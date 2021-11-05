  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
Steigende Preise bei CO2-Emissionsrechten? Informieren Sie sich, wie Sie an der Kursentwicklung des ICE ECX EUA Futures partizipieren könnten!-w-
05.11.2021 00:30

First National Bank Alaska Announces Unaudited Results for Third Quarter 2021

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

First National Bank Alaskas (OTCQX:FBAK) unaudited net income for the third quarter 2021 was $14.4 million, or $4.55 per share. This compares to a net income of $15.6 million, or $4.91 per share, for the same period in 2020. Unaudited year-to-date net income was $42.1 million, or $13.28 per share, compared to $44.3 million, or $13.98 per share for the same period in 2020.

Total interest and loan fee income for the third quarter 2021 was $35.0 million, a decrease of 5.7% from the third quarter 2020 on lower annual yields on earning assets.

The blended yield on interest-earning assets decreased to 2.92% from 3.67% for the nine-month periods ending September 30, 2021, and 2020, respectively. Lower yields on earning assets resulted from variable loan repricing, the addition of Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program (SBA PPP) loans, and significant cash and short-term investments. The year-to-date net interest margin moved to 2.89% compared to 3.56% in 2020 on declining yields on earning assets partially offset by decreasing cost of funds.

Noninterest income for the third quarter 2021 decreased 5.3% from the third quarter 2020 as home purchases and refinancing slowed down, causing a reduction in mortgage loan origination income. Noninterest expenses for the third quarter 2021 decreased 3.4% when compared to the third quarter 2020. The efficiency ratio for September 30, 2021 increased to 53.23% compared to 51.74% for the same period last year.

Return on assets for the nine months ending September 30, 2021 decreased to 1.11% from 1.40% for the same period last year on a much larger asset base. Total assets were $5.5 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $825.8 million year-to-date and $802.5 million from September 30, 2020.

Total loans increased $34.2 million year-to-date and decreased $44.6 million year-over-year. Outstanding SBA PPP loans totaled $235.3 million as of September 30, 2021. Through the end of third quarter 2021, First Nationals SBA PPP borrowers have received forgiveness totaling $331.2 million and $7.2 million on first and second phase loans, respectively. Deposits and repurchase agreements increased $846.3 million and $861.3 million year-to-date and year-over-year, respectively. This increase was attributed to continuing PPP and CARES Act stimulus to governmental entities and Native tribes, increased savings rates of businesses and individuals, and continued growth from organic business development efforts.

At September 30, 2021 delinquent loans from 30 to 89 days were $1.1 million, 0.06% of outstanding loans excluding SBA PPP loans, a decrease of $1.2 million from June 30, 2021 when delinquent loans stood at $2.3 million. Nonperforming loans were $17.6 million, 0.87% of outstanding loans excluding SBA PPP loans, an increase of $7.8 million from June 30, 2021 when nonperforming loans totaled $9.8 million. The allowance for loan losses at September 30, 2021 was $23.5 million, 1.05% of total loans (1.17% of loans excluding SBA PPP).

Loan modifications as of September 30, 2021 totaled $31.1 million, or 1.6% of total loans, excluding SBA PPP loans. Modification to interest-only payments accounted for more than 73% of the modifications, with interest-only periods ranging from one to eleven months. Modifications were concentrated in hotels, religious organizations, and commercial real estate loans to customers in the rental and leasing industries.

"Alaskas banking environment continues its dynamic trend, with First Nationals deposits growing by $188 million in the third quarter, bringing our total deposit base to $4.9 billion, said Board Chair and CEO Betsy Lawer. "The notable increase in asset size supports the banks mission to help Alaskans succeed, with local banking teams providing unwavering customer support and delivering online tools and resources to meet todays challenges.

Shareholders equity was $565.1 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $586.6 million as of December 31, 2020 and $585.4 million as of September 30, 2020. Return on equity as of September 30, 2021 was 9.76% compared to 10.27% for the same period last year. Book value per share as of September 30, 2021 was $178.43, compared to $185.23 as of December 31, 2020 and $184.86 as of September 30, 2020.

First National Bank Alaska files a quarterly financial report with the Federal Financial Institution Examination Council. Our latest Consolidated Report of Condition and Income (Call Report) is filed by the 30th of the month following quarter-end and is subsequently posted at www.FNBAlaska.com > Financial Reports and at www.OTCMarkets.com.

Alaskan-owned and -operated since 1922, First National proudly meets the financial needs of Alaskans with ATMs and branches in 18 communities throughout the state, and by providing banking services to meet their needs across the nation and around the world. In 2021, Alaska Business readers voted the bank the "Best of Alaska Business in the Best Place to Work category for the sixth year in a row. American Banker recognized First National as a "Best Bank to Work For for the third year in a row in 2020, and Anchorage Daily News readers voted the bank one of the states top two financial institutions in the ADN "Best of Alaska Awards in 2020. First National was also recognized as the most admired company in the state by MSN.com and received the Rita Sholton Large Business of the Year Award from the Alaska Chamber.

Visit FNBAlaska.com for more information about Alaskas largest locally owned bank and access to efficient and secure online banking services. First National Bank Alaska is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

 
Financial Overview (Unaudited) Quarter Ended ($ in thousands)
9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020
Balance Sheet
Total Assets

$ 5,521,126

$ 5,338,052

$ 4,927,784

$ 4,695,315

$ 4,718,640

Total Securities

$ 2,670,064

$ 2,229,470

$ 2,089,373

$ 1,870,814

$ 1,735,916

Total Loans

$ 2,245,532

$ 2,268,263

$ 2,271,850

$ 2,211,288

$ 2,290,158

Total Deposits

$ 4,102,624

$ 3,910,717

$ 3,486,685

$ 3,113,169

$ 3,045,898

Repurchase Agreements

$ 826,611

$ 830,245

$ 850,409

$ 969,766

$ 1,022,024

Total Deposits and Repurchase Agreements

$ 4,929,235

$ 4,740,962

$ 4,337,094

$ 4,082,935

$ 4,067,922

Total Shareholders' Equity

$ 565,069

$ 577,266

$ 571,083

$ 586,589

$ 585,429

 
Income Statement
Net Interest and Loan Fee Income

$ 34,669

$ 35,466

$ 36,708

$ 35,721

$ 36,615

Provision for Loan losses

$ 357

$ 1,033

$ 1,697

$ 32

$ 250

Total Noninterest Income

$ 6,322

$ 6,787

$ 6,198

$ 7,102

$ 6,677

Total Noninterest Expense

$ 21,432

$ 22,974

$ 22,569

$ 24,823

$ 22,196

Provision for Income Taxes

$ 4,807

$ 4,547

$ 4,663

$ 4,704

$ 5,293

Net Income

$ 14,395

$ 13,699

$ 13,977

$ 13,264

$ 15,553

Earnings per common share

$ 4.55

$ 4.33

$ 4.41

$ 4.19

$ 4.91

Dividend per common share

$ 6.40

$ 3.20

$ 3.20

$ 3.20

$ 6.40

 
Financial Measures
Return on Assets

1.11%

1.13%

1.18%

1.33%

1.40%

Return on Equity

9.76%

9.57%

9.66%

9.97%

10.27%

Net Interest Margin

2.89%

3.03%

3.19%

3.45%

3.56%

Yield on Loans

4.99%

5.10%

5.31%

5.27%

5.34%

Yield on Securities

1.45%

1.51%

1.56%

1.96%

2.05%

Cost of Interest Bearing Deposits

0.05%

0.04%

0.05%

0.07%

0.08%

Efficiency Ratio

53.23%

53.25%

52.18%

53.28%

51.74%

 
Capital
Shareholders' Equity/Total Assets

10.23%

10.81%

11.59%

12.49%

12.41%

Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

9.97%

10.81%

11.45%

11.52%

11.63%

Regulatory Well Capitalized Minimum Ratio - Tier 1 Leverage Ratio

5.00%

5.00%

5.00%

5.00%

5.00%

Tier 1 (Core) Capital

$ 540,055

$ 545,928

$ 542,363

$ 538,520

$ 535,390

 
Credit Quality
Noncurrent Loans and OREO

$ 17,611

$ 11,446

$ 14,314

$ 14,094

$ 13,803

Noncurrent Loans and OREO/Total Assets

0.32%

0.21%

0.29%

0.30%

0.29%

Noncurrent Loans and OREO/Tier 1 Capital

3.26%

2.10%

2.64%

2.62%

2.58%

Allowance for Loan Losses

$ 23,500

$ 23,500

$ 23,550

$ 21,550

$ 21,550

Allowance for Loan Losses/Total Loans

1.05%

1.04%

1.04%

0.97%

0.94%

 
Net interest margin, yields, and efficiency ratios are tax effected.
Financial measures are year-to-date.
Per common share amounts are not in thousands.

 

Nachrichten zu First National Bank Alaska

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr First National Bank Alaska News
RSS Feed
First National Bank Alaska zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu First National Bank Alaska

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene First National Bank Alaska News

05.10.21First National Bank Alaska Declares Special Dividend
29.10.21First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Fourth Quarter 2021
Weitere First National Bank Alaska News
Werbung

Trading-News

Gestiegene Gas- und Ölpreise: Was können Anleger jetzt tun?
Vontobel: Noch bis 08.11.2021: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Bei Symrise riechts nach mehr Wachstum
DZ BANK - Gap Up führt Aufwärtstrend zu neuen Bestmarken
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Solidvest kommt in Ihre Stadt
Erfolgreiche Geldanalge - so lassen sich Verluste vermeiden
Anleihen haben Funktion verloren
BIT Capital erweitert Angebot mit neuen Crypto-Fonds
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dr. Markus Elsässer: Tag der Aktie: Ein Blick aus dem professionellen Fondsmanagement
Impact Inves­ting - Nach­hal­tiges Inves­tieren mit Impact Invest­ment Fonds
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur First National Bank Alaska-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

First National Bank Alaska Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

So optimieren Sie bis zum Jahresende Ihre Steuerlast
Black Friday: Diese Deals gibt es bereits jetzt
Kluge Aktientipps oder unseriöses Halbwissen? So gut sind die neuen YouTube-Stars
Steigende Zinsen? Diese Dividendentitel sind immun
Mit 55plus ins neue Eigenheim  so erfüllen Sie sich diesen Traum

News von

Bitcoin und Ether auf Rekordjagd - SHIBA INU sprengt sämtliche Erwartungen
Sechs Aktien zum Kampf gegen den Klimawandel
Lufthansa-Aktie vor den Zahlen: Das erwarten die Analysten
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Moderna fallen wegen längerer Zulassungsprüfung
DAX-Ausblick: Anleger können auf Jahresendrally hoffen

Heute im Fokus

US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch stärker -- Moderna enttäuscht mit Bilanz -- Commerzbank stellt Gewinn in Aussicht -- Deutsche Post, Telekom, Vonovia, QUALCOMM im Fokus

Enel bestätigt trotz Gewinnrückgang Jahresprognose. Volkswagen informiert Belegschaft zur Lage in Wolfsburg - Verbale Ohrfeigen für VW-Chef. AT&T und Verizon verschieben 5G-Bereitstellung wegen Flugsicherheitsbedenken. IBM-Ausgliederung Kyndryl sucht Wachstumsmöglichkeiten. CompuGroup Medical bekräftigt Ausblick nach gutem Quartal. COVID-19-Pille von Merck & Co in Großbritannien zugelassen.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 43 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Oktober 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die smartesten Städte Deutschlands
Das sind die smartesten Städte in Deutschland
Hier ist das Wohnen für Studierende am teuersten
Das sind die elf teuersten deutschen Studentenstädte
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im September 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wofür haben Sie in diesem Jahr Zertifikate und Optionsscheine genutzt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen