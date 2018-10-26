Flexsteel Reports First Quarter Results

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) today reported first quarter
financial results.
Net sales for the quarters ended September 30, (in millions):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
$ Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
Residential
|
|
|
$
|
96.1
|
|
|
$
|
101.8
|
|
|
$
|
|
(5.7
|
)
|
|
|
-5.6
|
%
|
Contract
|
|
|
|
17.4
|
|
|
|
18.0
|
|
|
|
|
(0.6
|
)
|
|
|
-3.3
|
%
|
Total
|
|
|
$
|
113.5
|
|
|
$
|
119.8
|
|
|
$
|
|
(6.3
|
)
|
|
|
-5.3
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the first quarter, net sales were $113.5 million, down 5.3% to prior
year quarter. Residential decreased 5.6% within the quarter primarily
driven by products sold through ecommerce. The Company experienced
higher returns, allowances and promotional costs related to the sales of
its ecommerce products as these sales continue to stabilize after the
partial implementation of the business information system in the fourth
quarter. On a sequential quarter basis, ecommerce product volume
improved mid-single digits. Contract net sales decreased 3.3% due to
volume declines in commercial office products as we intentionally scaled
back our offering in this category to improve profitability offset by
strong double-digit growth in our recreational vehicle products.
Gross margin as a percent of net sales for the quarter ended September
30, 2018 was 19.2% compared to 21.8% for the prior year quarter. Higher
labor costs drove approximately 200 basis points of deterioration in the
fiscal first quarter in comparison to the prior year quarter. Pricing
initiatives fully offset inflation in steel, plywood and poly foam in
the first quarter. The classification of certain rebates as a reduction
of sales to be consistent with ASC Topic 606 also impacted the first
quarter results compared to prior year quarter.
Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were 17.8% of net
sales in the quarter ended September 30, 2018 compared to 15.2% of net
sales in the prior year quarter. The first quarter SG&A expenses include
$1.3 million pre-tax expense for one-time severance and ancillary costs
related to the September 9, 2018 retirement of Karel Czanderna, former
President and Chief Executive Officer. On an after-tax basis, the
expense represents $1.0 million or $0.13 per share. The Companys SG&A
expenses increased 40 basis points to support its strategic digital
marketing investment aimed at directly influencing consumers as they
dream and plan on-line for future furniture purchases. Quarter results
were also impacted by higher costs associated with the new business
information system, initial phases of relocating the Dubuque operation
to its new facility and lost volume leverage, partially offset by the
classification of certain rebates as a reduction of sales to be
consistent with ASC Topic 606.
During the prior year quarter, the Company completed a $6.5 million sale
of a facility and recognized a pre-tax gain of $1.8 million. On an
after-tax basis, the gain represents $1.1 million or $0.14 per share.
The effective tax rate for the current year quarter was 27.0% compared
to 37.5% in the prior year quarter. The current fiscal year results were
positively impacted by the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. For the
fiscal year 2019, the Company expects an effective tax rate range of 25%
to 27%.
The above factors resulted in net income of $1.3 million or $0.16 per
share for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, compared to $6.2 million
or $0.78 per share in the prior year quarter.
Working capital (current assets less current liabilities) at September
30, 2018 was $140 million compared to $149 million at June 30, 2018.
Changes in working capital include decreases of $6 million in inventory,
$4 million in cash and cash equivalents and increases of $2 million in
accounts payable and $2 million in investments.
All earnings per share amounts are on a diluted basis.
Outlook
The Company expects sequential near-term revenue and earnings growth,
subject to the impact of current and impending tariffs. The Company
remains committed to its core strategies, which include providing a wide
range of quality product offerings and price points to the residential
and contract markets, combined with a conservative approach to business.
We strive for an agile business model and supply chain to adapt to
changing customer requirements in all the markets we serve with the
expectations that the Company grows faster than the market. The Company
will maintain its focus on a strong balance sheet through emphasis on
cash flow and increasing profitability. The Company believes these core
strategies are in the best interest of its shareholders.
The management team is focused on making progress in three key areas to
improve business results. With the implementation of the new business
information system in the fourth quarter, the Company experienced higher
than expected disruption to customers which resulted in service level
penalties and volume impacts. The management team made progress on
stabilizing the system and expects to see improvement in service level
during the remainder of fiscal 2019. However, given the disruption,
especially in ecommerce products, the Company expects volume to recover
at a slower rate over the coming quarters.
Labor in the first quarter improved in comparison to the fourth quarter
results as the Company reduced excess labor capacity and annualized the
government mandated labor wage increase in our Mexican facility. Labor
efficiency and utilization continued to be a challenge in the quarter.
The management team is identifying and implementing additional
initiatives to further mitigate increased labor costs.
Last, import tariffs were implemented late in the first fiscal quarter.
The Company participated in the October High Point Market and is
anticipating potential for volume declines if the tariff is escalated to
25%. The Company has reduced acquisition costs and increased prices to
mitigate but not eliminate the tariff impact. If new tariffs are levied,
additional cost reductions and price increases would be required to
mitigate negative impacts on the business. Current and future price
increases may have an adverse impact on volume. Inability to reduce
acquisition costs or pass through pricing to mitigate the tariffs poses
significant risk to current and future earnings.
About Flexsteel
Flexsteel Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries (the "Company) incorporated
in 1929 is celebrating its 125th anniversary of the Companys
founding in 1893. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. is one of the oldest and
largest manufacturers, importers and marketers of residential and
contract upholstered and wooden furniture products in the United States.
Over the generations the Company has built a committed retail and
consumer following based on its patented, guaranteed-for-life Blue Steel
Spring the all-riveted, high-carbon, steel-banded seating platform
that gives upholstered and leather furniture the strength and comfort to
last a lifetime. With offerings for use in home, hotel, healthcare,
recreational vehicle, marine and office, the Company distributes its
furniture throughout the United States & Canada through the Companys
sales force and various independent representatives.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements, including those in this release, which are not historical or
current facts, are "forward-looking statements made pursuant to the
safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
of 1995. There are certain important factors that could cause our
results to differ materially from those anticipated by some of the
statements made herein. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking
statements involve risk and uncertainty. Some of the factors that could
affect results are the cyclical nature of the furniture industry, supply
chain disruptions, litigation, product recalls, the effectiveness of new
product introductions and distribution channels, the product mix of
sales, pricing pressures, the cost of raw materials and fuel, retention
and recruitment of key employees, actions by governments including laws,
regulations, taxes and tariffs, inflation, the amount of sales generated
and the profit margins thereon, competition (both U.S. and foreign),
credit exposure with customers, participation in multi-employer pension
plans and general economic conditions. For further information regarding
these risks and uncertainties, see the "Risk Factors section in Item 1A
of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.
For more information, visit our web site at http://www.flexsteel.com.
|
|
FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
23,349
|
|
|
$
|
27,750
|
Investments
|
|
|
|
17,950
|
|
|
|
15,951
|
Trade receivables, net
|
|
|
|
42,623
|
|
|
|
41,253
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
90,284
|
|
|
|
96,204
|
Other
|
|
|
|
8,478
|
|
|
|
8,476
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
182,684
|
|
|
|
189,634
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NONCURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant, and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
99,178
|
|
|
|
90,725
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
4,331
|
|
|
|
3,934
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
$
|
286,193
|
|
|
$
|
284,293
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable trade
|
|
|
$
|
19,510
|
|
|
$
|
17,228
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
|
23,324
|
|
|
|
23,701
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
42,834
|
|
|
|
40,929
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
1,701
|
|
|
|
1,666
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
44,535
|
|
|
|
42,595
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY
|
|
|
|
241,658
|
|
|
|
241,698
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
$
|
286,193
|
|
|
$
|
284,293
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
NET SALES
|
|
|
$
|
113,487
|
|
|
|
$
|
119,834
|
|
COST OF GOODS SOLD
|
|
|
|
(91,696
|
)
|
|
|
|
(93,694
|
)
|
GROSS MARGIN
|
|
|
|
21,791
|
|
|
|
|
26,140
|
|
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE
|
|
|
|
(20,196
|
)
|
|
|
|
(18,236
|
)
|
GAIN ON SALE OF FACILITY
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
|
|
|
1,835
|
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
|
|
|
1,595
|
|
|
|
|
9,739
|
|
OTHER INCOME
|
|
|
|
181
|
|
|
|
|
141
|
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
|
|
1,776
|
|
|
|
|
9,880
|
|
INCOME TAX PROVISION
|
|
|
|
(480
|
)
|
|
|
|
(3,700
|
)
|
NET INCOME
|
|
|
$
|
1,296
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,180
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
7,875
|
|
|
|
|
7,830
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
7,921
|
|
|
|
|
7,937
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.79
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
$
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.78
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
1,296
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,180
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used
in) operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
|
1,903
|
|
|
|
|
1,847
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
549
|
|
|
|
|
353
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
(376
|
)
|
|
|
|
896
|
|
Change in provision for losses on accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
|
|
|
(75
|
)
|
Gain on disposition of capital assets
|
|
|
|
(33
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,842
|
)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
6,559
|
|
|
|
|
(5,827
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
9,898
|
|
|
|
|
1,532
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (purchases) proceeds of investments
|
|
|
|
(2,001
|
)
|
|
|
|
3,998
|
|
Proceeds from sale of capital assets
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
|
6,152
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
(10,434
|
)
|
|
|
|
(5,075
|
)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|
|
|
|
(12,402
|
)
|
|
|
|
5,075
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends paid
|
|
|
|
(1,729
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,565
|
)
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Shares issued to employees, net of shares withheld
|
|
|
|
(211
|
)
|
|
|
|
(473
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
|
(1,897
|
)
|
|
|
|
(2,035
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
(4,401
|
)
|
|
|
|
4,572
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
|
|
27,750
|
|
|
|
|
28,874
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
|
$
|
23,349
|
|
|
|
$
|
33,446
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
