Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) ("Flora or the "Company), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of global cannabis products and brands, is pleased to announce that Flora Beauty recently participated in the 18th annual Cosmoprof North America ("CPNA) event where its Mind Naturals CBD Rich Moisturizer was selected for its innovation and featured in CosmoTrends, a special section on the show floor and report on the most trendsetting products from CPNA exhibitors produced in collaboration with renowned international beauty trend forecasting authority BEAUTYSTREAMS.

The 18th edition of Cosmoprof North America welcomed back retailers, distributors, beauty brands, and suppliers under one roof to experience the absolute best in the beauty industry. Through this powerful platform, exhibitors and attendees were able to immerse themselves in the world of beauty again and experience exciting new and returning programs, floor activations, conferences, and an array of networking opportunities with leading industry experts and retailers. The highly anticipated CBD Beauty special area, featuring beauty brands that have CBD as an essential ingredient, made its debut as part of the new larger Green Village, showcasing a select number of green and natural brands.

The drive towards conscious consumerism is inspiring beauty brands to challenge their supply chains and make the leap towards biodegradable packaging. Each jar of Mind Naturals CBD Rich Moisturizer contains 250mg of hemp extract (<0.3 percent THC), designed to nourish, repair, and protect the skin, leaving it soft and hydrated thanks to a natural formula and antioxidant properties. The formula is preservative, dye, and paraben-free, and contained in biodegradable packaging. The bio-jar biodegrades completely and rapidly in carbon dioxide, water, and biomass, leaving no microplastics, and ensuring a minimal carbon footprint.

"Concern for the environment is growing every day with more and more of us believing that through small steps and individual contributions we can do our part to save the planet. Not only is it the right thing to do, but this paradigm shift towards conscious consumerism and it being fundamentally part of our ethos and product portfolio sets us apart from others allowing us to be recognized by leading beauty authorities as trendsetting, said Luis Merchan, President and CEO of Flora Growth. "We expect that as we increase our brand recognition and awareness, that will translate to increased sales as consumers come to appreciate our premium products and uncompromising supply chain.

About Cosmoprof North America

Cosmoprof North America (CPNA) is the largest and most awarded B2B beauty trade show in North America and the single most important networking opportunity in the US for all sectors of the global beauty industry. CPNA hosts an annual trade show that encompasses all sectors of the beauty industry under one roof. Cosmoprof North America is one of the destinations of the Cosmoprof network, today a 360° worldwide platform for the international beauty community, with shows in Bologna, Hong Kong, Mumbai, and Bangkok, which all together involve over 500,000 professionals and 10,000 exhibitors from all over the world. For more information, please visit www.cosmoprofnorthamerica.com

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is a cannabis company that leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cultivation facilities, Flora strives to market a higher-quality premium product at below market prices. By prioritizing natural ingredients and value-chain sustainability across its portfolio, Flora creates premium products that help consumers restore and thrive. Visit www.floragrowth.ca or follow @floragrowthcorp on social for more information.

