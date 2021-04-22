  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
12.01.2022 22:12

Fluor Awarded Position on U.S. General Services Administrations Multiple Award Schedule Contract

Folgen
DRUCKEN
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) awarded the company a position on the Multiple Award Schedule (MAS) contract. The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a 5-year base period with three 5-year option periods.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220112005909/en/

Fluor Awarded Position on U.S. General Services Administrations Multiple Award Schedule Contract (Photo: Business Wire)

Fluor Awarded Position on U.S. General Services Administrations Multiple Award Schedule Contract (Photo: Business Wire)

As a company selected for a position on the contract, Fluor is now eligible to compete for task orders within the Facilities Category and the Professional Services Category of the GSA MAS. These categories include 10 unique Special Item Numbers that align with Fluors top North American Industry Classification Systems spending profiles.

"It is an honor to be selected to support the GSA and to help provide greater efficiency to federal government agencies, said Tom DAgostino, president of Fluors Mission Solutions business. "This award aligns with our strategy to expand our professional technical services capabilities and enables us to grow our expertise with existing customers as well as new federal government agencies. Fluors position on this contract provides our customers with access to the companys innovative solutions.

The MAS is a long-term government-wide contract with commercial firms that provides access to a full range of management and consulting services at fair and reasonable prices. This can improve a federal agency's performance and help it meet mission goals. The Facilities Category provides operation and maintenance services to federal customers. The Professional Services Category provides innovative solutions to professional engineering, program management and logistic needs.

About Fluor Corporation

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is building a better world by applying world-class expertise to solve its clients greatest challenges. Fluors 44,000 employees provide professional and technical solutions that deliver safe, well-executed, capital-efficient projects to clients around the world. Fluor had revenue of $14.2 billion in 2020 and is ranked 196 among the Fortune 500 companies. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor has been providing engineering, procurement and construction services for more than 100 years. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

#ms

Nachrichten zu Fluor Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    1
  • vom Unternehmen
    1
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Fluor News
RSS Feed
Fluor zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Fluor Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
22.08.2019Fluor BuyCanaccord Adams
03.01.2018Fluor OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
13.12.2017Fluor Equal WeightBarclays Capital
11.10.2017Fluor NeutralSeaport Global Securities
04.08.2017Fluor HoldDeutsche Bank AG
22.08.2019Fluor BuyCanaccord Adams
03.01.2018Fluor OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
08.05.2017Fluor BuyCanaccord Adams
31.07.2015Fluor OutperformFBR Capital
31.07.2015Fluor BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
13.12.2017Fluor Equal WeightBarclays Capital
11.10.2017Fluor NeutralSeaport Global Securities
04.08.2017Fluor HoldDeutsche Bank AG
14.10.2016Fluor NeutralSeaport Global Securities
29.06.2016Fluor NeutralMKM Partners
19.12.2008Fluor sellCitigroup Corp.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Fluor Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Fluor News

14.12.21Fluor-Backed NuScale Power Signs Agreement to Accelerate Small Modular Reactor Commercialization
14.12.21Why Fluor Stock Jumped Nearly 10% in Early Trading Today
16.12.21Fluor-Led JV Completes A9 Roadways Project in Amsterdam
16.12.21Form 425 1124198
16.12.21Form 8-K 1124198
27.12.21Form 4 1124198
Weitere Fluor News
Werbung

Trading-News

CFD-Trader aufgepasst: Eure Meinung ist gefragt! Jetzt an Umfrage teilnehmen und ein MacBook Air gewinnen.
Delivery Hero plant mit schwarzen Zahlen
Vontobel: Aktienanleihen Investor: Das Ende der flüssigen Kraftstoffe?
BASF: Will bei Batteriematerialien durchstarten!
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Solidvest Winteraktion Countdown: Bis zu 2.000 Euro Winterbonus sichern
Stabilitas: Edelmetall- und Rohstoffreport
BIT-Capital-Gründer Jan Beckers über seinen Werdegang und neue Fonds
Tesla überrascht Analysten
Europa fällt zurück
Kfz Versi­che­rung wech­seln - So funk­tio­niert der Wechsel Ihrer Auto­ver­si­che­rung
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Alle News auch auf XING
XING Top-Nachrichten
Die wichtigsten News von finanzen.net auf XING lesen - so einfach geht's
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Fluor-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Fluor Peer Group News

23.12.21KBR to Study for Green Hydrogen Economy in Trinidad & Tobago
22.12.21KBR Awarded Study to Support Green Hydrogen Growth in Trinidad and Tobago
20.12.21KBR Gains From Government Unit & Buyouts Amid Competition
15.12.21KBR Wins Eight GSA's ASTRO Contract Awards. Boosts Backlog
14.12.21KBR Wins Multiple Prime Seats on ASTRO Contract
10.12.21Form DEF 14A 52988
01.12.21Form 4 52988
30.11.21Jacobs Mace Supports the Expo 2020 Dubai Opening
29.11.21KBR. Inc. to Participate in December 2021 Investor Conferences
25.11.21Jacobs Engineering Group stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor

News von

Mietkürzungen für den Handel  Das klingt fair, ist aber ethisch fraglich
Buschmann will sich für schnelle Aufhebung von Corona-Einschränkungen einsetzen
Händler dürfen Mieten kürzen  was das für Firmen und Vermieter bedeutet
Deutsche Aristokraten-Aktien  Diese 11 Titel bringen jedes Jahr mehr Dividende
Event Driven-Strategie  so investieren Sie in die lukrativen Spezialfonds

News von

DAX im Plus: Powell versetzt Anleger in Kauflaune - US-Inflation im Blick
Die höchsten Dividendenrenditen: Welche Aktien aus Dax, MDax und Co. besonders überzeugen
DAX mehr als ein Prozent im Plus - Europas Börsen vor Powell-Anhörung auf Erholungskurs
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Starke Autokonjunktur in China treibt Tesla & Co.
Wichtige Kursbewegungen: Neuer Auftrag für Covid-Mittel beflügelt Vir Biotech

Heute im Fokus

US-Börsen letztlich im Plus -- DAX schließt knapp über 16.000 Punkten -- Tesla mit Rekordzahlen in China -- TeamViewer verdient mehr -- VW-Verkäufe leiden unter Chipmangel -- Philips, BMW im Fokus

Britische Wettbewerbsaufsicht prüft Microsofts Nuance-Übernahme. Google geht auf Kartellamt zu. Citigroup gibt Privatkundengeschäft in Mexiko auf. Boeing verliert bei Passagierjet-Auslieferungen Boden an Airbus. Rückschlag für Facebook: Richter lässt US-Kartellklage zu. Bund beschafft weitere fünf Millionen BioNTech-Impfdosen. SÜSS MicroTec verfehlt Umsatzziel trotz Auftragsrekord.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Diese Währungen verbuchten 2021 den größten Wertverlust
Die am schlechtesten performende Währungen 2021
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 1 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Das sind die mächtigsten Frauen der Welt
Wer ist oben angekommen?
Studie zeigt: In diesen zehn deutschen Städten sind die Nebenkosten am höchsten
Teures Wohnen
Die reichsten Amerikaner 2021
Das sind die zehn reichsten Amerikaner 2021
3. Quartal 2021: Diese Aktien haben Bill und Melinda Gates im Depot
Blick ins 13F-Formular
Die beliebtesten Marken Deutschlands
Verbraucherlieblinge
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX zum Jahresende 2022?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen