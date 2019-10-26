finanzen.net
26.10.2019 03:14
Bewerten
(0)

First National Bank Alaska Announced Unaudited Results for Third Quarter 2019

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

First National Bank Alaskas (OTCQX:FBAK) unaudited net income for third quarter 2019 was $14.8 million, or $4.68 per share. This compares to net income of $15.9 million, or $5.02 per share, for the same period in 2018.

Unaudited year-to-date net income was $41.5 million, or $13.07 per share. This compares to net income of $41.7 million, or $13.14 per share, during the same period in 2018. Return on assets was 1.47% and return on equity was 10.49%, decreasing from 1.51% and 11.29%, respectively, during the same period in 2018. The efficiency ratio was 52.82% compared to 51.08% during third quarter 2018.

Net interest and loan fee income for third quarter 2019 was $38.6 million, an increase of 5.8% from third quarter 2018. Provision for loan losses continued to be low due to a high-quality loan portfolio. Noninterest income for third quarter 2019, excluding realized investment gains and losses, increased 1.1% from third quarter 2018. In third quarter 2018, pre-tax realized losses from sale of securities of $1.3 million were recorded to improve portfolio performance and offset other taxable gains. Noninterest expenses for third quarter 2019, excluding property sales, increased 1.0% compared to third quarter 2018. In third quarter 2018, pre-tax net gains of $4.8 million were recorded from sales of property no longer used for bank purposes.

Balance sheet changes for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 included:

  • Total assets increased $82.4 million to $3.85 billion,
  • Gross loans increased $17.4 million to $2.02 billion,
  • Deposits and repurchase agreements increased $69.4 million to $3.28 billion, and
  • Total shareholders equity increased $11.1 million to $545.7 million.

First National Bank Alaska files a quarterly financial report with the Federal Financial Institution Examination Council. Our latest Consolidated Report of Condition and Income (Call Report) is filed by the 30th of the month following quarter-end and is subsequently posted at www.FNBAlaska.com > Financial Reports and at www.OTCMarkets.com.

Alaskan-owned and -operated since 1922, First National proudly meets the financial needs of Alaskans with ATMs and branches in 18 communities throughout the state, and by providing banking services to meet their needs across the nation and around the world. In 2019, Alaska Business readers voted the bank the "Best of Alaska Business in the Best Place to Work category for the fourth year in a row. In 2019, American Banker recognized First National as a "Best Bank to Work For for the second year in a row. In 2018, MSN.com named First National the most admired company in the state and the bank received the Rita Sholton Large Business of the Year Award from the Alaska Chamber.

Visit FNBAlaska.com for more information about Alaskas largest locally owned bank and access to efficient and secure online banking services. First National Bank Alaska is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

Nachrichten zu First National Bank Alaska

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr First National Bank Alaska News
RSS Feed
First National Bank Alaska zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu First National Bank Alaska

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene First National Bank Alaska News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere First National Bank Alaska News
Werbung

Inside

SOCIETE GENERALE: DAX - Blue Chips auf der Überholspur!
Warum sollten Sie einen ETF-Sparplan einrichten?
Deutsche Telekom: Im technischen Sprint
BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | Märkte vor wichtiger Entscheidung
Vontobel: Microsoft mit gesteigerten Erträgen trotz starkem Wettbewerb
Infineon: STM stärkt Chip- und Halbleitersektor
DZ BANK - Der DAX in Feierlaune - Start zur Jahresendrally?
DekaBank: Wochenvorschau vom 26. Oktober bis 1. November 2019
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur First National Bank Alaska-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

First National Bank Alaska Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Welche Spiegelreflexkamera für Einsteiger passt zu mir?
Nur zwei Geschirrspülmittel reinigen gut
Das Debakel von San Francisco offenbart die Gefahr des Mietendeckels
Diese Kindersitze bewertet der ADAC als gut
So sparen Sie besser als die Masse der Mittelmäßigen

News von

Steht die Wirecard-Aktie vor einem Rückschlag? Gleich zwei Hedgefonds setzen auf fallende Kurse
DAX: Positive Wende
DAX fester: Starke Bilanzen treiben Europas Börsen - EZB im Blick
BASF-Aktie: Gewinneinbruch - Chancen für spekulative Anleger
Daimler-Aktie: Bessere Zahlen, aber verhaltener Ausblick - was Anleger jetzt wissen sollten

Heute im Fokus

DAX legt zum Wochenende leicht zu -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Gewinnwarnung von United Internet und 1&1 Drillisch -- Amazon enttäuscht mit Gewinn -- Visa, Intel, Tesla im Fokus

Bitcoin über 8.000 Dollar. Anheuser-Busch senkt nach Absatzrückgang Jahresprognose. Südzucker erhöht nach Ethanol-Tochter CropEnergies ebenfalls Prognose. SGL gibt Gewinnwarnung aus. GEA erhöht Umsatzausblick nach überraschend gutem Quartal. Henkel-Aktie bricht ein: Chefwechsel bei Henkel - Finanzchef wird Nachfolger.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 43 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 43 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 43 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die beliebtesten Arbeitgeber in Deutschland
Hier arbeiten die Deutschen am liebsten
Das sind die bestbezahlten Schauspieler 2019
Wer verdiente am meisten?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in Q3 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Apple nicht mehr Platz 1
Das sind die wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt 2019
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Bundesregierung erlaubt anscheinend Huawei-Technik bei Aufbau des 5G-Netzes. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
25.10.19
DAX legt zum Wochenende leicht zu -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Gewinnwarnung von United Internet und 1&1 Drillisch -- Amazon enttäuscht mit Gewinn -- Visa, Intel, Tesla im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
03:11 Uhr
Top-News der Woche: Diese Themen waren diese Woche wichtig
Aktie im Fokus
03:03 Uhr
KW 43: Tops und Flops der TecDAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
TeslaA1CX3T
1&1 Drillisch AG554550
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BASFBASF11
Apple Inc.865985
Microsoft Corp.870747
CommerzbankCBK100
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Infineon AG623100
NEL ASAA0B733
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
United Internet AG508903