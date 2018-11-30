Fluor Corporation Board of Directors Confirms Appointment of Carlos Hernandez as Chief Executive Officer

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that its board of
directors has confirmed the appointment of Carlos M. Hernandez as chief
executive officer (CEO) and named him a member of the board of the
company. Hernandez was named as Fluors interim chief executive officer
on May 1, 2019, in line with the companys established succession plan
following David T. Seaton stepping down. The board of directors also
named John R. Reynolds as the new chief legal officer of Fluor.
"Fluors board of directors is pleased to confirm Carlos appointment as
our CEO, said Alan Boeckmann, Fluors executive chairman. "We have
great confidence in Carlos and trust that he will provide the strong
leadership necessary to support the next phase of Fluors growth and
future success, Boeckmann said. "Carlos engineering and legal
background, combined with his 12 years successfully serving in executive
leadership roles at Fluor, makes him uniquely qualified to lead the
company and our team of talented global professionals. I look forward to
working closely alongside and supporting Carlos as Fluors executive
chairman.
"I am honored and excited for this unique opportunity to lead Fluor, a
company with more than 100 years of global leadership in our sector, a
reputation for excellence and the best talent in the industry, said
Hernandez, Fluors CEO.
"While I recognize our challenges, first and foremost, I believe the
underlying business fundamentals are strong. Currently, most of our
projects are profitable, and my immediate priority will be to ensure we
have appropriately applied our project governance review methodology and
fully identify the underlying issues on the few projects that have
contributed to recent underperformance, Hernandez said. "Alongside this
priority, I will work closely with the Fluor senior management team as
we conduct a comprehensive strategic review of the companys business
and operations, a process which is now underway. I look forward to
reporting back and providing an update on our strategic review when we
report second quarter results, Hernandez said.
"I am pleased to announce John Reynolds as Fluors new chief legal
officer, said Hernandez. "Johns 30-plus years with Fluor and extensive
experience across all of our markets will serve the company well.
Fluor expects to share the results of its strategic review in
conjunction with the announcement of its second quarter 2019 financial
results scheduled for August 1, 2019.
As Fluors executive chairman, Alan Boeckmann will provide leadership
for Fluors board of directors. In addition, building on his
long-standing history within the company, Boeckmann will serve as a
strategic partner and advisor to Hernandez, with availability to provide
counsel around issues of strategic importance including client and
investor relationships and long-term succession planning.
