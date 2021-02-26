  • Suche
02.09.2021 22:15

Fisker Inc. to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker")  passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions  announced today it will webcast its participation in "Fireside Chats" at two upcoming investor conferences.

Henrik Fisker, chairman and chief executive officer of Fisker, will speak at the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference. The event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, from 2:00 to 2:30 p.m. ET and will be available via webcast. To register for and access the event, please click here.

Henrik will also speak at the Morgan Stanley Virtual Ninth Annual Laguna Conference on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. ET. The event will be available via webcast  please click here for event registration and access.

Both events will also be accessible through the Events & Presentations page of Fisker's investor relations website by clicking here.

Tune in to hear updates on Fisker's overall business strategy and the development of the Fisker Ocean, which remains on-track for start of production and deliveries in November 2022  and to be unveiled on Nov. 17, 2021.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com  and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn. Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the "safe harbor" provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "feel, "believes, expects, "estimates, "projects, "intends, "should, "is to be, or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, statements regarding the Companys strategy and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: Fiskers limited operating history; Fiskers ability to enter into additional manufacturing and other contracts with Magna, or other OEMs or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; the risk that OEM and supply partners do not meet agreed upon timelines or experience capacity constraints; Fisker may experience significant delays in the design, manufacture, regulatory approval, launch and financing of its vehicles; Fiskers ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; Fiskers inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; Fiskers inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in Fiskers Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, under the heading "Risk Factors, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC), as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and documents Fisker files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Fisker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

