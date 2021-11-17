Fisker Inc. CEO Henrik Fisker Joins Manhattan Beach Mayor Hildy Stern for Sneak Peek of Fisker Ocean at Famous Pier

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker)  passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions  today offered a sneak peek of its Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV.

Fisker, passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions, offered a sneak peek of its Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV on Tuesday, November 16, at the famous Manhattan Beach Pier. The carmaker will showcase the Fisker Ocean to the media in a global reveal at the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 17 (Photo: Business Wire)

A pair of vehicles took in a classic South California sunset at the famous Manhattan Beach pier. Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker each spoke at the event, which was livestreamed. Local, national, and international media attended, as did Fisker employees and their families.

The Fisker Ocean officially starts production on November 17, 2022, at the Graz, Austria factory of Fiskers manufacturing partner, Magna-Steyr. It will feature innovative technology, extensive use of sustainable materials, impressive performance, and the kind of timeless yet dynamic design that Henrik Fisker is known for. The vehicle will be priced from $34,799, before federal and state tax credits and incentives.

The beachfront location was particularly meaningful to the CEO.

"Our Fisker logo was actually inspired by a sunset over the Pacific Ocean, he said.

"Thats where the orange and blue come from, with the two vertical lines symbolizing the designers pencil and engineers ruler  the tools of our trade. My inspiration for the logo happened on a day very much like this one.

Fisker was joined by Manhattan Beach Mayor Hildy Stern. In her remarks, she said, "Manhattan Beach is proud to support a local company on this special day.

She added, "For the record, Fisker is the first car company to be headquartered in Manhattan Beach. But beyond that, we want to encourage our residents and businesses to make the transition to electric vehicles. To make that happen, our city has set out to embrace the electric revolution.

Mayor Stern noted that the city already has 100 EV charging outlets across the Manhattan Beach and is working with Fisker on a program to develop electric vehicles for our police and fire departments.

Before the event concluded, Henrik Fisker looked forward to the LA Auto Show and the global reveal of the Fisker Ocean on November 17. "We have more than a few surprises in store, he said.

