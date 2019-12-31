finanzen.net
16.04.2020 19:59

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on Tuesday, April 28

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) ("Flexsteel or the "Company), one of the oldest and largest manufacturers, importers and marketers of residential and contract upholstered and wooden furniture products in the United States, announced today that it will issue its third quarter 2020 financial results after market close on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 8:00 am Central Time to discuss the results and answer questions.

  • Live conference call: 877-270-2148 (domestic) or 412-902-6510 (international)
  • Conference call replay available through May 6, 2020: 877-344-7529 (domestic) or 412-317-0088 (international)
  • Replay access code: 10142170
  • Live and archived webcast: ir.flexsteel.com

Flexsteel is enabling investors to pre-register for the earnings conference call so that they can expedite their entry into the call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator. In order to pre-register for the call, investors can visit http://dpregister.com/10142170 and enter their contact information. Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and pin to dial into the live conference call. Individuals can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call.

The third quarter 2020 earnings release can be accessed at ir.flexsteel.com after market on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

About Flexsteel

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries (the "Company) was incorporated in 1929. The Company is one of the oldest and largest manufacturers, importers and marketers of residential and contract upholstered and wooden furniture products in the United States. Over the generations the Company has built a committed retail and consumer following based on its patented, guaranteed-for-life Blue Steel SpringTM  the all-riveted, high-carbon, steel-banded seating platform that gives upholstered and leather furniture the strength and comfort to last a lifetime. With offerings for use in home, healthcare, and recreational seating, the Company distributes its furniture throughout the United States & Canada through the Companys sales force and various independent representatives.

