05.01.2022 13:00

Fisker Inc. Reveals Worlds First Digital Radar in a Production Vehicle, Bringing State-of-the-Art Safety to Fisker Ocean All-Electric SUV

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker)  passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions  is showcasing its Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV at CES in Las Vegas, highlighting the vehicles state-of-the-art Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220105005304/en/

Fisker showcased the all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV at CES in Las Vegas, following the vehicles global reveal at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show. Called Fisker Intelligent Pilot, the ADAS platform integrates four types of sensors: an industry-leading surround-view camera suite, a camera-based driver-monitoring system, ultrasonic technology, and a Digital-Imaging Radar System that Fisker expects will be first to market when the Fisker Ocean begins production in November 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fisker showcased the all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV at CES in Las Vegas, following the vehicles global reveal at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show. Called Fisker Intelligent Pilot, the ADAS platform integrates four types of sensors: an industry-leading surround-view camera suite, a camera-based driver-monitoring system, ultrasonic technology, and a Digital-Imaging Radar System that Fisker expects will be first to market when the Fisker Ocean begins production in November 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

Called Fisker Intelligent Pilot, the ADAS platform integrates four types of sensors: an industry-leading surround-view camera suite, a camera-based driver-monitoring system, ultrasonic technology, and a Digital-Imaging Radar System that Fisker expects will be first to market when the Fisker Ocean begins production in November 2022.

"Our asset-light, rapid-product-development business model enables us to bring these state-of-the-art active safety systems to market earlier than our competition, Fisker CEO Henrik Fisker said.

"Fisker Intelligent Pilot and Fisker Digital-Imaging combine reliable ADAS cameras with first-to-market 4D digital radars, giving owners industry-leading safety to go along with a $37,499 price for the Fisker Ocean Sport and over 350 miles of all-electric range for the top-of-the-line Fisker Ocean Extreme and Fisker Ocean One launch edition.

The Fisker Oceans cameras are sourced from one of the market leading suppliers and provide latest-generation vision capability, with a front-facing 8-megapixel camera delivering the highest resolution currently available in a vehicle. The 360-degree camera system enables base-level object detection from proven technology used on tens of millions of vehicles globally.

Fiskers industry-first, Digital Code Modulation-based radar system uses five units positioned around the Fisker Ocean to confirm and enhance what the cameras see. The system also provides an additional degree of perception in conditions of bad weather and excessive sun glare, and performance superior to analog radar systems. The Fisker Digital Radar, for example, can locate vehicles at 200 meters (656 feet) and pedestrians at 80 meters (262 feet).

The system can also better distinguish its surroundings in environments of high light-dark contrast, such as in tunnels and on bridges, and differentiate objects of varying sizes and speeds on highways, such as cars, trucks, and motorcycles. Additionally, Fisker Digital Radar can separate objects from backgrounds and detect low-lying roadway obstructions.

With its features working together, Fisker Intelligent Pilots perception stack with camera and radar sensor fusion makes better decisions at highway speeds, in city traffic, and in poor weather.

To ensure that the driver is attentive when the system is engaged, Fisker Intelligent Pilot uses an A-pillar-mounted interior camera that monitors for drowsiness and concentration.

Fisker Intelligent Pilot features standard on the $68,999 Fisker Ocean Extreme and Fisker Ocean One include:

  • 360-degree Surround View with 3D
  • Door Opening Warning
  • Park My Car - automatic parking spot finder
  • Park Assist with Wheel Guard - parallel parking aid
  • Adaptive Drive Control
  • Automatic Emergency Braking  Premium
  • Reverse Collision Mitigation
  • Evasive Steering Assist
  • Integrated Drive Assist
  • Traffic Jam Assist (with Integrated Drive Assist)
  • Driver Drowsiness and Attention Warning
  • Traffic Sign/Light Recognition
  • Front and Side Collision Warning
  • Lane Change Assist
  • Lane Keep Assist
  • Intelligent Speed Assist
  • Emergency Lane Departure Avoidance
  • Blind Spot Monitoring

[Sport and Ultra trim levels each come equipped with the full ADAS hardware system and a subset of the software-enabled features above. Fisker expects to offer additional features as over-the-air delivered options, provided at the point of sale or post-purchase.]

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, www.fiskerinc.com  and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn. Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the "safe harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "feel, "believes, expects, "estimates, "projects, "intends, "should, "is to be, or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, the quotation of our Chief Executive Officer, that the ADAS technology will be first-to-market, the pricing of the Ocean, and statements regarding the Companys strategy and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: Fiskers limited operating history; Fiskers ability to enter into additional manufacturing and other contracts with Magna, or other OEMs or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; the risk that OEM and supply partners do not meet agreed upon timelines or experience capacity constraints; Fisker may experience significant delays in the design, manufacture, regulatory approval, launch and financing of its vehicles; Fiskers ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; Fiskers inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; Fiskers inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in Fiskers Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, under the heading "Risk Factors, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC), as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and documents Fisker files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Fisker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Werbung

Werbung

