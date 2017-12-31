Flexsteel Celebrates 125th Birthday with Built for Life Sweepstakes

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXS) announces the national Built
for Life Sweepstakes in celebration of the Companys 125th
anniversary. Now through September 30, 2018 contestants can enter at www.flexsteel.com/builtforlifesweeps.
Following the close of the sweepstakes, Flexsteel will select one winner
and buy their Flexsteel room up to a $5,000 US retail value.
The Company began in 1893 and was originally known as Rolph & Ball
Furniture, before evolving into the internationally recognized brand we
know today. Since 1936 Flexsteel has been headquartered in Dubuque,
Iowa. Expanding its reach over the years to include six North American
furniture manufacturing sites, five distribution centers, two office
sites, a fleet of trucks and a robust global supply chain. Flexsteel now
has over 1,500 employees worldwide and is continuing to grow as the
market responds to their products.
"Im often asked how Flexsteel continues to grow and thrive," says
Flexsteel President and CEO, Karel K. Czanderna. "Essentially, its
central to our DNA as a company. Our success transcends generations of
dedicated people, including our associates, our customers and our
suppliers. Czanderna is proud of the continuous progress the Company
makes every day, noting the results from associates who deliver on the
Companys purpose.
"From our Flexsteel family to yours...were committed to creating
comfort where your life happens.
The Companys 125-year journey is characterized by design and
innovation. One of the first, and most relevant brands, in the
mid-century modern furniture era, the Companys iconic Thunderbird sofa
is still requested by consumers and can be found selling for many times
the original value in online forums via third party mid-century modern
fans. The Companys products have also been featured in major motion
pictures, and as prizes on game shows. Flexsteel Recreation furniture
has outfitted tour buses for celebrities, musicians and proud RV owners
for decades.
Flexsteel is further committed to making 2018 a milestone year with the
planned opening of a new manufacturing facility in Dubuque, Iowa to
support continued growth. This site will continue to produce Flexsteels
iconic Blue Steel Springs, the heart of Flexsteel upholstered seating
comfort and quality. To learn more about Flexsteel and our products
visit www.flexsteel.com.
Celebrating the 125th Anniversary of our founding, Flexsteel
Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries (the "Company) is one of the oldest
and largest manufacturers, importers and marketers of residential and
contract upholstered and wooden furniture products in the United States.
Over the generations, the Company has built a committed retail and
consumer following based on its patented, guaranteed-for-life Blue Steel
SpringTM the all-riveted, high-carbon, steel-banded seating
platform that gives upholstered and leather furniture the strength and
comfort to last a lifetime. With offerings for use in home, hotel,
healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine and office, the Company
distributes its products throughout the United States & Canada through
the Companys sales force and various independent representatives.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180827005590/en/