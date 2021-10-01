  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ +++ Nachhaltig vorsorgen? Geht ganz einfach mit der flexiblen Vorsorge Smart-Invest von CosmosDirekt! 100 % nachhaltige Fonds & ETFs +++ +++-w-
01.10.2021 09:01

Fisker Inc. to Establish Specialty Engineering Division in United Kingdom; David King to Run New Operation

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker)  passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions  today announced the establishment of The Fisker Magic Works, its UK-based specialty vehicle engineering and development division. This newly created operation will focus on low-volume, rapid-development vehicle programs and specialized versions of the Fisker portfolio. The Fisker Magic Works will instill futuristic design, technology and innovation into high-profile products supporting the mainstream business.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211001005213/en/

Fisker Inc. today announced the establishment of The Fisker Magic Works, its UK-based specialty vehicle engineering and development division. Highly respected industry veteran, David King, will lead the new division as senior vice president of engineering. This newly created operation will focus on low-volume, rapid-development vehicle programs and specialized versions of the Fisker portfolio. The Fisker Magic Works will instill futuristic design, technology and innovation into high-profile products supporting the mainstream business. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fisker Inc. today announced the establishment of The Fisker Magic Works, its UK-based specialty vehicle engineering and development division. Highly respected industry veteran, David King, will lead the new division as senior vice president of engineering. This newly created operation will focus on low-volume, rapid-development vehicle programs and specialized versions of the Fisker portfolio. The Fisker Magic Works will instill futuristic design, technology and innovation into high-profile products supporting the mainstream business. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fisker also confirmed it is hiring respected industry veteran David King as senior vice president of engineering to lead this new UK-based operation. Most recently, David served as vice president and chief special operations officer at Aston Martin Lagonda.

"We are on full speed to deliver four distinct vehicle lines by 2025, driving innovation forward and pushing radical new ideas into the global car market, says Fisker CEO and Chairman, Henrik Fisker. "The Fisker Magic Works provides us with an opportunity to create sustainable and fantastic vehicles outside the confines of established industry segments. Bringing on David King further strengthens our engineering and creative expertise, and Ive already assigned him two exciting projects which will showcase our capability in highly specialized materials and technologies designed especially for the eco-conscious automotive enthusiast.

In addition to this new commitment to the UK, earlier this year, Fisker confirmed London would be the location for the companys first UK brand experience center. The Fisker Ocean is on target for a Nov. 17, 2022 start of production, with deliveries to the UK commencing during 2023.

"This is an incredibly exciting opportunity to create a new engineering center dedicated to bringing amazing ideas to life, said David King. "Having spent my career working on vehicles with high displacement gasoline engines, I am relishing working with the design and engineering freedom that electrification provides.

David brings more than 30 years of vehicle engineering and product development leadership experience, primarily at Aston Martin, including serving as president of Aston Martin Racing. His accomplishments include the DB7 V12 Vantage and clean-sheet platform development resulting in the DB9 and Vantage. Davids work on several joint-OEM, rapid development platform-sharing projects with Ford, Jaguar and Daimler is particularly relevant to Fiskers asset-light, compressed timeline philosophy.

Most recently, David successfully led a team of approximately 100 engineers to launch a series of specialty vehicles and develop the Q by Aston Martin bespoke and customization service.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com  and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn. Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the "safe harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "feel, "believes, expects, "estimates, "projects, "intends, "should, "is to be, or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, the quotation of our Chief Executive Officer, the timing of the start of production of the Ocean, and statements regarding the Companys strategy and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: Fiskers limited operating history; Fiskers ability to enter into additional manufacturing and other contracts with Magna, or other OEMs or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; the risk that OEM and supply partners do not meet agreed upon timelines or experience capacity constraints; Fisker may experience significant delays in the design, manufacture, regulatory approval, launch and financing of its vehicles; Fiskers ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; Fiskers inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; Fiskers inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in Fiskers Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, under the heading "Risk Factors, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC), as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and documents Fisker files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Fisker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Nachrichten zu Fisker Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Fisker A News
RSS Feed
Fisker A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Fisker Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Fisker A News

02.09.21Fisker Inc. to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
23.09.21The Ratings Game: Tesla. Fisker earn split views from these analysts
16.09.21Why Fisker Stock Is Down Today
16.09.21: Lordstown. Fisker stocks get downgraded as B. of A. cites worries about ‘fierce’ competition
Weitere Fisker A News
Werbung

Trading-News

DAX: Bären im Vorteil
Vontobel: Clever kombiniert - Aktienanleihen auf Vonovia, Deutsche Telekom, Siemens Energy
About You will expandieren
DZ BANK - Frische Verkaufssignale bestätigen Trendwende
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Inwiefern Zinsen Amazon schaden
Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
CIO von BIT Capital im Podcast über Zukunftspläne für den Asset Manager
Gold und Inflation
Ein Fass ohne Boden
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Fisker A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Fisker A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Zwei Sterne strahlen heller im Depot und Halloween bei Memes
Inflation bald bei 5 Prozent  das müssen Sie jetzt tun
Wie die neuen Provisionsregeln Maklern das Geschäft vermiesen
Amazon-Angebote: Diese Deals gibt es schon vor dem Black Friday
Müssen wir uns auf eine Stagflation einrichten?

News von

BioNTech-Aktie bricht ein: Wie tief die Kurse jetzt noch fallen können
Freenet-Aktie, TAG und Fuchs Petrolub: Die nachhaltigsten MDAX-Dividendenzahler im Check
Wachstumsstarke Nebenwerte: So finden Sie Gewinner-Aktien - Neun Kauftipps
TeamViewer-Aktie crasht: So tief kann es jetzt noch gehen
DAX im Minus - Inflationsängste verderben Anlegern die Stimmung

Heute im Fokus

DAX startet tiefer -- Tokio schließt deutlich leichter -- US-Shutdown abgewendet -- BMW hebt Ergebnisprognose für 2021 an -- LEONI steht kurz vor Verkauf einer Randsparte -- ING, Airbus, Zoom im Fokus

BioNTech kommt bei Entwicklung von Krebsimmuntherapie voran. Nordex erhält Auftrag über 99,5 MW aus Irland. GE und Siemens Energy legen Streit über Gasturbinen bei. Serienproduktion des neuen Multivans bei VW-Nutzfahrzeugen beginnt. Auftrag für QIAGEN von US-Verteidigungsministerium für COVID-19-Tests. Asset-Management-Vorständin der Allianz tritt vorzeitig zurück.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die Topverdiener unter den Hollywoodstars
Bestbezahlte Schauspieler
Bundesländer mit der größten Pro-Kopf-Verschuldung
So hoch ist die Pro-Kopf-Verschuldung deutscher Bundesländer
Diese Jobs werden künftig Roboter übernehmen
Billiger als der Mensch.
Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es in Deutschland das höchste Gehalt
Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es in Deutschland das höchste Gehalt
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Welches Regierungsbündnis würden Sie bevorzugen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen