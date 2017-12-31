FirstCash Announces Move to Nasdaq; Transfer Expected to Take Effect October 8; Ticker Symbol to Remain FCFS

FirstCash, Inc. (the "Company) (NYSE: FCFS), the leading international
operator of more than 2,400 pawn stores in the U.S. and four countries
in Latin America, today announced that it is voluntarily transferring
the listing of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share ("Common
Stock) to The Nasdaq Global Select Market ("Nasdaq) from the New York
Stock Exchange ("NYSE). FirstCash expects its Common Stock to begin
trading on Nasdaq on October 8, 2018, and will continue to be listed
under the ticker symbol "FCFS.
Mr. Rick Wessel, chief executive officer, stated, "We are pleased to
re-join many of the world's most successful and innovative companies
listed on Nasdaq. We believe this move will provide us with greater
cost-effectiveness and access to Nasdaq's unique portfolio of tools and
services to connect with our investors more efficiently. We want to
thank the NYSE for their valued partnership over the last few years."
About First Cash
FirstCash is the leading international operator of pawn stores with over
2,400 retail pawn and consumer lending locations in 25 U.S. states and
Latin America, which includes all the states in Mexico and the countries
of Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia. The Company employs
approximately 18,000 people between the U.S. and Latin America.
FirstCash focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers
primarily through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell a wide
variety of jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household
appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise,
and make small consumer pawn loans secured by pledged personal property.
Approximately 97% of the Companys revenues are from pawn operations.
FirstCash is a component company in both the Standard & Poors
SmallCap 600 Index® and the Russell 2000 Index®. For
additional information regarding FirstCash and the services it provides,
visit FirstCashs websites located at http://www.firstcash.com
and http://www.cashamerica.com.
Forward-Looking Information
This release contains forward-looking statements about the business,
financial condition and prospects of FirstCash, Inc. and its wholly
owned subsidiaries (together, the "Company). Forward-looking
statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995, can be identified by the use of forward-looking
terminology such as "believes, "projects, "expects, "may,
"estimates, "should, "plans, "targets, "intends, "could, "would,
"anticipates, "potential, "confident, "optimistic, or the negative
thereof, or other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, or by
discussions of strategy, objectives, estimates, guidance, expectations
and future plans. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by
the fact these statements do not relate strictly to historical or
current matters. Rather, forward-looking statements relate to
anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results. Because
forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred,
these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties.
These forward-looking statements are made to provide the public with
managements current assessment of the Companys business. Although the
Company believes the expectations reflected in forward-looking
statements are reasonable, there can be no assurances such expectations
will prove to be accurate. Security holders are cautioned such
forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Certain
factors may cause results to differ materially from those anticipated by
the forward-looking statements made in this release. Such factors may
include, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties and regulatory
developments discussed and described in the Companys 2017 annual report
on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the
"SEC) on February 20, 2018, including the risks described in Part 1,
Item 1A, "Risk Factors thereof, and other reports filed subsequently by
the Company with the SEC. Many of these risks and uncertainties are
beyond the ability of the Company to control, nor can the Company
predict, in many cases, all of the risks and uncertainties that could
cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by
the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained
in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and the
Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to report any
updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in the
Companys expectations or any change in events, conditions or
circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required
by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925005781/en/