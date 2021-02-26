  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
20.08.2021 21:16

Fisker Joins Forces With Abbie Eaton Developing Next-Generation Electric Vehicle Performance Dynamics

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker)  passionate creator of the worlds most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions  today announced it is joining forces with renowned racing driver, Abbie Eaton. One of 18 drivers competing in the 2021 W Series Championship, Abbie will work closely with Fiskers engineering and product development team, focusing on chassis and vehicle dynamics on the Fisker Ocean SUV program and other vehicles to follow.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210820005344/en/

Fisker today announced it is joining forces with renowned racing driver, Abbie Eaton. One of 18 drivers competing in the 2021 W Series Championship, Abbie will work closely with Fiskers engineering and product development team, focusing on chassis and vehicle dynamics on the Fisker Ocean SUV program and other vehicles to follow. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fisker today announced it is joining forces with renowned racing driver, Abbie Eaton. One of 18 drivers competing in the 2021 W Series Championship, Abbie will work closely with Fiskers engineering and product development team, focusing on chassis and vehicle dynamics on the Fisker Ocean SUV program and other vehicles to follow. (Photo: Business Wire)

"We set ambitious performance targets for the Fisker Ocean, said Fisker Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Henrik Fisker. "Abbie provides a racing drivers perspective on vehicle dynamics, ensuring the development of fun-to-drive, exciting characteristics that will be a signature for all Fisker products.

Abbie brings her experience as a test driver for The Grand Tour show to Fisker, along with her credentials as a race driver, certified instructor and precision driver. Shell join other women at Fisker in high-visibility senior roles, perfecting the Fisker Ocean SUV and eventually three more vehicles for the diverse and ever-expanding global electric vehicle market.

"Whether for racing or for the road, setting up a vehicle is both art and science, said Abbie Eaton. "Ive already had a taste of how an electric vehicle handles on the track, and Im looking forward to working with the Fisker engineering team on the Ocean and how we can take dynamic advantage of that low center of gravity and on-demand torque.

Throughout 2021, Fisker will build a series of test and validation prototypes for the Ocean program. Each repetition adds more production-intent subsystems, starting with suspension/chassis, adding electrical  then powertrain. Additionally, a full set of virtual prototypes to validate crash, occupant protection and pedestrian protection targets are currently under development to deliver five-star performance in all categories. The company plans to have the first full-vehicle prototypes built by the end of Q4 2021.

"There seems to be a fear amongst driving enthusiasts that electric vehicles are only good for straight-line acceleration, added Mr. Fisker. "Weve set out to disrupt every place we see an opportunity for improvement. Having Abbie alongside us as we develop electric vehicles driving enthusiasts will love is one more disruption we are excited to create.

For more information or interview inquiries, contact Fisker@GoDRIVEN360.com.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the Company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the worlds most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com  and enjoy exclusive content across Fiskers social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn. Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to the "safe harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "feel, "believes, expects, "estimates, "projects, "intends, "should, "is to be, or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology and include, among other things, the quotations of our Chief Executive Officer and statements regarding the Companys strategy and other future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein due to many factors, including, but not limited to: Fiskers limited operating history; Fiskers ability to enter into additional manufacturing and other contracts with Magna, or other OEMs or tier-one suppliers in order to execute on its business plan; the risk that OEM and supply partners do not meet agreed upon timelines or experience capacity constraints; Fisker may experience significant delays in the design, manufacture, regulatory approval, launch and financing of its vehicles; Fiskers ability to execute its business model, including market acceptance of its planned products and services; Fiskers inability to retain key personnel and to hire additional personnel; competition in the electric vehicle market; Fiskers inability to develop a sales distribution network; and the ability to protect its intellectual property rights; and those factors discussed in Fiskers Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended, under the heading "Risk Factors, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC), as supplemented by Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and documents Fisker files from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Fisker undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Nachrichten zu Fisker Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Jetzt neu: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero. Jetzt informieren (Anzeige)
11.08.21
Hot Stocks heute: SolarEdge, Baader Bank und Fisker (finanzen.net)
10.08.21
Tesla: Aktie von Konkurrent Fisker plötzlich dick im Plus - das ist der Grund (Der Aktionär)
24.06.21
E-Mobilität Newcomer Index: Fisker & Churchill Capital legen deutlich zu - das steckt dahinter? (Der Aktionär)
22.05.21
Papst-Auto: Papamobil wird elektrisch und kommt von Fisker (Golem.de)
08.03.21
Elektromobilität: Der Anti-Tesla: Warum Fisker seine Autos nicht selbst baut (Handelsblatt)
01.03.21
Elektroauto-Start-up Fisker: 75 Prozent in 3 Tagen - was ist da los? (Der Aktionär)
27.02.21
Solid-State: Fisker gibt bei Festkörperakkus für E-Autos auf (Golem.de)
26.02.21
Foxconn und Fisker kündigen Elektroauto mit neuem Geschäftsmodell an (Heise)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Fisker A News
RSS Feed
Fisker A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Fisker Inc Registered Shs -A-

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Fisker A News

11.08.21Hot Stocks heute: SolarEdge. Baader Bank und Fisker
10.08.21Tesla: Aktie von Konkurrent Fisker plötzlich dick im Plus - das ist der Grund
09.08.21Fisker Inc. to Participate in Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference
21.07.21Fisker Announces Global Brand Experience Center Roll Out Strategy
05.08.21Fisker Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
28.07.21Fisker to Take Investment Position and Create Strategic Partnership in Allego. a Leading Pan-European Electric Vehicle Charging Network
13.08.21Fisker Inc. Announces Upsize and Pricing of $625.000.000 Green Convertible Notes Offering
11.08.21Fisker Inc. Announces $600.000.000 Green Convertible Notes Offering
20.07.21Fisker Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2021 Results and Webcast
21.07.214 Big Questions Haunting EV Upstart Fisker
Weitere Fisker A News
Werbung

Trading-News

DZ BANK - Faszination Hebelprodukte Teil 2: So werden Sie zum Gewinnertyp!
LVMH mit Verkaufssignal: Das gilt es jetzt zu beachten!
Essenslieferdienst Deliveroo reduziert Verluste - Aktie am Rekordhoch
Vontobel: Noch bis 23.08.2021: Jetzt Aktienanleihen mit Barriere und Multi Aktienanleihen mit Barriere (Worst-Of) zeichnen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Das größte Risiko
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Auf Schatzsuche
Podcast: BIT Capital's Chief Investment Officer Jan Beckers verrät seine Aktienformel
Technologischer Fortschritt, Umwelt & Klima und Gesundheitsfonds
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
Webinar: "Legen Sie Ihr Geld gezielt an? - So erreichen Sie Ihr Anlageziel mit Allvest." Jetzt kostenlos anmelden.
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
Das 3-Säulen-Modell der Altersvorsorge
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Fisker A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Fisker A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

DAX knapp zwei Prozent im Minus - Geldpolitik und Toyota verunsichern Anleger
Wasserstoff-Kooperation: Kurssprung bei Nel ASA und SFC
DAX-Chartanalyse: Erste Korrekturziele
Für das Elektroauto-Zeitalter vorbereitet: Was die VW-Aktie, BMW und Tesla taugen
DAX im Minus: Furcht der Anleger vor Notenbank-Bremse setzt Börsen zu

Heute im Fokus

US-Börsen legen zu -- DAX schließt letztlich im Plus -- Bitcoin auf Dreimonatshoch -- VW drosselt Fertigung in Wolfsburg -- Johnson & Johnson bekomm neuen CEO -- Facebook, BVB, Brenntag, RWE im Fokus

Tesla-Aktie: Vorstellung des Model Y in Deutschland - humanoider Roboter geplant. Infineon kündigt Preiserhöhung an. US-Behörde untersucht Datenleck bei T-Mobile US. US-Investor CD&R erhöht Gebot für britische Supermarktkette Morrison. Lufthansa- und Fraport-Aktien verlieren: Corona-Sorgen belasten. AstraZeneca verzeichnet mit COVID-19-Antikörper Erfolge - weitere Arznei floppt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 33 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 33 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 33 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die umsatzstärksten Unternehmen der Welt
Welche Unternehmen erwirtschafteten den größten Jahresumsatz?
Die besten Börsentage aller Zeiten
Welche Indizes konnten die höchsten Zugewinne einfahren?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Juni 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die größten Börsen- und Finanzskandale
Die größten Betrüger, Zocker und Bilanzfälscher.
Das Top-Ranking der Fußballweltmeister
Welches Land schnitt bei den Weltmeisterschaften am besten ab?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen