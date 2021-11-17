  • Suche
Fisker Inc. CEO Henrik Fisker Joins Manhattan Beach Mayor Hildy Stern for Sneak Peek of Fisker Ocean at Famous Pier

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker)  passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions  today offered a sneak peek of its Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV.

Fisker, passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions, offered a sneak peek of its Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV on Tuesday, November 16, at the famous Manhattan Beach Pier. The carmaker will showcase the Fisker Ocean to the media in a global reveal at the Los Angeles Auto Show on November 17 (Photo: Business Wire)

A pair of vehicles took in a classic South California sunset at the famous Manhattan Beach pier. Fisker Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker each spoke at the event, which was livestreamed. Local, national, and international media attended, as did Fisker employees and their families.

The Fisker Ocean officially starts production on November 17, 2022, at the Graz, Austria factory of Fiskers manufacturing partner, Magna-Steyr. It will feature innovative technology, extensive use of sustainable materials, impressive performance, and the kind of timeless yet dynamic design that Henrik Fisker is known for. The vehicle will be priced from $34,799, before federal and state tax credits and incentives.

The beachfront location was particularly meaningful to the CEO.

"Our Fisker logo was actually inspired by a sunset over the Pacific Ocean, he said.

"Thats where the orange and blue come from, with the two vertical lines symbolizing the designers pencil and engineers ruler  the tools of our trade. My inspiration for the logo happened on a day very much like this one.

Fisker was joined by Manhattan Beach Mayor Hildy Stern. In her remarks, she said, "Manhattan Beach is proud to support a local company on this special day.

She added, "For the record, Fisker is the first car company to be headquartered in Manhattan Beach. But beyond that, we want to encourage our residents and businesses to make the transition to electric vehicles. To make that happen, our city has set out to embrace the electric revolution.

Mayor Stern noted that the city already has 100 EV charging outlets across the Manhattan Beach and is working with Fisker on a program to develop electric vehicles for our police and fire departments.

Before the event concluded, Henrik Fisker looked forward to the LA Auto Show and the global reveal of the Fisker Ocean on November 17. "We have more than a few surprises in store, he said.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, www.fiskerinc.com  and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn. Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the "safe harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "feel, "believes, expects, "estimates, "projects, "intends, "should, "is to be, or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, the quotation of our Chief Executive Officer, the timing of the start of production, EPA range and pricing of the Ocean, and statements regarding the Companys strategy and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: Fiskers limited operating history; Fiskers ability to enter into additional manufacturing and other contracts with Magna, or other OEMs or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; the risk that OEM and supply partners do not meet agreed upon timelines or experience capacity constraints; Fisker may experience significant delays in the design, manufacture, regulatory approval, launch and financing of its vehicles; Fiskers ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; Fiskers inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; Fiskers inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in Fiskers Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, under the heading "Risk Factors, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC), as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and documents Fisker files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Fisker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

