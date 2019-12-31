Flexsteel Industries, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Results on Monday, August 24

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) ("Flexsteel or the "Company), one of the largest manufacturers, importers and online marketers of residential and contract upholstered furniture and products in the United States, announced today that it will issue its fourth quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Monday, August 24, 2020.

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss the results and answer questions.

Live conference call: 877-270-2148 (domestic) or 412-902-6510 (international)

Conference call replay available through September 1, 2020: 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international)

Replay access code: 10147252

Live and archived webcast: ir.flexsteel.com

To pre-register for the earnings conference call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator, investors can visit http://dpregister.com/10147252 and enter their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and pin to dial into the live conference call.

The fourth quarter 2020 earnings release can be accessed at ir.flexsteel.com after market on Monday, August 24, 2020.

About Flexsteel

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries (the "Company) is one of the largest manufacturers, importers and online marketers of residential and contract upholstered furniture and products in the United States. Product offerings include a wide variety of upholstered furniture such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture. A featured component in most of the upholstered furniture is a unique steel drop-in seat spring from which the name "Flexsteel is derived. The Company distributes its products throughout the United States through its ecommerce channel and direct sales force.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200810005109/en/