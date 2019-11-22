finanzen.net
22.11.2019 21:40
Florida Sheriffs Association Recognizes PGT Innovations Support

PGT Innovations (NYSE: PGTI), a national leader in the premium window and door category, was recently recognized by the Florida Sheriffs Association.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191122005502/en/

Jeff Jackson with Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight (Photo: Business Wire)

Last week, Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight presented a platinum business member plaque to Jeff Jackson, PGT Innovations President and CEO, at its Venice-based headquarters. The Florida Sheriffs Association recognized PGT Innovations for its support and acting as an outstanding supporter of efforts to provide quality, professional law enforcement to the citizens and visitors of Florida.

"Thank you to PGT Innovations for their support of the Florida Sheriffs Association, said Sheriff Knight, secretary of the Florida Sheriffs Association. "Our community and those throughout Florida will benefit as a result of their valued contribution, which supports the vision and mission of the Florida Sheriffs Association.

The Florida Sheriffs Association is a not-for-profit corporation made up of the 67 sheriffs of Florida, approximately 2,500 business leaders, and 83,000 citizens throughout the state. Since 1893, the Florida Sheriffs Association has been the voice of Floridas sheriffs, men and women united in the service of protecting Floridas citizens and visitors. The organization is one of the oldest professional law enforcement associations in the nation. The Florida Sheriffs Association fosters effectiveness through leadership, innovative practices, legislative initiatives, education, and training.

"PGT Innovations is proud to support the Florida Sheriffs Association, said Jackson. "Our state and local law enforcement provides many services to our communities, and our team is incredibly thankful for all they do to ensure our safety and well-being each day.

The nonprofit is also dedicated to the prevention of juvenile delinquency and the development of lawful, productive citizens and has established and funded the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches with facilities throughout the state to help restore hope, fulfill dreams and prepare boys and girls for the future. The Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches is credited with helping more than 152,000 at-risk children and their families in Florida, many who live in Sarasota and Manatee Counties.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations manufactures and supplies premium windows and doors. Their highly engineered and technically advanced products can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. PGT Innovations is also the nations largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors, holds the leadership position in its primary market, and is part of the S&P SmallCap 400 Index.

The PGT Innovations family of brands include CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze®, and CGI Commercial. The companys brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

