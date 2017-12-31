Flexsteel Reports Third Quarter Results

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) today reported third quarter
and fiscal year-to-date financial results.
Financial Highlights:
-
Net sales were $126.9 million, up 5.0%, a record third quarter;
-
Net sales were $376.1 million for the current nine months, an increase
of 7.1%; and
-
Gross margin for the third quarter improved 0.6% of net sales to 21.8%
compared to the second quarter.
|
|
Net sales for the quarters ended March 31, (in millions):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
$ Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
Residential
|
|
|
$
|
105.3
|
|
|
$
|
102.6
|
|
|
$
|
2.7
|
|
|
2.6
|
%
|
Contract
|
|
|
|
21.6
|
|
|
|
18.2
|
|
|
|
3.4
|
|
|
18.7
|
%
|
Total
|
|
|
$
|
126.9
|
|
|
$
|
120.8
|
|
|
$
|
6.1
|
|
|
5.0
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales for the nine months ended March 31, (in millions):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
$ Change
|
|
|
% Change
|
Residential
|
|
|
$
|
317.9
|
|
|
$
|
296.8
|
|
|
$
|
21.1
|
|
|
7.1
|
%
|
Contract
|
|
|
|
58.2
|
|
|
|
54.5
|
|
|
|
3.7
|
|
|
6.8
|
%
|
Total
|
|
|
$
|
376.1
|
|
|
$
|
351.3
|
|
|
$
|
24.8
|
|
|
7.1
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales were $126.9 million for the quarter compared to net sales of
$120.8 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 5.0%. For the
quarter, higher residential net sales are primarily due to new customers
and to a lesser extent sales price increases offset by volume decreases
in ready to assemble furniture. Higher contract net sales are primarily
due to increased volume offset by the previously disclosed intentional
decrease in sales to certain customers.
Net sales were $376.1 million for the nine months ended March 31, 2018,
an increase of 7.1%. For the nine months, higher residential net sales
are due to increased sales volume and to a lesser extent new customers.
Higher contract net sales are primarily due to increased volume offset
by the previously disclosed intentional decrease in sales to certain
customers.
Gross margin as a percent of net sales for the quarter ended March 31,
2018 was 21.8%, compared to 23.6% for the prior year quarter. For the
nine months ended March 31, 2018, gross margin as a percent of net sales
was 21.6%, compared to 23.3% for the prior year period. The decrease in
gross margin as a percentage of net sales is primarily due to
inflationary pressures including labor, raw material and delivery costs
partially offset by volume leverage on fixed costs. The current quarter
also includes $0.6 million or 0.5% of net sales for anticipated costs
related to a voluntary field replacement of a dual USB control in
certain power reclining furniture styles.
Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were 15.5% of net
sales in the current year quarter, compared to 14.6% of net sales in the
prior year quarter. The prior year quarter included $2.3 million offset
to expense related to the Indiana litigation cost reimbursement, with
$1.1 million or 0.9% of net sales reported in "Selling, general &
administrative and $1.2 million or $0.09 per share reported in
"Litigation settlement reimbursements.
For the nine months ended March 31, 2018, SG&A expenses decreased to
15.3% compared to 15.6% in the prior year period primarily due to
improved fixed cost leverage. The current fiscal year also includes $0.6
million or 0.2% of net sales related to the business information system
testing, training and readiness. The nine months ended March 31, 2017
included $2.1 million offset to expense related to the Indiana
litigation, with $0.9 million or 0.2% of net sales reported in "Selling,
general & administrative, and $1.2 million or $0.09 per share reported
in "Litigation settlement reimbursements.
As reported earlier in this fiscal year, the Company completed a $6.5
million sale of a facility and recognized a pre-tax gain of $1.8
million. The after-tax basis reported in "Gain on sale of facility is
$1.3 million or $0.16 per share.
The effective tax rate for the current year quarter was 29.6% compared
to 37.2% in the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended March 31,
2018, the effective tax rate was 30.0% compared to 37.5% in the prior
year period. The current fiscal year results were positively impacted by
the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (Tax Reform) resulting in a
$0.24 per share increase in net income. Beginning in fiscal year 2019,
the Company expects an effective tax rate range of 25% to 27%.
The above factors resulted in net income of $5.7 million or $0.72 per
share for the quarter ended March 31, 2018, compared to $7.6 million or
$0.96 per share in the prior year quarter. For the nine months ended
March 31, 2018, net income was $18.1 million or $2.28 per share compared
to $17.8 million or $2.26 per share in the prior year period.
As an update to our previous SEC filings, on April 26, 2018, the Company
received a CERCLA 106(a) order for the Lane Street Groundwater Superfund
Site located in Elkhart, Indiana from the United States Environmental
Protection Agency. The Company is currently evaluating the impact of
this order to our financial statements. As of this release, no amount
has been recorded in the financial results for the period ended March
31, 2018.
Working capital (current assets less current liabilities) at March 31,
2018 was $161 million compared to $158 million at June 30, 2017. Changes
in working capital include increases of $7 million in inventory, $3
million in accounts receivable, and a decrease of $5 million in cash and
cash equivalents. Accounts receivable increased due to increased sales
volume. Inventory increased to improve service levels.
For the nine months ended March 31, 2018, capital expenditures were
$20.1 million including $9.6 million invested to upgrade the business
information system and $7.7 million for the construction of a new
manufacturing facility.
All earnings per share amounts are on a diluted basis.
Outlook
The Company expects the fourth fiscal quarter net sales to be similar to
the prior year fourth quarter. The Company expects continued
inflationary pressure on certain raw materials and moderating labor cost
increases. The Company is focused on gross margin expansion through
targeted sales price increases, enhanced service levels and driving
operational efficiencies.
During the current fiscal year, the Company completed deployment one
testing, training and readiness cycles for the business information
system. During the readiness phase, the Company determined that multiple
deployments would best ensure effective implementation. The Company
entered the stabilization phase of deployment one in April 2018. The
Company expects completion of the business information system
implementation during the first half of fiscal year 2019.
For the balance of the fiscal year, the Company expects capital
expenditures of $3 million related to business information system
software and development, $6 million for the construction of a
manufacturing facility and $1 million for operations. The Company
believes it has adequate working capital and borrowing capabilities to
meet these requirements.
The Company remains committed to its core strategies, which include
providing a wide range of quality product offerings and price points to
the residential and contract markets, combined with a conservative
approach to business. The Company will maintain its focus on a strong
balance sheet through emphasis on cash flow and increasing
profitability. The Company believes these core strategies are in the
best interest of its shareholders.
About Flexsteel
Flexsteel Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries (the "Company) was
incorporated in 1929 and is one of the oldest and largest manufacturers,
importers and marketers of residential and contract upholstered and
wooden furniture products in the United States. Product offerings
include a wide variety of upholstered and wood furniture such as sofas,
loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel
rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks,
dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture. The Companys products
are intended for use in home, office, hotel, healthcare and other
contract applications. A featured component in most of the upholstered
furniture is a unique steel drop-in seat spring from which our name
"Flexsteel is derived. The Company distributes its products throughout
the United States through the Companys sales force and various
independent representatives.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements, including those in this release, which are not historical or
current facts, are "forward-looking statements made pursuant to the
safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
of 1995. There are certain important factors that could cause our
results to differ materially from those anticipated by some of the
statements made herein. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking
statements involve risk and uncertainty. Some of the factors that could
affect results are the cyclical nature of the furniture industry, supply
chain disruptions, litigation, product recalls, the effectiveness of new
product introductions and distribution channels, the product mix of
sales, pricing pressures, the cost of raw materials and fuel, retention
and recruitment of key employees, actions by governments including laws,
regulations, taxes and tariffs, the amount of sales generated and the
profit margins thereon, competition (both U.S. and foreign), credit
exposure with customers, participation in multi-employer pension plans
and general economic conditions. For further information regarding these
risks and uncertainties, see the "Risk Factors section in Item 1A of
our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.
For more information, visit our web site at http://www.flexsteel.com.
|
|
FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
23,606
|
|
|
$
|
28,874
|
Investments
|
|
|
|
17,960
|
|
|
|
17,958
|
Trade receivables, net
|
|
|
|
45,292
|
|
|
|
42,362
|
Inventories
|
|
|
|
106,195
|
|
|
|
99,397
|
Other
|
|
|
|
7,718
|
|
|
|
6,659
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
|
200,771
|
|
|
|
195,250
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NONCURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property, plant, and equipment, net
|
|
|
|
82,084
|
|
|
|
70,661
|
Other assets
|
|
|
|
2,953
|
|
|
|
4,134
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
$
|
285,808
|
|
|
$
|
270,045
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable trade
|
|
|
$
|
17,367
|
|
|
$
|
16,758
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
|
22,481
|
|
|
|
20,437
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
|
39,848
|
|
|
|
37,195
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
|
1,860
|
|
|
|
2,090
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
|
41,708
|
|
|
|
39,285
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY
|
|
|
|
244,100
|
|
|
|
230,760
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
|
|
$
|
285,808
|
|
|
$
|
270,045
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
NET SALES
|
|
|
$
|
126,861
|
|
|
|
$
|
120,750
|
|
|
|
$
|
376,087
|
|
|
|
$
|
351,330
|
|
COST OF GOODS SOLD
|
|
|
|
(99,229
|
)
|
|
|
|
(92,304
|
)
|
|
|
|
(294,913
|
)
|
|
|
|
(269,506
|
)
|
GROSS MARGIN
|
|
|
|
27,632
|
|
|
|
|
28,446
|
|
|
|
|
81,174
|
|
|
|
|
81,824
|
|
SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE
|
|
|
|
(19,681
|
)
|
|
|
|
(17,588
|
)
|
|
|
|
(57,596
|
)
|
|
|
|
(54,846
|
)
|
LITIGATION SETTLEMENT REIMBURSEMENTS
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
|
|
|
1,175
|
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
|
|
|
1,175
|
|
GAIN ON SALE OF FACILITY
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
|
|
|
1,835
|
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
|
|
|
7,951
|
|
|
|
|
12,033
|
|
|
|
|
25,413
|
|
|
|
|
28,153
|
|
OTHER INCOME
|
|
|
|
158
|
|
|
|
|
101
|
|
|
|
|
457
|
|
|
|
|
252
|
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
|
|
|
8,109
|
|
|
|
|
12,134
|
|
|
|
|
25,870
|
|
|
|
|
28,405
|
|
INCOME TAX PROVISION
|
|
|
|
(2,400
|
)
|
|
|
|
(4,510
|
)
|
|
|
|
(7,760
|
)
|
|
|
|
(10,640
|
)
|
NET INCOME
|
|
|
$
|
5,709
|
|
|
|
$
|
7,624
|
|
|
|
$
|
18,110
|
|
|
|
$
|
17,765
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
7,853
|
|
|
|
|
7,804
|
|
|
|
|
7,844
|
|
|
|
|
7,770
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
7,930
|
|
|
|
|
7,922
|
|
|
|
|
7,929
|
|
|
|
|
7,872
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
$
|
0.73
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.98
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.31
|
|
|
|
$
|
229
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
$
|
0.72
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.96
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.28
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FLEXSTEEL INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
$
|
18,110
|
|
|
|
$
|
17,765
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used
in) operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
|
5,398
|
|
|
|
|
6,038
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
|
909
|
|
|
|
|
1,364
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
|
|
806
|
|
|
|
|
953
|
|
Excess tax benefit from share-based payments
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
|
|
|
(1,401
|
)
|
Change in provision for losses on accounts receivable
|
|
|
|
(110
|
)
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
Gain on disposition of capital assets
|
|
|
|
(1,794
|
)
|
|
|
|
(147
|
)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
(9,030
|
)
|
|
|
|
(884
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
|
14,289
|
|
|
|
|
23,688
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net purchases of investments
|
|
|
|
(67
|
)
|
|
|
|
(10,095
|
)
|
Proceeds from sale of capital assets
|
|
|
|
6,152
|
|
|
|
|
147
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
|
(20,149
|
)
|
|
|
|
(9,764
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
|
(14,064
|
)
|
|
|
|
(19,712
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividends paid
|
|
|
|
(5,018
|
)
|
|
|
|
(4,499
|
)
|
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
|
|
1,071
|
|
Shares issued to employees, net of shares withheld
|
|
|
|
(552
|
)
|
|
|
|
(1,131
|
)
|
Excess tax benefit from share-based payments
|
|
|
|
--
|
|
|
|
|
1,401
|
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
|
|
(5,493
|
)
|
|
|
|
(3,158
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
|
(5,268
|
)
|
|
|
|
818
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
|
|
|
28,874
|
|
|
|
|
36,780
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|
|
|
$
|
23,606
|
|
|
|
$
|
37,598
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180426006996/en/