Florida Community Bank (FCB) (NYSE: FCB) recently supported the efforts of the Laces of Love Foundation in conjunction with the 14th Annual Charity Car & Truck Show, held in March 2018 in Naples, Florida. FCB pledged a $15,000 sponsorship, along with employee volunteers, and a donation of new shoes and sneakers for the organizations shoe collection efforts on behalf of local children in need.

The Laces of Love Charitable Foundation, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization that provides new shoes to low-income and disadvantaged children and educates the public about the needs of these children. Since its incorporation in 2005, Laces of Love has provided over 30,000 pairs of new shoes to needy kids in Southwest Florida.

"At Florida Community Bank, we are proud to support local organizations such as Laces of Love, particularly given our focus on children as part of our annual Year of the Child efforts, which include the donation of funds, time and talents to the children of our community, said Kent Ellert, President and Chief Executive Officer, Florida Community Bank. "Our team of devoted Florida bankers continue to exemplify FCBs core values by serving the local community with a sense of personal ownership and pride.

Since its founding in 2010, FCB has been dedicated to serving the Florida community where its employees and customers live and work. To that end, FCB supports numerous organizations throughout the state with its employees donating nearly 23,000 hours of volunteer service to local efforts including youth development programs, affordable housing activities, economic development activities, job creation, neighborhood revitalization and other community-based projects.

About Florida Community Bank

Florida Community Bank, N.A., (NYSE: FCB) is the largest community banking company and the second largest Florida-based independent bank, and among the most highly capitalized banks in the state. Awarded a five-star rating from Bauer Financial, FCB assets are more than $10 billion, with capital ratios that exceed regulatory standards. Since its founding in 2010, FCB has been steadfast in its commitment to delivering personalized service, innovation, and products and services equal to those offered by the national banks. Similarly, FCB recognizes the importance of community, fostering a corporate culture that promotes employee volunteerism at all levels, while supporting community-based programs and partnerships that help promote greater financial independence and improved quality of life for families. FCB serves individuals, businesses and communities across the state with 50 full-service banking centers from east to west, and from Daytona Beach to Miami-Dade. For more information, visit FloridaCommunityBank.com. Equal Housing Lender, Member FDIC.

