22.07.2021 23:41

Flora Growth Announces Warrant Extensions

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) ("Flora, "Flora Growth or the "Company), a leading all-outdoor cultivator and global manufacturer of cannabis-derived products and brands, is pleased to announce that it has extended the expiry dates by three months of approximately 6.67 million (on a post-consolidation basis) of its common share purchase warrants ("Warrants), being all of the unexercised Warrants issued by the Company (on a post-consolidation basis) pursuant to its Regulation A+ Tier 2 offering of units that closed in December 2020.

The Warrants are exercisable into common shares of Flora at a price of US$3.00 per common share and previously had expiry dates falling 18 months following their respective issue dates. The Company has extended the expiry dates of the Warrants by three months, such that the Warrants now expire 21 months following their respective issue dates. The new Warrant expiry dates range from October 25, 2021 to October 20, 2022. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants, including the exercise price, remain the same.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora is a cannabis company that leverages natural, cost-effective cultivation practices to supply cannabis derivatives to its diverse business divisions of cosmetics, hemp textiles, and food and beverage. As the operator of one of the largest outdoor cultivation facilities, Flora strives to market a higher-quality premium product at below market prices. By prioritizing natural ingredients and value-chain sustainability across its portfolio, Flora creates premium products that help consumers restore and thrive. Visit www.floragrowth.ca or follow @floragrowthcorp on social media for more information.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may, "should, "expects, "anticipates, "contemplates, "estimates, "believes, "plans, "projected, "predicts, "potential, or "hopes or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, or the forward-looking events discussed in this document and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives not occurring, except as may be required by applicable law.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

