  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ Zertifikate Performance-Studie 2021 belegt: 💰 +5,2 % p.a. RENDITE durchschnittlich mit defensiven ZERTIFIKATEN der Raiffeisen Centrobank +++-w-
17.09.2021 22:10

Flora Growth Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Six Month Period Ended June 30, 2021

Folgen
DRUCKEN

Börsenspiel Trader: Clever handeln und Jaguar I-PACE gewinnen. Jetzt anmelden! -W-

Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Flora Growth Corp. ("Flora or the "Company) (NASDAQ: FLGC), an all-outdoor cultivator and manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands, today announced its financial results for the six month period ended June 30, 2021 (the "Interim Financials). The Interim Financials, which have not been audited or reviewed by the Companys independent registered accounting firm, have been filed on a Form 6-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. The operational highlights of the Interim Financials are included below.

Six Month Period Ended June 30, 2021 Operational Highlights

  • Revenue:

$2.1M

  • Operating Expenses:

$7.2M

  • Cash Balance:

$18.8M

  • Net Losses:

$5.3M

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is a cannabis company that leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cultivation facilities, Flora strives to market a higher-quality premium product at below market prices. By prioritizing natural ingredients and value-chain sustainability across its portfolio, Flora creates premium products intended to help consumers restore and thrive.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; our environmental and sustainability practices and our business prospects and opportunities; our letters of intent and potential strategic and financial acquisitions; our joint ventures and distribution channels for our products; our ability to successfully consummate and integrate our acquisitions. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may, "should, "expects, "anticipates, "contemplates, "estimates, "believes, "plans, "projected, "predicts, "potential, or "hopes or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, or the forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives not occurring, except as may be required by applicable law.

Nachrichten zu Flora Growth Corporation Registered Shs

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Flora Growth News
RSS Feed
Flora Growth zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Flora Growth Corporation Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
Keine Analysen gefunden.
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Flora Growth News

19.08.21Flora Growth Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Guidance for H2 Revenue Anticipated Between US$9-11M
17.08.21Flora Growth Signs Agreement To Acquire Industry-Leading Vessel Brand. Entering Luxury Cannabis Consumer Technology Segment
03.09.21Flora Lab Receives GMP Certification For Manufacturing Cosmetic Products Demonstrating Operational Excellence And Enabling Global Export Of Product Portfolio
13.09.21Flora Beauty’s Mind Naturals Recognized As Trendsetting Brand At Cosmoprof North America
09.09.21Flora Growth Expands Distribution. Will Launch Stardog Loungewear On E-Commerce Platform Zulily With Over 5 Million Active Customers
08.09.21Flora Growth Launches Cutting-Edge Global Cannabis Distribution Strategy. Implements Pharmaceutical Standards For Its Supply Chain
07.09.21Flora Growth Receives 2021 Commercial Export Quota of 7.900kg of Psychoactive (THC) Cannabis Flower From Colombian Government
24.08.21Flora Growth Closes Investment in Hoshi. Provides Clear Expected Pathway To European Distribution
16.09.21Flora Growth Signs Letter of Intent to Enter Panama. Applauds Recent Cannabis Law Reforms
15.09.21Why Shares of Flora Growth Soared Wednesday
Weitere Flora Growth News
Werbung

Trading-News

DZ BANK - Brenntag: Akquisitionen sind Teil der Wachstumsformel
Der DAX 40 wird (fast) wie der DAX 30 laufen  Lesen Sie hier warum und wo Experten das Kursziel bis zum Ende des Jahres sehen
Chevron will grünes Geschäft deutlich ausbauen
Vontobel: Interview: In Krypto investieren  aber nicht in die Währungen
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Der "beste Robo Advisor 2021" im Web Seminar
Keine Angst vor der Wahl
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Rendite durch Zocker
Für Fintech steht ein goldenes Jahrzehnt an
Baker Steel: Gute Voraussetzungen für höhere Silberpreise
Die Renten­in­for­ma­tion - Alles was Sie wissen müssen
OSKAR ETF-Sparplan kostenlos testen
JETZT NEU: Aktienhandel für 0 Euro bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Flora Growth-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Flora Growth Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Wir brauchen nach der Wahl einen Plan für den Ausstieg des Staates
Finaltag  Das große Umschichten beendet eine goldene Ära
Wir in Europa könnten das durchaus noch vor uns haben
Berliner Senat schließt Deal mit Deutsche Wohnen und Vonovia
Diese Faktoren bestimmen den Wert Ihrer Immobilie

News von

Valneva mit Kurseinbruch - Großbritannien storniert Vertrag
Robuste Riesen: Diese Aktien machen Ihr Depot krisenfest
DAX ein Prozent im Plus - Anleger in Europa zum Wochenstart wieder zuversichtlicher
Vitesco-Börsengang lohnt sich für Conti-Aktionäre nicht
Siemens-Aktie, Bechtle und Hornbach: Drei DAX-Vertreter mit Kursrekorden im Anlage-Check

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht unter 15.500 Punkten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- Cerberus: Interesse an Commerzbank-Staatsanteil -- Vonovia, Deutsche Wohnen, Biotest im Fokus

Drägerwerk: Aussicht auf höhere Dividende. Weiter verschärft: Daimler Truck leidet unter Halbleiter-Engpässen. Tesla-Chef Musk kommt zum Tag der offenen Tür nach Deutschland. Deutsche Bank-Aktie: Sewing entschuldigt sich für scharfe Kritik in Analysten-Studie. HOCHTIEF-Tochter CIMIC erhält Auftrag für Western Sydney Airport. Stimmung der US-Verbraucher hellt sich im September auf. E.ON-Chef setzt auf Netze als Treiber der Energiewende.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 37 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese Jobs werden künftig Roboter übernehmen
Billiger als der Mensch.
Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es in Deutschland das höchste Gehalt
Bei diesen Unternehmen gibt es in Deutschland das höchste Gehalt
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im August 2021
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die 30 weltgrößten Unternehmen
Es gibt hunderte milliardenschwere Unternehmen. Die Top 30.
Jobs mit Zukunft und hohem Gehalt
Hier wird man auch künftig noch gut bezahlt
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen