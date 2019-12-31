finanzen.net
Jetzt neu: Eine Übersicht über von Corona besonders betroffene Aktien (positiv wie negativ)-w-
01.04.2020 14:30

FLIR Systems, Inc. and Foresight Sign Agreement to Develop, Market and Distribute QuadSight® Vision System

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today the signing of an agreement with FLIR Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: FLIR). FLIR is the worlds largest and leading commercial company specializing in the design and production of thermal imaging cameras, components, and imaging sensors. According to the agreement, the parties will establish a strategic cooperation plan for the development, marketing and distribution of Foresights QuadSight® vision system, combined with FLIR Systems infrared cameras, to a wide range of prospective customers. As part of the agreement, Foresight will exclusively purchase its thermal cameras from FLIR for all systems to be commercialized worldwide.

Foresight will participate in the "Thermal by FLIR program, a cooperative product development, marketing and product supply program that supports original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and product innovators who use FLIR thermal imaging sensors in their products. As part of the program, Foresight will include the FLIR brand on its products. Current "Thermal By FLIR partners include Panasonic, Bullitt Group, Blackview and other multinational companies.

"We are seeing a clear and growing global demand for our technology, said Haim Siboni, CEO of Foresight. "This collaboration agreement will offer us the ability to work directly with OEMs and open new opportunities for our technology. FLIR Systems established technology, market position, and reputation will serve to advance the QuadSight system throughout the world.

"Foresights unique QuadSight system, comprised of four thermal and visible-light cameras, showcases the capability of FLIR thermal cameras to greatly improve ADAS and autonomous vehicle safety through improved situational awareness at night, in high-contrast scenes and in bad weather, said Paul Clayton, General Manager of Solutions Line of Business at FLIR. "The QuadSight system generates precision thermal and visible-light point clouds which contain the distance to objects in the scene which solves many of the navigation problems associated with safer ADAS and autonomous vehicles.

FLIR Systems, which currently has thermal cameras installed in more than 750,000 automobiles through its Tier One supplier, will utilize its strong relationships within the automotive industry to determine the level of integration of the QuadSight system best suited for its manufacturing partners. This includes offering end-to-end technical expertise ranging from thermal imaging hardware to machine vision development of thermal imaging datasets both in virtual and physical environments.

Both companies will cooperate technologically to optimize the performance of FLIR Systems thermal cameras within the QuadSight system in order to achieve the best results under harsh weather and lighting conditions and to develop automotive connectivity solutions.

About QuadSight®

The QuadSight system was launched in January 2018 at the Consumers Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Foresight regards QuadSight as the industrys most accurate quad-camera vision system, offering exceptional obstacle detection for semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle safety. Through sensor fusion, QuadSight leverages reflected light from visible-light cameras with thermal energy captured by long-wave infrared cameras for robust accurate object detection of any shape, form or material, in all weather and lighting conditions - including complete darkness, rain, haze, fog and glare. By adapting field-proven security technology that has been deployed for almost two decades, QuadSight offers autonomous vehicles perception capabilities beyond those of human vision and reduces the likelihood of accidents and injuries.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), founded in 2015, is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of sensors systems for the automotive industry. Through the companys wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both "in-line-of-sight vision systems and "beyond-line-of-sight cellular-based applications. Foresights vision sensor is a four-camera system based on 3D video analysis, advanced algorithms for image processing, and sensor fusion. Eye-Net Mobiles cellular-based application is a V2X (vehicle-to-everything) accident prevention solution based on real-time spatial analysis of clients movement.

The companys systems are designed to improve driving safety by enabling highly accurate and reliable threat detection while ensuring the lowest rates of false alerts. Foresight is targeting the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle markets and predicts that its systems will revolutionize automotive safety by providing an automotive-grade, cost-effective platform and advanced technology.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com, follow @ForesightAuto on Twitter, or join Foresight Automotive on LinkedIn.

About FLIR Systems

Founded in 1978, FLIR Systems is a world-leading industrial technology company focused on intelligent sensing solutions for defense, industrial, and commercial applications. FLIR Systems vision is to be "The Worlds Sixth Sense, creating technologies to help professionals make more informed decisions that save lives and livelihoods. For more information, please visit www.flir.com and follow @flir.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Foresight is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the terms of any agreement between Foresight and FLIR; that the parties will establish a strategic cooperation plan; that as part of the agreement, Foresight will exclusively purchase its thermal cameras from FLIR; that Foresight will participate in the "Thermal by FLIR program; that Foresight will include the FLIR brand on its products; that the collaboration agreement will offer Foresight the ability to work directly with OEMs and open new opportunities for groundbreaking technology; that FLIR Systems established technology, market position, and reputation will serve to advance the QuadSight system throughout the world; that both companies will cooperate technologically to optimize the performance of FLIR Systems thermal cameras within the QuadSight system in order to achieve the best results under harsh weather and lighting conditions and to develop automotive connectivity solutions; and that Foresight predicts that its systems will revolutionize automotive safety by providing an automotive-grade, cost-effective platform and advanced technology. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Foresights current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, performance or achievements of Foresight could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release.

The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Foresight's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 31, 2020, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Foresight undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Foresight is not responsible for the contents of third party websites.

Nachrichten zu Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd (spons. ADRs)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Keine Nachrichten im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten, die älter als ein Jahr sind, im Archiv

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Foresight Autonomous News
RSS Feed
Foresight Autonomous zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd (spons. ADRs)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
02.03.2018Foresight Autonomous Speculative BuyThe Benchmark Company
02.03.2018Foresight Autonomous Speculative BuyThe Benchmark Company

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd (spons. ADRs) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Foresight Autonomous News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Foresight Autonomous News
Werbung

Inside

Angst vor Dollar-Squeeze lässt nach
BNP Paribas: Born Akademie | Markt in April-Scherz-Laune - Heute 18:30 Uhr live
Vontobel: Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Continental, Allianz, Heidelberg Cement
Der ausführliche Altersvorsorge-Ratgeber
Solidvest: Private Altersvorsorge
EuroStoxx 50  Geht die Erholung nun zu Ende?
5 Argumente für Aktien, 2 dagegen
Lindt & Sprüngli sowie E.ON bleiben optimistisch
DZ BANK - Gleitender Durchschnitt als Bewährungsprobe
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Foresight Autonomous-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
HistorischChart-Analyse
Dividende/HVRealtimekurs
TermineAnalysen
InsidertradesKursziele
ProfilFonds

Foresight Autonomous Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Diese deutschen Aktien sollten Sie meiden
Wann Miete nicht gezahlt werden muss, was Vermieter beachten müssen
An diesen sieben Kennziffern erkennen Sie den perfekten Einstiegsmoment
Jetzt spricht viel für Gold  und so können Sie investieren
Wir kommen morgens auf die Baustelle und überreichen abends den Schlüssel

News von

DAX-Chartanalyse: Der Trend bleibt negativ
DAX auf Talfahrt - Gewinnziele und Dividenden wackeln
Explodiert die Wirecard-Aktie bald? Diesen Stichtag sollten Anleger jetzt kennen
Newsticker Corona: Schweiz rechnet spätestens im Sommer mit Ende von Corona-Epidemie
DAX leicht im Minus - Virus-Sorgen belasten Börsen - Hoffnungsschimmer bremsen Abstieg

Heute im Fokus

DAX mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Axel Springer: Börsenaus steht fest -- Dividende bei Bilfinger wackelt -- Continental nimmt Ausblick zurück -- BYD, adidas, Munich Re, Xerox, HP, Scout24 im Fokus

Talfahrt der europäischen Industrie verschärft sich. E.ON platziert in Corona-Krise grüne Anleihen für 750 Millionen. Coronavirus-Krise lässt deutsche Industrie im März einbrechen. FMC kooperiert mit US-Dialyseanbietern. Lufthansa-Konzern meldet Kurzarbeit für 87.000 Beschäftigte an.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im März 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
DAX: Die größten Verluste an nur einem Tag
An diesem Tagen verbuchte der DAX das höchste Minus
Diese Aktien und Anleihen hat George Soros im Depot (Q4 2019)
Änderungen im Portfolio
Welche Marken sind vorne mit dabei?
BrandZ-Ranking: Das sind die wertvollsten deutschen Marken
Die Länder mit den größten Goldreserven
Wer lagert das meiste Gold?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Corona-Crash und Chaostage an den Börsen. Wie handeln Sie in unsicheren Zeiten?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
13:58 Uhr
DAX mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Axel Springer: Börsenaus steht fest -- Dividende bei Bilfinger wackelt -- Continental nimmt Ausblick zurück -- BYD, adidas, Munich Re, Xerox, HP, Scout24 im Fokus
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
14:33 Uhr
Jetzt 15 Euro Neukundenprämie sichern: Verlässlich und transparent Bitcoin an der Börse Stuttgart Digital Exchange handeln
Aktie im Fokus
14:22 Uhr
FMC-Aktie dennoch schwach: Fresenius Medial Care kooperiert mit US-Dialyseanbietern
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Wirecard AG747206
Lufthansa AG823212
Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A)A0D94M
Scout24 AGA12DM8
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914
BioNTech SE (spons. ADRs)A2PSR2
Allianz840400
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
NEL ASAA0B733
BayerBAY001