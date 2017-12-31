05.04.2018 20:40
Bewerten
(0)
Kommentare

Florida Community Bank Steps in to Support Laces of Love Foundation in Its Mission to Assist Southwest Floridas Disadvantaged Children

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Top Themen Heute
3

Florida Community Bank (FCB) (NYSE: FCB) recently supported the efforts of the Laces of Love Foundation in conjunction with the 14th Annual Charity Car & Truck Show, held in March 2018 in Naples, Florida. FCB pledged a $15,000 sponsorship, along with employee volunteers, and a donation of new shoes and sneakers for the organizations shoe collection efforts on behalf of local children in need.

The Laces of Love Charitable Foundation, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization that provides new shoes to low-income and disadvantaged children and educates the public about the needs of these children. Since its incorporation in 2005, Laces of Love has provided over 30,000 pairs of new shoes to needy kids in Southwest Florida.

"At Florida Community Bank, we are proud to support local organizations such as Laces of Love, particularly given our focus on children as part of our annual Year of the Child efforts, which include the donation of funds, time and talents to the children of our community, said Kent Ellert, President and Chief Executive Officer, Florida Community Bank. "Our team of devoted Florida bankers continue to exemplify FCBs core values by serving the local community with a sense of personal ownership and pride.

Since its founding in 2010, FCB has been dedicated to serving the Florida community where its employees and customers live and work. To that end, FCB supports numerous organizations throughout the state with its employees donating nearly 23,000 hours of volunteer service to local efforts including youth development programs, affordable housing activities, economic development activities, job creation, neighborhood revitalization and other community-based projects.

About Florida Community Bank

Florida Community Bank, N.A., (NYSE: FCB) is the largest community banking company and the second largest Florida-based independent bank, and among the most highly capitalized banks in the state. Awarded a five-star rating from Bauer Financial, FCB assets are more than $10 billion, with capital ratios that exceed regulatory standards. Since its founding in 2010, FCB has been steadfast in its commitment to delivering personalized service, innovation, and products and services equal to those offered by the national banks. Similarly, FCB recognizes the importance of community, fostering a corporate culture that promotes employee volunteerism at all levels, while supporting community-based programs and partnerships that help promote greater financial independence and improved quality of life for families. FCB serves individuals, businesses and communities across the state with 50 full-service banking centers from east to west, and from Daytona Beach to Miami-Dade. For more information, visit FloridaCommunityBank.com. Equal Housing Lender, Member FDIC.

Kommentare lesen

Nachrichten zu Bond Street Holdings LLC (A)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    3
  • vom Unternehmen
    3
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
22.10.17
Ausblick: Bond Street A zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Bond Street A News
RSS Feed
Bond Street A zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Bond Street Holdings LLC (A)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
17.07.2017Bond Street A OutperformRBC Capital Markets
11.01.2017Bond Street A NeutralUBS AG
14.11.2016Bond Street A Market PerformHovde Group
21.10.2016Bond Street A BuyUBS AG
22.04.2016Bond Street A OutperformHovde Group
17.07.2017Bond Street A OutperformRBC Capital Markets
21.10.2016Bond Street A BuyUBS AG
22.04.2016Bond Street A OutperformHovde Group
07.01.2016Bond Street a BuyGabelli & Co
05.03.2015Bond Street a BuyDeutsche Bank AG
11.01.2017Bond Street A NeutralUBS AG
14.11.2016Bond Street A Market PerformHovde Group

Keine Analysen im Zeitraum eines Jahres in dieser Kategorie verfügbar.

Eventuell finden Sie Nachrichten die älter als ein Jahr sind im Archiv

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Bond Street Holdings LLC (A) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Bond Street A News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.
Weitere Bond Street A News
Anzeige

Inside

Die Strategie von Warren Buffett und Co.  Nur etwas anders: So könnten Anleger heute investieren!
Kursziel 20 Euro? Nicht nur die Deutsche Bank sieht Potenzial bei Evotec
Vontobel: Aktien Anleiheninvestor: Neuer Carsharing-Riese entsteht - DriveNow und Car2Go schließen sich zusammen
UBS: Bayer AG - Der Abwärtstrend bleibt intakt
HSBC: DAX®-Tafel-Interview: Risiko richtig managen!
BNP Paribas: MÄRKTE AM MORGEN | Larry Kudlow entfacht frische Kauflaune
ING Markets: DAX - Tiefschlag tapfer weggesteckt
DZ BANK  DAX: Kampf um Schlüsselunterstützung setzt sich fort
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Anzeige
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Top-Thema: Künstliche Intelligenz

Im neuen Anlegermagazin stellen wir Ihnen drei Aktien aus dem Software-Sektor vor, die beim Megatrend "Künstliche Intelligenz" gut positioniert sind. Außerdem: Der US-Medienkonzern Walt Disney verspricht langfristigen Anlegern die Chance auf attraktive Renditen. Gilt das auch für RTL und ProSiebenSat1?
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Bond Street A-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
Fonds 

Bond Street A Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Erstmals halten alle Euro-Länder die Schuldengrenze ein
Nach der Ruhe droht ein globales Schulden-Fiasko
Kosten, Daten, Strafen  Das Mietfahrrad-Dossier
Wenn der türkische Protektionismus mal nicht nach hinten losgeht
Dieser Milliardenzuschuss der GroKo macht Wohnen noch teurer

News von

Familien-Unternehmen: Warum sie so gut sind, wo Anleger zugreifen können
DAX: Seitwärts bis abwärts
Daimler: Wie hellt strahlt die Aktie mit Stern?
Versorger-Aktien: Warum Dr. Jens Ehrhardt auf RWE, E.ON und Co. setzt
Holper-Börse: Bei diesen sechs Aktien winken jetzt Einstiegskurse

News von

Spielhalle, Fitnessstudio und Büro-Golfplatz: So arbeiten die Mitarbeiter in der Google-Deutschlandzentrale
VW hat Mitarbeitern 4,5 Millionen Dollar in Form eines ungewöhnlichen Bonus gezahlt
Der Erfinder des Google-Autos sagt: In fünf Jahren ersetzen selbstfliegende Flugzeuge das Auto
"Komplett versagt": Wie sich der BVB als Spitzenklub abgeschafft hat
Studie: Die Bundesregierung sorgt dafür, dass viele Immobilien bald noch teurer werden

Heute im Fokus

DAX geht mit kräftigen Gewinnen aus dem Handel -- Wall Street im Plus -- USA: Kommen die China-Zölle doch nicht? -- Facebook-Skandal größer als angenommen -- Amazon, Daimler, VW, Nordex im Fokus

Geht der Bullenmarkt weiter? Europas Top-Banken legen kräftig zu - US-Konkurrenz dennoch stärker. Ex-METRO-Manager Muller wird neuer Chef von Ahold Delhaize. Godewind-Aktien unter Ausgabepreis. Bitcoin Foundation: Es gibt eine Blase - jedoch nicht am Krypto-Markt.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Hier arbeiten die glücklichsten Mitarbeiter
Welches Bundesland macht das Rennen?
Die teuersten Städte zum Leben
Wo bezahlt man am meisten?
KW 13: Analysten-Flops der Woche
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkauflisten der Experten

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Diese deutschen Börsengänge haben sich 2017 für Anleger gelohnt
Welche Aktie verzeichnete die beste Performance?
Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Depot
Einige Änderungen unter den Top-Positionen.
Sechsstelliges Einkommen
So viel Geld lässt sich in Deutschland mit YouTube verdienen
Die Top-Flitzer des Genfer Autosalon 2018
Das sind die Highlights
Starke Unterschiede
In diesen Ländern ist Bitcoin-Mining am teuersten
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wie lange halten Sie Ihre Zertifikate durchschnittlich in Ihrem Depot?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenQuickcharts
DividendenPortfolio

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

Das Beste aus zwei Welten: Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade unmittelbar aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
19:56 Uhr
DAX geht mit kräftigen Gewinnen aus dem Handel -- Wall Street im Plus -- USA: Kommen die China-Zölle doch nicht? -- Facebook-Skandal größer als angenommen -- Amazon, Daimler, VW, Nordex im Fokus
Ausland
20:03 Uhr
Analysten: Warum ausgerechnet Amazon Google in seinem Kerngeschäft das Leben schwer machen wird
Sonstiges
19:10 Uhr
Darum sind die Ölpreise gestiegen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Siemens Healthineers AGSHL100
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Facebook Inc.A1JWVX
SpotifyA2JEGN
Amazon906866
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
Nordex AGA0D655
TeslaA1CX3T
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
Apple Inc.865985
EVOTEC AG566480
Allianz840400
Steinhoff International N.V.A14XB9
CommerzbankCBK100