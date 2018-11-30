finanzen.net
+++ Cannabis-Aktien boomen: Jetzt in den Cannabis-Aktien-Index investieren! +++-w-
10.01.2019 23:45
Bewerten
(0)

Flexsteel Appoints William S. Creekmuir to its Board of Directors

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (the "Company) (NASDAQ: FLXS), one of the oldest and largest manufacturers, importers and marketers of residential and contract upholstered and wooden furniture products in the United States, today announced the appointment of William S. (Bill) Creekmuir as an independent director of the Company. Mr. Creekmuir has over 30 years of experience in the home furnishings industry and currently serves as President of Atlanta-based Pinnacle Search Partners, a global executive search firm. Mr. Creekmuirs appointment expands Flexsteels Board of Directors to nine members and he will serve on the Boards Audit and Ethics committee and Nominating and Governance committee.

"We feel very fortunate to have Bill join our Board of Directors and look forward to benefitting from his many years of leadership in the home furnishings industry and his experience as a board member of several public and private enterprises, said Flexsteel Chairman Thomas M. Levine. "Bills industry knowledge and financial expertise as former Chief Financial Officer at Simmons Bedding Company and former CFO at publicly-traded LADD Furniture will contribute valuable insight as we continue to execute our strategy for growth and value creation.

Flexsteel CEO Jerry Dittmer added, "As the recently appointed Chief Executive Officer and a new board member, I want to enthusiastically welcome Bill Creekmuir to our Board of Directors. His background and experience ideally complement the strength and expertise of our board members and I am confident that their combined guidance will be invaluable to me and our entire leadership team.

"I have been a long-time admirer of Flexsteels innovative products and customer-centric culture and I am honored to join its Board, said Bill Creekmuir. "In addition to my financial background and home furnishings industry experience, I believe my experience in executive search will be beneficial in helping to evaluate potential additions to the Flexsteel team as the Company further deepens its bench of talented management to position itself for future growth.

Professional Background of William S. Creekmuir

William S. "Bill Creekmuir is the President of Atlanta, Georgia-based Pinnacle Search Partners, a global executive search firm. Prior to shifting to executive search, Bill was the EVP and Chief Financial Officer of private equity-owned Simmons Bedding Company in Atlanta, Georgia from 2000 to 2011 and was the EVP and Chief Financial Officer of publicly-traded LADD Furniture in Greensboro, North Carolina from 1992 to 2000. His earlier years were spent with KPMG, where he was named Partner and held responsibilities in both the United States and Ireland. Bill is a member of the Board of Directors and Audit Committee Chair of publicly-traded Party City. He also has served on a number of private company Advisory Boards as well as boards of several not for profit organizations. Bill is a graduate of The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Certified Public Accountant.

About Flexsteel

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries (the "Company), incorporated in 1929, is celebrating its 125th anniversary of the Companys founding in 1893. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. is one of the oldest and largest manufacturers, importers and marketers of residential and contract upholstered and wooden furniture products in the United States. Over the generations the Company has built a committed retail and consumer following based on its patented, guaranteed-for-life Blue Steel Spring  the all-riveted, high-carbon, steel-banded seating platform that gives upholstered and leather furniture the strength and comfort to last a lifetime. With offerings for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine and office, the Company distributes its furniture throughout the United States & Canada through the Companys sales force and various independent representatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements, including those in this release, which are not historical or current facts, are "forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are certain important factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those anticipated by some of the statements made herein. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty. Some of the factors that could affect results are the cyclical nature of the furniture industry, supply chain disruptions, litigation, product recalls, the effectiveness of new product introductions and distribution channels, the product mix of sales, pricing pressures, the cost of raw materials and fuel, retention and recruitment of key employees, actions by governments including laws, regulations, taxes and tariffs, inflation, the amount of sales generated and the profit margins thereon, competition (both U.S. and foreign), credit exposure with customers, participation in multi-employer pension plans and general economic conditions. For further information regarding these risks and uncertainties, see the "Risk Factors section in Item 1A of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

For more information, visit our web site at http://www.flexsteel.com.

WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Erhalten Sie börsentäglich unsere Top-Nachrichten per WhatsApp - so einfach melden Sie sich an

Nachrichten zu Flexsteel Industries IncShs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
12.12.18
Flexsteel Industries gibt 308. Quartalsdividende in Folge bekannt (MyDividends)
12.09.18
Flexsteel Industries schüttet 307. Quartalsdividende in Folge aus (MyDividends)
06.06.18
Flexsteel Industries kündigt 306. Quartalsdividende in Folge an (MyDividends)
07.03.18
Flexsteel Industries meldet 305. Quartalsdividende in Folge (MyDividends)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Flexsteel Industries News
RSS Feed
Flexsteel Industries zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Flexsteel Industries IncShs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
26.10.2015Flexsteel Industries BuySingular Research
26.10.2015Flexsteel Industries BuySingular Research

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Flexsteel Industries IncShs nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Flexsteel Industries News

12.12.18Flexsteel Industries gibt 308. Quartalsdividende in Folge bekannt
Weitere Flexsteel Industries News
Anzeige

Inside

Scalable Capital: Jobs - Alle Stellenangebote auf einen Blick
GBP/USD: Erhöhte Schwankungsintensität dürfte sich fortsetzen
Panisch kaufen zum Jahresstart!
Kennen Sie schon diese 20 Kapitalmarkt-Trends für 2019?
BNP Paribas: dailyUS: Dow Jones verfehlt Ziel knapp
Vontobel: Rohöl - Starker Preisanstieg zu Jahresbeginn
HSBC: Dollar bekommt Gegenwind
UBS: E.on  Konsolidierung vor dem Abschluss?
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
WhatsApp Newsletter
WhatsApp Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net per WhatsApp - so melden Sie sich an
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Fünf deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten!

Das Gute liegt oft so nah. Heimische Internet-Unternehmen rollen den Markt auf. Im neuen Anlegermagazin erwartet Sie ein Special über deutsche Internet-Aktien, die Sie kennen sollten.
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Flexsteel Industries-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Flexsteel Industries Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Amazon muss den Dash-Button in Deutschland vom Markt nehmen
Wie Legal Techs Anwälten Konkurrenz machen
Vermögensverwalter Thilenius  An China hängen die Geschichten
Wir wollen N26 zur globalen Marke machen
Warnstreiks an drei großen deutschen Airports

News von

Amazon-Aktie, Alphabet und Co.: Welcher Gigant ins Depot gehört
DAX: Warum die 11.000-Punkte-Marke jetzt im Fokus steht
Allianz-Aktie, SAP und Co.: Diese fünf DAX-Aktien empfiehlt die Société Générale
Dax steigt: Hoffnung im Handelsstreit
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen

News von

Microsoft hat eine Technologie für Supermärkte entwickelt, die Amazon ernsthaft Konkurrenz macht
4 Gründe, warum man das billigste MacBook Pro anstelle des neuen MacBook Air kaufen sollte
Kim Jong-uns China-Reise verrät viel über Nordkoreas Masterplan vor dem Trump-Treffen
Erpressung und Identitätsklau: Wie Deepfakes zur Gefahr für Unternehmen und Verbraucher werden
Wie Ulm dafür sorgt, dass Spekulanten bei Grundstücken und Bauflächen seit mehr als 100 Jahren keine Chance haben

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht erholt in den Feierabend -- Dow beendet Handel im Plus -- Powell: Fed kann geduldig abwarten -- EZB-Rat für mittelfristigen Ausblick optimistisch -- OSRAM, LANXESS, Südzucker, Amazon im Fokus

Macy's mit Gewinnwarnung. Privatbank Warburg verklagt Deutsche Bank auf Schadenersatz. BASF, Covestro und Co.: JPMorgan sieht wegen schwierigem Jahr Einstiegschance bei Chemiewerten. Volkswagen-Auslieferungen brechen im Dezember ein - leichtes Plus im Gesamtjahr. Britische Käufer beflügeln Weihnachtsgeschäft von Tesco.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 1 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 1 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 1 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

In diesen Ländern ist Netflix am teuersten
Hier müssen Abonnenten tief in die Tasche greifen
Die korruptesten Länder der Welt
In diesen Staaten ist die Korruption am höchsten
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte im Dezember 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in Q4 2018.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in Q4 2018.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass es in den kommenden sechs Monaten schwieriger wird, die eigenen Renditeerwartungen zu erzielen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net Brokerage

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Aurora Cannabis IncA12GS7
Wirecard AG747206
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
BayerBAY001
EVOTEC AG566480
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Infineon AG623100
Allianz840400
Siemens AG723610