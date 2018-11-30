First National Bank Alaska Announces Unaudited Results for First Quarter 2019

First National Bank Alaskas (OTCQX:FBAK) unaudited net income for first quarter 2019 was $13.5 million, or $4.27 per share. This compares to net income of $13.2 million, or $4.15 per share for the same period in 2018.

Net interest and loan fee income for first quarter 2019 was $32.9 million, increasing 3.6% from first quarter 2018. This increase was favorably affected by rising yields on earning assets and continued low provision for loan losses attributed to the high-quality loan portfolio.

Return on assets was 1.45% and return on equity was 10.56%, decreasing from 1.46% and 10.69%, respectively, during the same period in 2018. The efficiency ratio improved to 52.17% compared to 53.06% during the same period in 2018.

Balance sheet changes for the quarter ended March 31, 2018:

Total assets decreased $46.7 million to $3.71 billion

Gross loans increased by $31.2 million to $1.97 billion

Deposits and repurchase agreements decreased $63.2 million to $3.17 billion

Total shareholders equity increased $11.9 million to $518.72 million

First National Bank Alaska files a quarterly financial report with the Federal Financial Institution Examination Council.

Alaskan-owned and -operated since 1922, First National proudly meets the financial needs of Alaskans with ATMs and branches in 18 communities throughout the state.

Visit FNBAlaska.com for more information about Alaskas largest locally-owned bank and access to efficient and secure online banking services. First National Bank Alaska is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

