finanzen.net
Schlussglocke - die neue Trading-Webinarreihe. Mittwochs um 17:30 Uhr, präsentiert von UBS - hier kostenlos anmelden und am Live-Webinar teilnehmen.-w-
06.05.2020 00:49

First National Bank Alaska Unaudited Results Announced for First Quarter 2020

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

First National Bank Alaskas (OTCQX:FBAK) unaudited net income for first quarter 2020 was $14.1 million, or $4.47 per share. This compares to net income of $13.5 million, or $4.27 per share, for the same period in 2019.

Net interest and loan fee income for first quarter 2020 was $34.5 million, an increase of 4.8% from first quarter 2019. Provision for loan losses remained low. Noninterest income for first quarter 2020, excluding realized investment gains and losses, increased 6.9% from first quarter 2019. Noninterest expenses for first quarter 2020 increased 6.9% when compared to first quarter 2019.

Return assets in 2020 was 1.49%, an increase from 1.45%, and return on equity was 10.07%, a decrease from 10.56%. The efficiency ratio was 52.98% compared to 52.17% in 2019. The net interest margin improved to 3.76% compared to 3.65% in 2019. While the yield on interest earning assets decreased to 4.01% from 4.10%, the cost of funds on earning assets decreased faster to 0.25% from 0.45%, when compared to 2019.

Balance sheet changes for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 included:

  • Total assets increased $51.1 million to $3.86 billion,
  • Gross loans decreased $7.8 million to $2.00 billion,
  • Deposits and repurchase agreements increased $6.6 million to $3.25 billion, and
  • Total shareholders equity increased $28.1 million to $575.8 million.

"The world has certainly changed since the end of the first quarter, said First National Board Chair and CEO Betsy Lawer. "These extraordinary times have led to an extraordinary response by all Alaskans in the face of rapid global change.

"Part of that amazing response has been the phenomenal effort of the First National team. While keeping the health and safety of employees and customers our top priority, our team across the state has adapted and adjusted to provide Alaskans essential financial services and worked around the clock to obtain SBA Payroll Protection Plan loans before the allocated funding ran out. With nearly a century of experience to guide us, we look forward to helping Alaskans as we all rise up to the challenges of moving forward in this new environment.

First National Bank Alaska files a quarterly financial report with the Federal Financial Institution Examination Council. Our latest Consolidated Report of Condition and Income (Call Report) is filed by the 30th of the month following quarter-end and is subsequently posted at www.FNBAlaska.com > Financial Reports and at www.OTCMarkets.com.

Alaskan-owned and -operated since 1922, First National proudly meets the financial needs of Alaskans with ATMs and branches in 18 communities throughout the state, and by providing banking services to meet their needs across the nation and around the world. In 2019, Alaska Business readers voted the bank the "Best of Alaska Business in the Best Place to Work category for the fourth year in a row and American Banker recognized First National as a "Best Bank to Work For for the second year in a row. The same year, Anchorage Daily News readers voted the bank one of the states top three financial institutions in the ADN "Best of Alaska Awards. First National was also recognized as the most admired company in the state by MSN.com and received the Rita Sholton Large Business of the Year Award from the Alaska Chamber.

Visit FNBAlaska.com for more information about Alaskas largest locally owned bank and access to efficient and secure online banking services. First National Bank Alaska is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender.

Nachrichten zu First National Bank Alaska

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr First National Bank Alaska News
RSS Feed
First National Bank Alaska zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu First National Bank Alaska

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene First National Bank Alaska News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere First National Bank Alaska News
Werbung

Inside

ETF-Sparplan starten: So einfach geht's
Technologie-Werte sind Corona-Krisen-Gewinner
Vontobel: Frisch auf dem Markt: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-of) zeichnen
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones startet Kurserholung
Ferrari senkt den Jahresausblick - Aktie auf Erholungskurs
Psychologie der Geldanlage: Ist Stress ein Renditekiller?
Microsoft - Umsatz- und Gewinnanstieg
Die Top-wikifolios im April
DZ BANK - Korrekturbewegung nimmt GD 20 ins Visier
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur First National Bank Alaska-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

First National Bank Alaska Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Immobilien-Footprint  wie das Homeoffice unser Arbeitsleben verändert
So kommen Sie Tachostandfälschern auf die Schliche
Diesen Fehler sollten Paare bei Geld nie machen
Haben Corona-Infizierte die Chance auf Schadenersatz?
So finden Sie die richtige Fitness-Smartwatch

News von

DAX im Plus - Hoffnung auf Entspannung der Virus-Krise stützt Börsen
Countdown bei Wirecard: Kommt es bald ganz anders?
Heftig interveniert: Was das Eingreifen der Schweizer Notenbank für den Franken heißt
SAP-Aktie in Bodenbildung: Warum Anleger jetzt so scharf auf das Papier sind
EUR/USD: Verdopplerchance in der breiten Spanne - so sind Anleger dabei

Heute im Fokus

DAX schließt über 10.600 Punkten -- Dow geht höher in den Feierabend -- Disney mit Umsatzsprung -- Beyond Meat schreibt schwarze Zahlen -- Virgin Galactic, BMW, HUGO BOSS, HelloFresh im Fokus

Pinterest verfehlt Erwartungen. Apple: Online-Entwicklerkonferenz WWDC ab 22. Juni. Deutsche Beteiligungs AG stellt Investoren auf Verlustjahr ein. Weg zur comdirect-Komplettübernahme für Commerzbank ist frei. Pfizer und BioNTech machen bei COVID-19-Impfstoff weiteren Schritt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 18 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Sollten Unternehmen, die unter den Rettungsschirm des Staates schlüpfen, trotzdem Dividenden oder Vorstands-Boni ausgeben dürfen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
05.05.20
DAX schließt über 10.600 Punkten -- Dow geht höher in den Feierabend -- Disney mit Umsatzsprung -- Beyond Meat schreibt schwarze Zahlen -- Virgin Galactic, BMW, HUGO BOSS, HelloFresh im Fokus
Sonstiges
00:07 Uhr
Investieren in Gold-ETFs und Gold-ETCs - so geht’s!
Sonstiges
01:00 Uhr
Profiteure der Krise: Mit diesen Cloud-Anbietern schwebt Ihr Depot auf Wolke 7
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Lufthansa AG823212
TeslaA1CX3T
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Allianz840400
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Amazon906866
Daimler AG710000
Apple Inc.865985
BASFBASF11
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
Infineon AG623100