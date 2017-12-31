First National Bank Alaska Announces Unaudited Results for Second Quarter 2018

First National Bank Alaskas (OTC PINK:FBAK) unaudited net income for
second quarter 2018 was $12.6 million, or $39.7 per share. This compares
to net income of $10.9 million, or $34.46 per share for the same period
in 2017. Pre-tax income was $16.4 million, similar to second quarter in
2017.
Return on assets was 1.42 percent and return on equity was 10.47
percent, increasing from 1.15 percent and 8.23 percent, respectively,
during the same period in 2017. Net interest and loan fee income for
second quarter 2018 was $32.2 million, an increase of 3.17 percent from
second quarter 2017. The efficiency ratio remained relatively unchanged
at 54.64 percent compared to 54.63 percent during the same period in
2017.
Balance sheet changes for the quarter ended June 30, 2018:
-
Total assets increased $29.2 million to $3.65 billion
-
Gross loans increased by $47.2 million to $1.91 billion
-
Deposits and repurchase agreements increased $43.19 million to $3.15
billion
-
Total shareholders equity increased $951,000 to $489.7 million
First National Bank Alaska files a quarterly financial report with the
Federal Financial Institution Examination Council. Our latest
Consolidated Report of Condition and Income (Call Report) was filed July
30, 2018 and is posted along with other financial reports at www.FNBAlaska.com
> Financial Reports.
Alaskan-owned and -operated since 1922, First National proudly meets the
financial needs of Alaskans with ATMs and branches in 18 communities
throughout the state. In 2018, Alaska Business readers voted the bank
the "Best of Alaska Business in the Best Place to Work category for the
third year in a row and as best Corporate Citizen for the second. In
January 2018, Microsoft News named First National the most admired
company in the state.
Visit FNBAlaska.com
for more information about Alaskas largest locally-owned bank and
access to efficient and secure online banking services. First National
Bank Alaska is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180809005856/en/