as of June 30, 2021, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposits, consumer loans, residential mortgages and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK). First Internet Bank is a Member FDIC.

