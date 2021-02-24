Fisker Teams With Motor Press Guild to Create Annual Scholarship for Automotive Journalism

  • Suche
Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (Fisker)  designer and manufacturer of the worlds most emotion-stirring, eco-friendly electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions  together with the Motor Press Guild (MPG), is pleased to announce the creation of the annual Fisker-MPG Scholarship for Journalism, which awards $1,500 to a college student pursuing a degree in journalism. Fisker Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Henrik Fisker, made the announcement during an interview with MPG past President and board member, Amelia Dalgaard, at the MPG Virtual Media Day.

The California-based Motor Press Guild (MPG) is the largest automotive media association in North America, dedicated to upholding the highest automotive journalism ideals. Their members include print journalists, photographers, broadcasters, new media professionals, public relations representatives, consumer groups, and governmental bodies tied to the automotive industry.

"What Fisker Inc. is doing in the automotive industry is nothing short of incredible and we are thrilled to have them as a partner for this journalism scholarship, said Amelia Dalgaard, past Motor Press Guild president and board member. "This generous support highlights Fiskers commitment to helping develop future generations of journalists, and we are excited to be working with such a world-class organization.

"At a time when the very fundamentals of journalism are under constant attack, we must act to encourage and nurture future generations of story-tellers, said Fisker Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Henrik Fisker. "The Motor Press Guild has long stood for excellence in journalism through its dedication to covering the automotive industry. We are proud to partner with MPG to create this scholarship, and to encourage future generations of journalists to discover the depth and breadth of the automotive industry.

Application instructions and deadlines for the Fisker-MPG Scholarship for Journalism will be announced shortly on MotorPressGuild.org.

For more information, or for interview inquiries, contact Fisker@GoDRIVEN360.com.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the worlds most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com  and enjoy exclusive content across Fiskers social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn. Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.

