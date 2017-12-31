27.08.2018 23:30
Flexsteel Celebrates 125th Birthday with Built for Life Sweepstakes

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXS) announces the national Built for Life Sweepstakes in celebration of the Companys 125th anniversary. Now through September 30, 2018 contestants can enter at www.flexsteel.com/builtforlifesweeps. Following the close of the sweepstakes, Flexsteel will select one winner and buy their Flexsteel room up to a $5,000 US retail value.

The Company began in 1893 and was originally known as Rolph & Ball Furniture, before evolving into the internationally recognized brand we know today. Since 1936 Flexsteel has been headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa. Expanding its reach over the years to include six North American furniture manufacturing sites, five distribution centers, two office sites, a fleet of trucks and a robust global supply chain. Flexsteel now has over 1,500 employees worldwide and is continuing to grow as the market responds to their products.

"Im often asked how Flexsteel continues to grow and thrive," says Flexsteel President and CEO, Karel K. Czanderna. "Essentially, its central to our DNA as a company. Our success transcends generations of dedicated people, including our associates, our customers and our suppliers. Czanderna is proud of the continuous progress the Company makes every day, noting the results from associates who deliver on the Companys purpose.

"From our Flexsteel family to yours...were committed to creating comfort where your life happens

The Companys 125-year journey is characterized by design and innovation. One of the first, and most relevant brands, in the mid-century modern furniture era, the Companys iconic Thunderbird sofa is still requested by consumers and can be found selling for many times the original value in online forums via third party mid-century modern fans. The Companys products have also been featured in major motion pictures, and as prizes on game shows. Flexsteel Recreation furniture has outfitted tour buses for celebrities, musicians and proud RV owners for decades.

Flexsteel is further committed to making 2018 a milestone year with the planned opening of a new manufacturing facility in Dubuque, Iowa to support continued growth. This site will continue to produce Flexsteels iconic Blue Steel Springs, the heart of Flexsteel upholstered seating comfort and quality. To learn more about Flexsteel and our products visit www.flexsteel.com.

Celebrating the 125th Anniversary of our founding, Flexsteel Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries (the "Company) is one of the oldest and largest manufacturers, importers and marketers of residential and contract upholstered and wooden furniture products in the United States. Over the generations, the Company has built a committed retail and consumer following based on its patented, guaranteed-for-life Blue Steel SpringTM  the all-riveted, high-carbon, steel-banded seating platform that gives upholstered and leather furniture the strength and comfort to last a lifetime. With offerings for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine and office, the Company distributes its products throughout the United States & Canada through the Companys sales force and various independent representatives.

