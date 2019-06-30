finanzen.net
Umwelt, Soziales und gute Unternehmensführung - Mit UBS in nachhaltige Unternehmen investieren-w-
24.09.2019 12:59
Bewerten
(0)

Fluor Corporation Lead Director Peter Fluor to Retire from Board in April 2020

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced that Peter Fluor, the companys current lead independent director, will not stand for re-election at the 2020 annual meeting of stockholders. In connection with this announcement, Peter Fluor has also stepped down as the chairman of the organization and compensation committee.

"Peter Fluors 35-plus years of dedication and commitment with 107-year-old Fluor Corporation, and more broadly with the global engineering-construction and energy industries, is a legacy that is unmatched by many others, said Alan Boeckmann, executive chairman, Fluor Corporation. "Peter understood well the family spirit of the founder, John Simon Fluorthat the companys primary assets are its phenomenal peopleand he lives and breathes that spirit every single day.

"Now that Alan Boeckmannwho successfully led Fluor for more than a decadeis providing board oversight and is working together with Carlos Hernandez to successfully strengthen Fluors balance sheet and restore investor confidence, I believe the timing is right for me to retire, said Peter Fluor. "I have the utmost trust and confidence that the new Fluor executive team and board of directors are on the right path to drive the company forward and create long-term value for Fluor shareholders.

Peter Fluor is the current chairman and chief executive officer of Texas Crude Energy, LLC, an international oil and gas exploration and production company, and has served in that role since 2001. Previous to that, he was the president and chief executive officer of Texas Crude Energy from 1980 to 2012. Peter Fluor was also formerly a director for Anadarko Petroleum Corporation and Cameron International Corporation.

About Fluor Corporation

Founded in 1912, Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 164 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.2 billion in 2018 and has more than 53,000 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fluor.com or follow Fluor on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Nachrichten zu Fluor Corp.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
    2
  • vom Unternehmen
    2
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Fluor News
RSS Feed
Fluor zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Fluor Corp.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
22.08.2019Fluor BuyCanaccord Adams
03.01.2018Fluor OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
13.12.2017Fluor Equal WeightBarclays Capital
11.10.2017Fluor NeutralSeaport Global Securities
04.08.2017Fluor HoldDeutsche Bank AG
22.08.2019Fluor BuyCanaccord Adams
03.01.2018Fluor OutperformRobert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated
08.05.2017Fluor BuyCanaccord Adams
31.07.2015Fluor OutperformFBR Capital
31.07.2015Fluor BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
13.12.2017Fluor Equal WeightBarclays Capital
11.10.2017Fluor NeutralSeaport Global Securities
04.08.2017Fluor HoldDeutsche Bank AG
14.10.2016Fluor NeutralSeaport Global Securities
29.06.2016Fluor NeutralMKM Partners
19.12.2008Fluor sellCitigroup Corp.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Fluor Corp. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Meistgelesene Fluor News

31.08.19Why Is Fluor (FLR) Down 42.8% Since Last Earnings Report?
09.09.19Why Shares of Fluor Got Stomped in August
Weitere Fluor News
Werbung

Inside

Vontobel: Interessante Chancen - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Adidas, Beiersdorf, ThyssenKrupp
Einkaufsmanager-Indizes im freien Fall
RWE  Grünes Licht für neue RWE
DZ BANK - RWE: Vielversprechende Konzentration auf Stromerzeugung
SOCIETE GENERALE: SG Index-Check am Mittag - FTSE 100 verharrt in einer Range
Bis zu 600  Prämie von Scalable Capital sichern
HSBC: Schaltbau und Shop-Apotheke: Das müssen Sie wissen
ING Markets: DAX dreht um Short-Bereich nach unten ab!
Alle Trading- und Investment-News
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub

Die richtige Strategie für die Börsenkrise

Stecken Sie nicht den Sand in den Kopf, sondern kaufen Sie die richtigen Aktien. Erfahren Sie im aktuellen Anlegermagazin mehr über attraktive Qualitätsaktien und zyklische Aktien
Kostenfrei registrieren und lesen!

Mehr zur Fluor-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Fluor Peer Group News

20.09.19Why McDermott International. Scholastic. and California Resources Jumped Today
20.09.19Why McDermott International Shares Went Up 70% Friday
20.09.19UPDATE 2-McDermott International gets takeover interest for its Lummus Technology unit
20.09.19UPDATE 1-McDermott International gets takeover interest for its Lummus Technology unit
20.09.19McDermott International gets takeover interest for its Lummus Technology unit
20.09.19Aktionäre von Jacobs Engineering erhalten konstante Dividende
18.09.19Why McDermott International. Roku. and NeoPhotonics Slumped Today
18.09.19Here's Why McDermott International Is Plunging Today
17.09.19Is KBR. Inc. (KBR) a Suitable Pick for Value Investors?
11.09.19KBR or RTOXY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

News von

Das müssen Sie wissen, um vom Silber-Boom zu profitieren
Mieter gegen Vermieter  was Sie dürfen, und was nicht
Bluetooth-Maus für Laptop, PC und Tablet: Die besten Modelle im Überblick
Der heimliche Profiteur des Angriffs auf Saudi-Arabien
Fortschrittsskepsis wirft Deutschland beim bargeldlosen Zahlen zurück

News von

Diese zwei Banken trotzen den Minizinsen und bieten für Tagesgeld 1,0 Prozent. Das müssen Sparer jetzt wissen
DAX im Minus: Furcht vor Rezession verschreckt Anleger in Europa - TUI-Aktie steigt
TUI-Aktie hebt nach Pleite von Thomas Cook ab, Analysten raten zum Kauf
DAX: Tempo wird realistischer
Thomas Cook-Pleite: Versicherer Zurich müsste für Rückholung von Cook-Passagieren zahlen

Heute im Fokus

DAX stabil -- VW-Spitze in Dieselaffäre angeklagt -- SAF-Holland senkt Jahresprognose -- Britischer Supreme Court: Parlaments-Zwangspause rechtswidrig -- EVOTEC, LVMH, K+S im Fokus

ifo-Geschäftsklima steigt erstmals seit sechs Monaten. Deutsche-Bank-Investor geht wohl selbst auf Suche nach Achleitner-Nachfolger. Commerzbank-Chef Zielke erwartet Marktbereinigung. US-Klage wegen Abgas-Manipulation verfolgt BMW und Bosch weiter. AB InBev schafft IPO der Asien-Tochter im zweiten Anlauf.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 38 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 38 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 38 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Apple nicht mehr Platz 1
Das sind die wertvollsten Unternehmen der Welt 2019
Die wertvollsten Fußballvereine der Welt 2019
Welcher Club ist am wertvollsten?
Die 12 toten Topverdiener 2019
Diese Legenden sind die bestbezahlten Toten der Welt
Die erfolgreichsten Kinofilme der letzten 25 Jahre
Welche Titel knackten die Milliardenmarke an den Kinokassen?
Big-Mac-Index
In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Die Bundesregierung hat ein Milliarden-Paket für den Klimaschutz beschlossen. Glauben Sie an dessen Wirksamkeit?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:33 Uhr
DAX stabil -- VW-Spitze in Dieselaffäre angeklagt -- SAF-Holland senkt Jahresprognose -- Britischer Supreme Court: Parlaments-Zwangspause rechtswidrig -- EVOTEC, LVMH, K+S im Fokus
Ausland
13:00 Uhr
Amazon-Chef Bezos wollte Netflix kaufen: Darum ist der Deal geplatzt
Konjunktur/Wirtschaft
13:00 Uhr
Britischer Supreme Court: Parlaments-Zwangspause ist rechtswidrig
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
NEL ASAA0B733
Deutsche Bank AG514000
CommerzbankCBK100
Daimler AG710000
TUITUAG00
Thomas CookA0MR3W
EVOTEC SE566480
K+S AGKSAG88
Microsoft Corp.870747
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Amazon906866
Apple Inc.865985
Infineon AG623100
BASFBASF11