finanzen.net
14.08.2020 20:33

First National Bank Alaska Announced Unaudited Results for Second Quarter 2020

Folgen
EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

The Board of Directors of First National Bank Alaska (OTCQX:FBAK) announced the banks unaudited net income for second quarter 2020 was $14.6 million, or $4.60 per share. The banks net income for the period compares to net income of $13.1 million, or $4.12 per share, for the same period in 2019. Unaudited year-to-date net income was $28.7 million, or $9.07 per share. This compares to net income of $26.6 million, or $8.39 per share for the same period in 2019.

"Like most other banks across the nation, we are seeing rapid changes in consumer and business behaviors that will likely leave permanent marks across the financial services spectrum, such as the increasing adoption of digital services, said Chair and CEO Betsy Lawer. "First Nationals success has always reflected the success of Alaskans as they rise up to meet and adapt to quickly evolving circumstances. While its difficult to predict whats yet to come, the banks strength lies in our experienced teams ability not just to adapt, but also to transform our business processes and services to leverage the power of change. I think our 2020 performance to date provides the evidence to support that and Im very proud of the hard-working team.

Net interest and loan fee income for second quarter 2020 was $37.9 million, an increase of 13.0% from second quarter 2019. This improvement was driven by an increase in average earning assets of $223.9 million during the second quarter. Total assets increased $734.9 million year-to-date, to reach $4.59 billion at June 30, 2020. Gross loans increased $305.3 million to $2.31 billion during the quarter. The bank demonstrated its commitment to Alaskans by participating in the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (SBA PPP). The bank originated 2,156 unique SBA PPP loans totaling $329.7 million with an average weighted origination fee of 3.70%. Deposits and repurchase agreements increased $682.8 million to $3.94 billion during the quarter on unspent PPP funds and CARES Act resources to Native tribes and government entities and other deposit growth attributed to increased savings behavior.

Customers were further supported through modification of existing loan terms. Loan modifications through June 30, 2020 totaled $394.4 million, or 19.87% of total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans. Modification to interest-only payments accounted for more than 80% of the modifications, with interest-only periods ranging from three to fourteen months. Modifications were concentrated in commercial real estate loans, supporting our customers facing economic pressures in the rental and leasing sectors, and hotel and food service industries.

At June 30, 2020, delinquent loans from 30 to 89 days were $15.6 million, 0.78% of outstanding loans excluding SBA PPP loans, an increase of $9.8 million from March 31, 2020. Nonperforming loans were $13.4 million, 0.67% of outstanding loans excluding SBA PPP loans, an increase of $3.0 million from the prior quarter. In response to the economic uncertainty and elevated delinquency and loan modification activity, the allowance for loan losses was increased in second quarter by $2.0 million to $21.6 million, 0.93% of total loans (1.09% of loans excluding SBA PPP), resulting in an increased provision for loan loss expense of $1.8 million over second quarter 2019.

Noninterest income for second quarter 2020, excluding realized investment gains and losses, increased 6.1% from second quarter 2019 on elevated mortgage loan origination driven by the significant decrease in market interest rates in March. Noninterest expenses for second quarter 2020 increased 4.8% as compared to second quarter 2019 on increases in salary and benefit expenses. The efficiency ratio improved to 52.24% compared to 53.71% in 2019 on revenue growth and strong overall expense management.

The blended yield on interest-earning assets decreased to 3.87% from 4.14% for the six month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively, with the addition of the PPP 1% interest loans and other repricing assets. The cost to fund earning assets for the same six-month comparative periods decreased faster to 0.15% from 0.46%. As a result, the net interest margin year to date improved to 3.72% compared to 3.69% in 2019. Return on assets through June 30, 2020 was 1.43%, comparable to prior year. Return on equity of 10.06% for the first half of 2020 decreased from 10.22% in the first half of 2019 on an increase in total shareholders equity of $14.2 million to $590.0 million. Book value per share as of June 30, 2020 was $186.26, compared with $168.73 and $172.91 as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The bank tier 1 leverage capital ratio remains above well capitalized at 12.72% as of June 30, 2020, as compared to 13.76% as of December 31, 2019.

Lawer added, "These are unprecedented times, but our community bank entered the pandemic well-positioned to serve the banking needs of Alaskans just as we have for nearly a century. Our strong liquidity, capital position, operating metrics and heroic statewide employee team have enabled us to effectively manage the banking risks and serve our valuable customersfriends and neighborsduring these challenging times.

First National Bank Alaska files a quarterly financial report with the Federal Financial Institution Examination Council. Our latest Consolidated Report of Condition and Income (Call Report) is filed by the 30th of the month following quarter-end and is subsequently posted at www.FNBAlaska.com > Financial Reports and at www.OTCMarkets.com.

Alaskan-owned and -operated since 1922, First National proudly meets the financial needs of Alaskans with ATMs and branches in 18 communities throughout the state, and by providing banking services to meet their needs across the nation and around the world. In 2020, Alaska Business readers voted the bank the "Best of Alaska Business in the Best Place to Work category for the fifth year in a row. In 2019, American Banker recognized First National as a "Best Bank to Work For for the second year in a row and Anchorage Daily News readers voted the bank one of the states top three financial institutions in the ADN "Best of Alaska Awards. First National was also recognized as the most admired company in the state by MSN.com and received the Rita Sholton Large Business of the Year Award from the Alaska Chamber.

Visit FNBAlaska.com for more information about Alaskas largest locally owned bank and access to efficient and secure online banking services. First National Bank Alaska is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

Nachrichten zu First National Bank Alaska

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr First National Bank Alaska News
RSS Feed
First National Bank Alaska zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu First National Bank Alaska

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene First National Bank Alaska News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere First National Bank Alaska News
Werbung

Trading-News

Einfach nachhaltig
DZ BANK - Infineon: Ist das die Trendwende?
Vontobel: Makroregion Alpenland - Nach Corona zurück zur alten Stärke?
Adidas: Technisch wieder im Sprint
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Konsolidierung könnte sich ausdehnen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Ginmon: Die 5 größten ETF-Mythen
Solidvest Weekend Briefing
Westwing - kann diese Rallye weitergehen?
Nicht blamieren, Zinsen kassieren!
Weder Crash noch Rally gibt es auf Bestellung
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!
Werbung

Mehr zur First National Bank Alaska-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

First National Bank Alaska Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Ferienwohnungen in der Schweiz  jetzt lockt die Neutralitätsdividende
Die besten Geschenke und wichtigsten Utensilien im Überblick
So sichern Sie sich die Rente Ihres verstorbenen Ex-Partners
Wie einst Amazon  der neue Dax-Aufsteiger geht voll ins Risiko
Profitieren Sie von der neuen Grundsteuer  oder zählen Sie zu den Verlierern?

News von

Update: Curevac-Aktie ist da: Was Anleger jetzt wissen müssen
BioNtech-Aktie: Wie lange hat das Unternehmen noch Geld?
Tesla-Aktie mit Split: Wer profitiert, was steuerlich wichtig ist
Baukindergeld: Verfehlte Kritik an Familienförderung
Corona-Impfstoff: Rennen mit offenem Ausgang - Wer die Nase vorn hat

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen relativ lethargisch -- Aareal Bank verkauft Aareon-Anteil an Advent -- Varta hebt Jahresziele an -- CureVac IPO, EVOTEC, Daimler, Commerzbank im Fokus

Telekom plant Internet-Flatrate fürs Online-Lernen. EU kauft 300 Millionen Corona-Impfungen bei AstraZeneca. J&J und Novavax: Großbritannien sichert sich 90 Millionen Coronavirus-Impfdosen. MBDA und Lockheed legen neues Angebot für Raketenabwehr der Bundeswehr vor. VW-Konzern schafft es bei Verkäufen im Juli fast ins Plus.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 33 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 33 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 33 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juli 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q2 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Das hat George Soros im Depot (Q1 - 2020)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Haben Sie Verständnis für die Proteste gegen die Corona-Maßnahmen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
20:20 Uhr
DAX geht schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen relativ lethargisch -- Aareal Bank verkauft Aareon-Anteil an Advent -- Varta hebt Jahresziele an -- CureVac IPO, EVOTEC, Daimler, Commerzbank im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
20:32 Uhr
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
Aktie im Fokus
20:24 Uhr
KW 33: So bewegten sich die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
CureVacA2P71U
NEL ASAA0B733
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Varta AGA0TGJ5
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Daimler AG710000
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
TUITUAG00
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
NikolaA2P4A9
BayerBAY001
Plug Power Inc.A1JA81
Deutsche Telekom AG555750