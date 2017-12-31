10.08.2018 03:05
Bewerten
(0)

First National Bank Alaska Announces Unaudited Results for Second Quarter 2018

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

First National Bank Alaskas (OTC PINK:FBAK) unaudited net income for second quarter 2018 was $12.6 million, or $39.7 per share. This compares to net income of $10.9 million, or $34.46 per share for the same period in 2017. Pre-tax income was $16.4 million, similar to second quarter in 2017.

Return on assets was 1.42 percent and return on equity was 10.47 percent, increasing from 1.15 percent and 8.23 percent, respectively, during the same period in 2017. Net interest and loan fee income for second quarter 2018 was $32.2 million, an increase of 3.17 percent from second quarter 2017. The efficiency ratio remained relatively unchanged at 54.64 percent compared to 54.63 percent during the same period in 2017.

Balance sheet changes for the quarter ended June 30, 2018:

  • Total assets increased $29.2 million to $3.65 billion
  • Gross loans increased by $47.2 million to $1.91 billion
  • Deposits and repurchase agreements increased $43.19 million to $3.15 billion
  • Total shareholders equity increased $951,000 to $489.7 million

First National Bank Alaska files a quarterly financial report with the Federal Financial Institution Examination Council. Our latest Consolidated Report of Condition and Income (Call Report) was filed July 30, 2018 and is posted along with other financial reports at www.FNBAlaska.com > Financial Reports.

Alaskan-owned and -operated since 1922, First National proudly meets the financial needs of Alaskans with ATMs and branches in 18 communities throughout the state. In 2018, Alaska Business readers voted the bank the "Best of Alaska Business in the Best Place to Work category for the third year in a row and as best Corporate Citizen for the second. In January 2018, Microsoft News named First National the most admired company in the state.

Visit FNBAlaska.com for more information about Alaskas largest locally-owned bank and access to efficient and secure online banking services. First National Bank Alaska is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu First National Bank Alaska

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr First National Bank Alaska News
RSS Feed
First National Bank Alaska zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu First National Bank Alaska

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene First National Bank Alaska News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere First National Bank Alaska News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Wagen Sie einen Blick in Ihre finanzielle Zukunft
BNP Paribas: Trader's Box App | BNP Paribas
Vontobel: Großschäden belasten Versicherer nicht so stark wie erwartet
DAX: Keine Impulse = keine Rendite! Dann eben einen Jaguar F-TYPE & jede Woche 2.222 Euro gewinnen!
NZD/USD Kurs bricht nach dovishem RBNZ Statement ein
UBS: SAP  Zentrale Unterstützung unter Beschuß
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag  Jetzt den FTSE 100 shorten?
ING Markets: DAX - Weiterhin keine Entscheidung!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur First National Bank Alaska-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

First National Bank Alaska Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wie sich der Zahlenreigen im DAX weiterdreht
Nur ein Trick kann die Commerzbank-Blamage noch verhindern
Chinas schwierige Lust auf Made in Germany
Hitzewelle macht die ungeliebte Energiewende lukrativ wie nie
So entkommen Sie der Zinsfalle beim Hauskredit

News von

Marathon-Aktien: Bechtle und Co. - Diese sechs Papiere laufen dem Feld davon
Warburg-Studie: Fünf Aktien, die fürs zweite Halbjahr satte Kursgewinne versprechen
Telekom-Aktie nach den Q2-Zahlen: Kaufsignal voraus
Dax-Chartanalyse: Passiert was?
Jetzt einsteigen: Sieben Aktien mit Kaufsignalen

News von

Das gute alte Bargeld: Bei Amazon kann man ab jetzt mit einer ungewöhnlichen Methode bezahlen
Einer längst vergessenen Alternative zum E-Auto könnte nun doch der Durchbruch gelingen
Eine der größten Banken warnt davor, dass die Erde bald keine Ressourcen mehr hat, um Leben zu ermöglichen
Diese Frau wurde von der Pizza-Hut-Mitarbeiterin zur Gründerin eines Vier-Millionen-Dollar-Unternehmens
"Ich fühle mich verraten": Empfänger des Grundeinkommens reagieren auf das plötzliche Ende von Kanadas Experiment

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- thyssenkrupp mit Verlust -- Telekom hebt Ausblick 2018 an -- adidas verdient mehr -- Tweet von Tesla-Chef Musk ruft Börsenaufsicht auf den Plan

Chinesen halten Dreiviertel-Mehrheit an Autozulieferer Grammer. TV- und Mediengeschäft treibt freenet. Audi verkauft im Juli mehr. ProSiebenSat.1 verkauft Reiseportal an Emirates-Tochter. VW-Kernmarke legt im Juli kräftig zu - Abverkauf vor neuem Abgasstandard. STADA steigert Gewinn deutlich. EVOTEC bestätigt Gewinnprognose.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die besten Airlines der Welt 2018
Welche Fluggesellschaft triumphiert?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 31 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 31 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Welcher CEO ist an der Spitze?
Das sind die Gehälter der Top-Unternehmer
So groß ist der Gehaltsunterschied zwischen CEOs und Mitarbeitern
Das verdienen die CEOs der 30 DAX-Unternehmen
Die innovativsten Länder 2018
Welche Länder sind vorne mit dabei?
Das sind die besten Aktien der Welt
Diese Aktien brachten die höchste Rendite
Die lebenswertesten Städte 2018
In welcher Stadt ist die Lebensqualität am höchsten?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
09.08.18
DAX schließt fester -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- thyssenkrupp mit Verlust -- Telekom hebt Ausblick 2018 an -- adidas verdient mehr -- Tweet von Tesla-Chef Musk ruft Börsenaufsicht auf den Plan
Aktie im Fokus
03:22 Uhr
Der Bullenmarkt wird diesen Monat zum längsten der Geschichte: Kommt jetzt der Crash?
Aktie im Fokus
03:26 Uhr
Analysten: Diese Airline sollte Warren Buffett kaufen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC AG566480
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
adidas AGA1EWWW
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Amazon906866
Netflix Inc.552484
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
Alphabet A (ex Google)A14Y6F
Daimler AG710000
E.ON SEENAG99
TwitterA1W6XZ
Intel Corp.855681