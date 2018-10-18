First National Upgrades to Trade Shares on the OTCQX Best Market

First
National Bank Alaska shares (OTCQX: FBAK) began trading today on OTC
Markets Groups the OTCQX® Best Market. OTC Markets Group operates
financial markets for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. The bank
qualified to trade on the OTCQX Market and upgraded from the Pink®
market.
First National is the first Alaska bank on OTCQX. Companies on the OTCQX
Market meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate
governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, and have a
professional third-party sponsor introduction.
"For nearly 100 years, our Alaskan-owned and -operated bank has earned
sustained success by providing high quality banking services to friends
and neighbors, to their businesses, and to their employees, said Betsy
Lawer, First National Board Chair and CEO.
"We think thats a story worth telling on a national stage. By joining
the OTCQX Best Market on Alaska Day, October 18, it is our intent to
generate broader recognition by investors and highlight First Nationals
long-term commitment to the Great Land. By doing so, we expect to
enhance share value to all shareholders.
First National trades on OTCQX under the symbol "FBAK. U.S. investors
can find current financial disclosures and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for
the bank at www.otcmarkets.com.
"We are pleased to welcome First National Bank Alaska to the OTCQX Best
Market, said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of OTC Market
Groups Corporate Services. "The bank will trade alongside other
investor-focused community banks, distinguished by the integrity of
their operations.
First National was sponsored for OTCQX by Raymond James & Associates,
Inc., a qualified third-party firm responsible for providing guidance on
OTCQX requirements and recommending membership.
Alaskan-owned and -operated since 1922, First National proudly meets the
financial needs of Alaskans with ATMs and branches in 18 communities
throughout the state. This year Alaska Business readers voted the
bank the "Best of Alaska Business in the Best Place to Work category
for the third year in a row and as best Corporate Citizen for the
second. Also in 2018, Microsoft News named First National the most
admired company in the state and American Banker chose First
National as a "Best Bank to Work For.
